* A new FPWA analysis details how deep cuts to social spending proposed by President Donald Trump would leave many New York City seniors poor, hungry and lonely – the first of a planned series on how Trump’s cuts would affect the city, NYN Media reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined students walking out to protest federal inaction on gun violence before distancing himself from former aide Joe Percoco, and taking digs at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, City & State reports.



TOP NEWS:

* Create Justice, a collaborative effort among nonprofits to promote juvenile justice diversion programs through the arts, showed what came of a year-long effort to improve outcomes for youth leading to performances at Carnegie Hall, Youth Today reports.

* Both the Assembly and state Senate passed resolutions sketching out their budget priorities for the coming two weeks of talks, with the optimistic prediction that the $168.2 billion spending plan will be settled by March 29, Politico New York reports.

* The Democrat-controlled state Assembly has passed legislation that would mandate employees and volunteers in New York private schools to report allegations of staff members abusing students, the AP reports.

* A state Senate GOP budget resolution leaves the door open for a deal on legislation that would make it easier for child sex abuse survivors to seek justice as adults, but unlike Cuomo and the Assembly Democrats, state Senate Republicans have offered no specific plan, the Daily News reports.

* New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is backing the idea for a Charter Review Commision that would increase the power of his position vis a vis the council and the mayor, Gotham Gazette reports.

In Depth:

* Over 1.5 million nonprofits use Facebook, but some of those nonprofits are worried the social network’s new algorithm could hurt fundraising, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

* A new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition finds that not a single state has enough affordable housing for low-income people and New York state falls right in the middle with only 35 units for every 100 households in need, CityLab reports.

* May the electrifying walkout that united students in cities, suburbs and towns, in states red and blue, be the beginning of a powerful new movement of youth activism to break America free of the death grip of the gun lobby once and for all, the Daily News writes.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* HUD Secretary Ben Carson has come under fire again over emails that undermine his assertion that he was unaware of exorbitant and unapproved spending by the department to refurbish his office with an expensive dining set, Think Progress reports.

* Puerto Rico presents a test about whether the Ford Foundation and other philanthropies mean what they say about promoting community decision-making while addressing inequality – early signs point to yes, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* Two months after proposing to end what he defined as “welfare,” Trump faces new obstacles to imposing work requirements onto people receiving federal housing vouchers, food assistance and Medicaid, The New York Times reports.

* President Trump wants to promote one of the hosts of his favorite TV shows by naming Pete Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekend” the new secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, the New York Post reports.

KICKER: “This is ground zero for the next biggest reform for our justice system … It’s going to be an art attack.” - Create Justice participant Hasan Davis, via Youth Today.

