FROM NYN MEDIA:

* On this week’s podcast, Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and the Managing Partner of the Greater New York Nonprofit and Employee Benefit Plan Practices talks with us about when to consider a merger or acquisition and what the results can be.

TOP NEWS:

* A day after a Crown Heights homeless shelter opened its doors to 10 families, opponents successfully convinced a judge to temporarily block any new residents from entering, DNAinfo reports.

* PHOTOS: As in years past, the high-caliber names gathered at the Javits Convention Center on Monday evening gave the Robin Hood Foundation’s antipoverty gala the feel of a star-studded awards ceremony, the New York Times writes.

* To subject those with serious mental illness to the harshness of the criminal justice system without additional protection offends human decency, Dr. Elizabeth Ford, the Chief of Psychiatry for Correctional Health Services for New York City’s Health and Hospitals, writes in Time Magazine.

* The Fortune Society, a nonprofit organization that helps ex-prisoners says Macy's criminal background check policies used to screen job applicants violates federal discrimination laws, the Associated Press writes.

* Unless the city simultaneously addresses the unfairly low wages of early education teachers in nonprofit centers, the universal pre-K for 3-year-olds initiative could inflict a fatal blow to an already fragile system, Union Settlement's David Nocenti writes in the Daily News.

* Following an arrest that was made, in part, on the strength of a DNA match, Terrell Gills spent a year and a half on Rikers Island for a crime he has since been acquitted of, leading some legal experts to wonder if DNA evidence is too convincing, the Times writes.

* Nearly half the city’s senior population in 2015 was foreign born, an almost 12 percentage-point jump from 2000, according to a report to be released by the Center for an Urban Future, amNew York writes.

* A record 73,000 New York City kids applied for seats in publicly funded, privately run charter schools in 2017, which is up 7 percent from last year, as state lawmakers consider raising the cap on charters, the Daily News reports.

************

YH Advisors, located in Orange County, California, is quite the distinctive firm in that it is exclusively focused on providing value-added tax, legal and accounting services to a myriad of different types of exempt organizations. Representative clients include universities, churches, hospitals, social clubs, business leagues, social service organizations, veterans’ organizations, social welfare organizations, labor unions and private foundations. The firm’s Shareholders, Brian Yacker and Stacey Bergman, have cumulatively worked with exempt organizations for almost 40 years.

By offering lower rates than the NY state Unemployment Insurance system, as well as offering expert claims monitoring services, a robust HR platform and toolkit, and outplacement services, UST helps nonprofits save over $35 million every year. With a long and successful history working with New York nonprofits we are certain your organization will find long term value with UST and encourage you to get a quick savings analysis. To learn more visit us here.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Funding for college work-study programs would be cut in half, public-service loan forgiveness would end and hundreds of millions of dollars that public schools could use for mental health, advanced coursework and other services would vanish under a Trump administration plan to cut 10.6 billion dollars from federal education initiatives, the Washington Post writes.

* Prosecutors across the country are looking for ways to shield some low-level offenders from deportation, Vice writes.

* Nonprofit Quarterly has compiled Trump’s executive orders and is tracking their deadlines and aftereffect.





IN DEPTH:

* The challenge of re-making armories, like the one in Crown Heights, in a way that local communities will support is likely familiar to many U.S. cities, according to CityLab.

* Whatever you may think of the financial sector, which has serious ongoing ethical problems, you should keep an eye on JPMorgan's philanthropy if you work in the nonprofit world, and all the more so if you work in urban areas, Inside Philanthropy reports.

************

Buchbinder is a premier public accounting firm serving clients in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. We offer audit, accounting, tax, advisory and consulting services to a variety of non-profit organizations including charities, charter and private schools, public policy organizations, social and community service organizations, religious organizations and private foundations.

Your Part-Time Controller (YPTC) has been making nonprofits stronger for nearly 25 years. We help nonprofits with their accounting. From bookkeeping to controllership to CFO level support, we customize our services to suit each client’s needs while working onsite in their office. We create efficient, effective financial departments. YPTC builds better accounting departments so our nonprofit clients can build a better world.

Contact us to see how we can help your nonprofit. www.YPTC.com

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Korean Community Services has started the process of expanding the new community center it recently established at the former site of the Bayside Jewish Center, QNS.com writes.

