* Large government contracts can create instability for nonprofits at times, but that does not mean an organization’s endowment should be the piggy bank to turn to when payroll needs to be met – Jeremy Kohomban, president of The Children’s Village, writes in NYN Media that there is another way.

* Today’s Buzz says which former Obama campaign official is leading ThriveNYC, who benefitted from the contract blitz by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and how Robin Hood Foundation, the city and others are making affordable housing happen in Manhattan.

* State education officials want an additional $1.6 billion in school aid. Cuomo offered $769 million – state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia explains the difference between the two spending proposals, City & State reports.

* Former New York City Councilman Robert Jackson, who is running for state Senate, once funded a kids nonprofit run by a Harlem man who repeatedly posts anti-Semitic, homophobic and sexist comments on social media, the Daily News reports.

* Outgoing Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director Mary Brosnahan criticized Gov. Andrew Cuomo as having done too little on supportive housing, adding that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to reduce the homeless shelter population is too modest, WNYC reports.

* As the opioid crisis continues to claim lives in Buffalo and around the country, hospitals and hospices face an unnoticed and ironic crisis of their own: a shortage of injection opioids that threatens to leave patients in pain, The Buffalo News reports.

* Two state Senate Republicans are planning to launch an investigation of a New York City program that shuttles homeless people to upstate counties – with a hearing expected for next month, The Legislative Gazette reports.

* Cuomo appeared dismissive of Cynthia Nixon’s gubernatorial challenge without saying her name, answering a question about her chances by saying “this is the political silly season” where anyone could run, Politico New York reports.

* A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a group of Haitian Temporary Protected Status holders over the termination of their status, Voices of New York reports.

In Depth:

* Together Facing the Challenge trains child welfare staff how to coach families in building relationships, managing treatment and dealing with stress – strategies that have already spread to 20 states, Chronicle for Social Change writes.

* Nonprofits need to tell stories that reflect the conflict and dilemmas that are already in the brains of an audience, Nonprofit Hub writes how to make this happen – and what experts say about it.

* The Jewish Federations of North America’s announcement that it was summarily terminating a decades-old collaborative effort is a sign that the local-national model for nonprofits is in trouble, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Gotham Gazette features Giselle Routhier, policy director at Coalition for the Homeless, who discusses the perceived disconnect between de Blasio’s housing and homelessness plans – and what needs to be done to stabilize the homeless population when it’s at record levels.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A bipartisan $1.3 trillian federal spending deal could save the Johnson Amendment – and keep the government open through September 2018, reports The Hill.

* Education Secretary Betsy Devos recently claimed that there is no data showing after-school programs to be effective, but the After School Alliance quickly pointed to research that says otherwise, Youth Today reports.

