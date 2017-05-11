FROM CITY & STATE:

* Are mega rich donors threatening democracy? That’s the question posed by David Callahan, the editor of Inside Philanthropy and the author of several books. He joins us to talk about his latest, “The Givers: Wealth, Power, and Philanthropy in a New Gilded Age” which was released in April. It looks at the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered.

* In 2014, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio set out to build or preserve 200,000 units of affordable housing over the next decade, City & State takes a look at the progress City Hall has made during the first three years of de Blasio’s Housing New York plan.

TOP NEWS:

* A new bill introduced by New York City Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley would create an inspector general dedicated to the city’s homeless system, as she says more oversight is needed of the shelters and the stubbornly high homeless population, the Daily News reports.

* In the weeks since de Blasio revealed his proposal for 3-year-old pre-k, questions about whether the new program can succeed have been raised by nonprofit preschool providers, state legislators and critics who say he is setting a lofty and politically popular goal that he has no realistic plan to achieve, the New York Times writes.

* The city’s troubled Administration for Children’s Services rolled out a revamped ChildStat system in an effort to better track high-risk cases of child abuse and the data will help the agency determine where to deploy staff and other resources, the Daily News writes.

* The Department of Housing Preservation and Development is banking on budget savings from the same pot of federal funds it recently lamented losing under President Donald Trump, Politico New York writes.

* Neighbors suspicious that the city has revived plans to turn a shuttered community center on West 136th Street into a homeless shelter are girding for war, saying a residential block filled with two schools and a library is no place for the facility, DNAinfo reports.

* Students from across Brooklyn joined elected officials to protest a feared 12 million dollar budget cut in education programs, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* The new Flatiron Institute campus, officially launched in November, will eventually employ hundreds of scientists and programmers from varying backgrounds, using big data and computational approaches to crack some of their respective fields’ toughest problems, Inside Philanthropy writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Some groups on the religious right are complaining that Trump’s executive order on religion didn’t go far enough, but what’s really worrying is the tepid response from the mainstream, New York Times columnist Linda Greenhouse writes.

* Trump’s executive order could have an extraordinary impact on health care, determining exactly which services will or won’t be covered by religiously based health care providers, Care2 writes.





IN DEPTH:

* There are 10 underutilized ways to create social change, three contributors from The Bridgespan Group write in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* NonProfit Pro contributor Jeff Jowdy offers five red flags that nonprofit board members should be aware of.

* According to ACLU executive director Anthony Romero, teaming up with Y Combinator is already changing the way the nonprofit operates, Business Insider writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Grand St. Settlement has been left scrambling to ensure safe access to its facility after a nearby housing complex abruptly barred public access to a heavily traveled walkway through its property, DNAinfo writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Breaking Ground announced Serving Up Home, a one-night-only benefit event featuring Michelin-starred chefs Mario Batali, Daniel Boulud, Carlo Mirarchi, Günter Seeger, and Michael White to support critical services for New York City’s homeless. On Monday, June 5 at 7:30 p.m., the chefs will prepare signature dishes to be served at a special fundraiser in the Prince George Ballroom for Breaking Ground, New York City’s largest provider of street outreach services and supportive housing for homeless New Yorkers. Benefit attendees will enjoy the chefs’ tasting dishes, passed assaggi by Il Posto Tuo as well as an open bar and gourmet desserts. Tickets are now on sale here. All proceeds will go directly to benefiting the nonprofit’s street outreach and transitional housing services.

* New York Common Pantry, the largest community-based food pantry in the state, is launching the new advocacy campaign WE STEP UP. A call to action to the New York community at large, campaign support will ensure that everyone who relies on NYCP’s services will continue to receive the help they need, regardless of the deep cuts proposed to social services in the federal budget. There will be continued deliberation and compromise as elected representatives establish their responses and priorities. In the meantime, the proposed cuts, if enacted, will decimate an already frayed social safety net, which even today does not adequately address the needs of New Yorkers including working families and immigrants.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Office For People with Developmental Disabilities will fund one grantee up to 75,000 dollars for an 18-month research grant, focused on systematic information gathering including a review of existing literature and programming, as well as qualitative research, with the intended outcome of a strategic plan and recommendations for the DDPC to more adequately work in the area of exploitation and abuse prevention. See more here.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

Committee of Special Education Chairperson ANDRUS New York, NY

Benefits Administrator THE DOOR New York, NY

ADAPT Community Network COORDINATOR OF OPERATIONS New York, NY

Bilingual LCSW Social Worker THE SERVICE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PEOPLE New York, NY

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio received an enthusiastic endorsement from the New York Hotel Trades Council just a few hours after the City Council passed a bill it supported to extend a ban on the conversion of hotel space to condos, the Daily News reports.

* Cyclists making deliveries for high-tech firms like Uber and Seamless would have to wear helmets and follow safety rules under a bill passed by the New York City Council, closing a loophole that allowed the services to get out of the bike safety rules that applied to restaurants, the Daily News reports.

* With just five weeks left in the legislative session, government watchdogs are pushing for restoration of contract reviewing powers to the state comptroller and other “clean contracting" reforms in Albany, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo is opposed, Gotham Gazette reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 11 -- FPWA hosts Personally Speaking - The First 100 Days: Examining Trump's Urban Agenda

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Anna Montoya, Program Associate, Communications at The Council of State Governments Justice Center.

NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, state Sen. Liz Krueger and Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attend the opening the Motherhood Center, a first-of-its-kind facility treating postpartum depression, 205 Lexington Ave, 10th floor, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner holds a news conference to highlight the positive impact of the land bank and tour a property slated for demolition, 413 East Division St., Syracuse.

12:30 p.m. – De Blasio, New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and Deputy Mayor Richard Buery sit in on a middle school peer mediation group, I.S. 155 Nicholas Herkimer, 1355 Herkimer St., Brooklyn.

12:30 p.m. – New York City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo and the Anderson Food Ministry host a Mother’s Day lunch, Brooklyn Home for Aged People, Bishop R. Martin Senior Housing, 243 Kingston Ave., Brooklyn.

12:45 p.m. – De Blasio makes an announcement about community schools, I.S. 155 Nicholas Herkimer, 1355 Herkimer St., Brooklyn.

1 p.m. – New York City Council members Carlos Menchaca and Rory Lancman and others denounce the mayor’s executive budget proposal that would restrict access to lawyers to immigrants convicted of certain crimes, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – The New York City Council Committees on Immigration and Finance hold a joint budget hearing on the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Assemblywoman Inez Dickens hosts a town hall meeting with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark and others on Raise the Age legislation, Harlem Hospital Center, 506 Lenox Ave., second floor auditorium, Manhattan.

6:15 p.m. – Riders Alliance members, members of the New York Public Interest Research Group’s straphangers campaign and others rally to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to address crumbling subway infrastructure, outside of Cuomo’s office, 633 Third Ave., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies hosts a panel to discuss Trump’s first 100 days and closely examine the impact of his urban agenda on low-income communities with New York Immigration Coalition’s Steven Choi, the New School’s Maya Wiley and others, FPWA Conference Center, 40 Broad St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – City & State contributor Ross Barkan, Brennan DuBose, Sari Krieger, Azi Paybarah and Madina Toure speak at a Queens County Young Democrats panel on Trump, the media and the truth, 148-15 Archer Ave., Queens.





POINT OF INTEREST: Prekindergarten teachers working for the Department of Education earn salaries ranging from $54,000 to $113,372; Those working under the EarlyLearn contract earn only from $40,456 to $51,700, via the New York Times.