* At a recent gathering of nonprofits around the greater metropolitan area, New York Nonprofit Media gauged the sector’s thoughts on Cynthia Nixon’s run for governor and her challenge to the democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo. Here’s what they said.

* Today’s Buzz has the low-down on which nonprofit leader will discuss her battle with Leukemia this Saturday, who’s reporting on Bill de Blasio and other officials using nonprofits to raise anonymous campaign cash, and how Brooklyn nonprofits can get ready to get $100,000 – with no strings attached.

* Larry Sharpe, the Libertarian Party candidate for governor, told City & Statehe has raised more money than any candidate but Cuomo, high school should end after 10th grade, rising inequality is a myth – and that he is going to win in November.

* The state is poised to approve a new payroll tax and a charitable contribution program as a way to usurp the federal tax law approved in December that limits state and local tax deductions, Gannett Albany reports.

* Buffalo-area high schoolers are organizing a forum on gun violence on April 7 – but Rep. Chris Collins, a Clarence Republican, said through a spokesperson he will not come because “radical partisans have co-opted the Parkland tragedy,” The Buffalo News reports.

* In their battle against de Blasio’s plan to put a homeless shelter near Manhattan’s Billionaires’ Row, neighborhood residents hired lawyer Randy Mastro, a former deputy mayor under Rudy Giuliani, Bloomberg reports.

* The Brooklyn Museum’s recent announcement of the new curator for its African Art department is inciting outrage among the black community and stirring up a social media storm, Bklyner reports.

* A program at a Bronx public school is helping students get into the high school of their dreams – with the help of the nonprofit WHEDco, News 12 The Bronx reports.

* The Wing, a members-only association for women, is being investigated by the New York City Human Rights Commission for possible gender discrimination, The New York Times reports.

In Depth:

* Facebook gave nonprofits a major incentive to develop a social media strategy, but now, thanks to the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, all bets are off that Facebook is the right platform to use, Nonprofit Pro writes.

* It takes a deep disconnection from reality for New York City to commit to spend $1.1 billion on hotels for emergency shelters and in the same breath say, “We know our homeless neighbors deserve better,” the Daily News writes.

* Calvin “Cal” Buari was a flashy drug dealer in the Bronx who got tangled up in former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani's war on crime. After Buari was convicted of a double-homicide, his 22-year journey for exoneration began, WNYC reports in a new podcast.

* Gentrification can be hazardous to your health, according to a team of New York City researchers whose study found that hospitalization rates for mental illness are two times as high in displaced people versus those who remain in their neighborhood, CityLab reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* New federal legislation was just passed giving nonprofit organizations for children access to the FBI sex offender database, WGRZ reports.

* The Trump administration and House Republicans are pushing a crackdown on food stamps, but their effort to shrink a safety net program that boomed during the Obama era might come at a great cost — sinking a popular farm bill, Politico reports.

* DonorsChoose.org, a website where public school teachers can post funding requests for classroom materials and projects, has announced a donation of $29 million in cryptocurrency, which will fulfill 35,647 requests from 28,210 teachers in every state Philanthropy News Digest reports.

* Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is out. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that he is nominating Adm. Ronny L. Jackson, who was serving as Trump’s White House physician, Vox reports.

KICKER: “I’m glad that somebody is finally challenging him. All the promises that he’s made he’s not delivered. Especially the one on corruption.” - Gilbert Sabater, a board member with the Institute for Motivating Adolescents and Nourishing Insight on Cynthia Nixon primary challenge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, via NYN Media.





