FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* As an effort continues to modernize and streamline the New York City procurement process, the $68 million Renewable Grants Fund still plays a vital role in how the city keeps struggling nonprofits afloat, NYN Media reports.

* CAMBA has scored $527,000, Hunter College wants nominations on what nonprofit to honor and the Ms. Foundation has big plans for an upcoming gala – but that’s not all the NYN Media Buzz has to say.

* It’s time for menstrual equity: New York state should mandate that all public schools provide free feminine hygiene products, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul and author Jennifer Weiss-Wolf, write in City & State.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has chosen Alberto Carvalho – the current head of schools in Miami, Florida – to be his next schools chancellor, replacing Carmen Fariña with a man who came to the U.S. illegally as a teenager, Politico New York reports.

* More than half of the state inmates paroled to New York City last year – 4,122 people – move directly into the homeless shelter system, making up nearly one-quarter of all single adults entering the system in 2017, WNYC reports.

* Nonprofits like Books Through Bars can resume sending books to state inmates in so-called “T.V. facilities,” where they previously had to choose between the privilege of receiving books or having a television, after correction officials changed the policy, Village Voice reports.

More news below …

************

This Social Work Month, are you thinking about pursuing a DSW? If so, join NYU Silver School of Social Work on Thursday, March 8th from 1-2pm for an informational webinar about our 3-year, part-time DSW Program in Clinical Social Work. Learn how our DSW program can prepare you for clinical leadership roles in academic and agency settings and get answers to your questions about admissions, financial aid, scholarship opportunities and more. Learn more and RSVP.





************

* New York Family Court Judge Lisa Friederwitzer links her judicial appointment back to an experience at age 11 in a Long Island courtroom where she was asked which of her parents should take custody of her, The New York Times reports.

* A revenue report released by the state Senate found an additional $1.5 billion more cash than projected by Cuomo, which lawmakers said would make the state’s $4.4 billion deficit “more manageable,” State of Politics reports.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit FundCon on March 15 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage for a day of informational sessions on nonprofit fundraising. We will have executive leaders of New York’s nonprofits and board members engage in lively discussions ranging from: Fundraising tools, Analytics & Data, Donor relations and more. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

In Depth:

* The Fundraising Authority provides an overview of how concepts such as consistency, quality and emotion can help a nonprofit develop brand loyalty among donors.

* A new report details the giving patterns of the largest donor-advised funds and how they reflect the general national trends in philanthropy – with some exceptions, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* In 1983, the federal government came to New York City with 17 million pounds of cheese for the poor and no plan – and President Donald Trump’s proposal on food stamps, could have a similar result, state Sen. Liz Krueger and others write in Crain’s New York Business.

************

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Times features a series of charts that show how gains against racial inequality eventually reversed on a variety of fronts from mass incarceration to the CEO-worker pay ratio.

* President Trump literally put a smile on the face of Sen. Dianne Feinstein when he expressed support for Democratic gun control measures like increased background checks and chastising Republicans for fearing the NRA’s wrath, Vox reports.

* Gangs impose order in prisons and The Atlantic shows the history behind the transformation of America’s prison system into a cauldron of criminal activity with a powerful reach into streets across the country.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com





LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





************

Searching for Volunteers and Interns?

New York Nonprofit Jobs is happy to announce that we are now offering a BRAND NEW Volunteer/Internship job listing for ONLY $30. We understand how essential volunteers and interns are to the daily workings of nonprofit organizations, and that is why we are so excited to bring this career outreach option to you!

With our First Read morning email reaching over 8,000 subscribers by 9 a.m.daily, post now to find your future interns and volunteers.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Robert Cordero, executive director of Grand St. Settlement.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

March 1 – NY Women’s Foundation: The Leadership of Formerly Incarcerated Women

March 2 – FPWA: Local Women Leading Change

March 5 – Tada! Youth Theater’s Annual Gala

March 8 – Webinar: How to Avoid Common Project Budget Mistakes

Submit your event here.





KICKER: “In some ways, I’m worried that we’re surrendering or like codifying this glacial procurement process.” New York City Councilman Justin Brannan, chair of the Committee on Contracts, via NYN Media.

Correction: Yesterday’s NYN Media First Read news summary about a Robin Hood-backed app for SNAP users called Fresh EBT misspelled Propel, the name of the startup company behind the app.





Have feedback to offer, or story tips? Email us at editor@nynmedia.com



