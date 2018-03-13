FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz says whose event raised more: New York Common Pantry, PASE or TADA! Youth Theater – as well as details on the youth development pioneer who passed away in Putnam County.

* International Women’s Day is a day to celebrate how groups like La Colmena, the Center for Family Life, and Robin Hood Foundation have helped immigrant workers become entrepreneurs, one housekeeper who became a business owner writes in NYN Media.

* With crime in New York City at historic lows and its jail population at less than half of its 1990s peak, there are some underappreciated lessons to learn from the city’s success at reducing crime and incarceration, City & State reports.

TOP NEWS:

* The New York City Council voted to allow homeless shelters to serve runaway and homeless youth between 21 and 24 and to extend the time they can remain in shelters overall, an issue The Village Voice featured in detail.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized city nepotism rules preventing his wife from being paid to oversee the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and ThriveNYC, an $850 million mental health and substance abuse services initiative, Politico New York reports.

* The state is expanding a mobile addiction treatment service that uses upgraded vehicles to provide house calls to communities hard hit by the opioid epidemic, with Cuomo announcing $1.6 million in additional funding, The Associated Press reports.

* Dozens of disabled people rallied in support of a lawsuit filed by the Center for the Independence of the Disabled which seeks to force the MTA to make all subway stations accessible, Chelsea Now reports.

More news below …

* The New York City Council kicked off a series of hearings scrutinizing de Blasio’s $88.7 billion proposed budget for the upcoming year, and new City Council Speaker Corey Johnson has concerns about ballooning costs, Gotham Gazette reports.

* Schenectady County plans to consolidate child advocacy, juvenile justice and probation services under one roof to streamline operations among agencies that routinely interact with each other, The Daily Gazette reports.

* New York City banks are denying mortgage applications from people of color at higher rates than others, City Limits reports, even when controlling for income, loan size and other factors.





In Depth:

* Is your nonprofit: Old-fashioned? Lacking funding? Having legacy problems? The Stanford Social Innovation Review has suggestions about what to do about rebranding in the year ahead.

* A public radio station in Washington, D.C. demonstrated a proactive way to engage donors on how their organization is addressing sexual harassment in the workplace and received mostly positive responses, The Chronicle of Philanthropy reports.

* This past Giving Tuesday showed the importance nonprofits place on Twitter for donor outreach, but Instagram is really where it’s at, and a year-round Instagram strategy might be well worth the effort, NonProfit Pro writes.





NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Jeremy Kohomban is credited by D.C. insiders as one of the most important off the Hill boosters of the biggest federal overhaul of foster care in decades in which Congressional staffers got a bill passed incentivizing keeping families together, The Chronicle of Social Change reports.

* Vox explains how March presents the last chance for a bipartisan fix to Obamacare – unless President Trump blows it all up with demands to allow insurers to charge older people more, place abortion restrictions and allow plans that don’t comply with the law.

* A victory for the teacher’s union in West Virginia might tell a different story for the future of unions – especially those in the public sector – where some Republicans might choose collective bargaining over widespread grassroots uprisings, The New York Times reports.

KICKER: “I’m exceedingly grateful for the tireless support from so many former foster youth and other advocates who fought for these changes, and appreciative of my colleagues for working side-by-side for over two years to help give vulnerable children what they deserve – the best chance at growing up in a safe and loving home.” Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, on the passage of the Family First Prevention Services Act, via The Chronicle of Social Change.