* NYCHA unveiled the first project in its controversial plan to build market-rate apartments on public land, a 47-story tower where tenants with more money would live on upper floors and lower-income residents would be relegated to lower floors, the Daily News writes.

* As the Visiting Nurse Association of Staten Island commemorates a century of service to the borough, plans for a Gala Dinner Dance are being formulated for June 16, the Staten Island Advance writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* On May 7, at the Empire State Plaza Convention Hall, Capital Roots raised 82,000 dollars at its 30th Annual Spring Brunch. The event included a buffet brunch featuring culinary fare prepared by 116 restaurants, a silent auction with more than 100 items, an airline ticket raffle, and children’s activities celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Veggie Mobile. Proceeds benefit Capital Roots’ programs, including 52 Community Gardens, the nationally acclaimed Veggie Mobile, the Produce Project, Healthy Stores, Squash Hunger and more. Capital Roots hosted more than 600 guests including Congressman Paul Tonko and Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy. More than 80 volunteers assisted with the event and 320 local businesses donated food, flowers, beverages and auction items.

* The University of Denver Division of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences honored David Rothenberg, founder of The Fortune Society, with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his work as a criminal justice advocate over the past 50 years. The award was presented at a ceremony on May 8at the Livingston Lecture and Alumni Reception on the University of Denver campus in Colorado. Rothenberg, class of 1955, was selected from a pool of over 60 nominees by members of the AHSS Alumni Advisory Board. He has spent a lifetime as a vocal activist and supporter of fair treatment and equal rights for the disenfranchised, including the formerly incarcerated and LGBTQ communities. Fifty years ago, he founded The Fortune Society to advocate for current and formerly incarcerated men and women. Fortune has evolved into one of the nation’s most formidable advocacy and service organizations in criminal justice.

* The Mayor’s Office to Combat Domestic Violence and New Destiny Housing Corporation joined to provide domestic violence survivors at risk of homelessness with a path to safe, affordable housing through Project HOME, an innovative homelessness prevention program. Located at the Bronx, Brooklyn and Manhattan Family Justice Centers, Project HOME provides domestic violence survivors and advocates with workshops on New York City affordable housing programs and rental subsidies, one-on-one application preparation and technical assistance to survivors, and aftercare for clients placed in housing. Since the program’s launch in fall 2014, Project HOME has served nearly 300 domestic violence survivors. This month, Project HOME met its three-year goal of placing 40 survivors and their families in safe, affordable permanent housing, a major milestone for the program and a testament to its success.

************

Don't miss this summer’s most-anticipated love story! Join author Jill Santopolo for a literary happy hour at McNally Jackson Booksellers on Friday, May 19 from 6-8 pm to celebrate the publication of her new novel, The Light We Lost. It’s perfect summer reading that’s “extraordinary” (Delia Ephron), “moving” (Real Simple), and recommended by theSkimm: "One Day meets Me Before You meets your long weekend bag." http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/t-light-we-lost-jill-santopolo/v3vfg/71178287

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Communications & Public Relations Professional ANAT GERSTEIN, INC. Queens, New York

Assistant Director, Quality Assurance ABBOTT HOUSE Bronx, New York

Senior Behavior Analyst SERVICES FOR THE UNDERSERVED New York, NY

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Following an outcry from gay rights activists, Democratic National Committee vice chairman and Assemblyman Michael Blake is requesting a refund of his $1,000 campaign contribution to state Sen. Rubén Díaz Sr., who opposed same-sex marriage, the Post reports.

* The federal government pays private landlords so U.S. Reps. Gregory Meeks and Grace Meng can rent offices in their Queens districts, but they also rent campaign headquarters in the exact same buildings at far, far lower rates, raising ethical questions, the Observer reports.

* De Blasio said he will march in the Puerto Rican Day Parade as usual this year, when the event honors Oscar López Rivera – who spent decades in prison as a member of a group that set off a series of deadly bombs in New York City, the Daily News reports.

************

An Effective and Efficient Closing Process: A Roundtable Discussion – Friday, June 9, 2017

Expectations are changing for an efficient and effective year-end close. In years past, finance professionals were asked to make sure debits and credits balanced. Now stakeholders are expecting much more, and new practices can translate into a successful annual audit. This CliftonLarsonAllen roundtable for nonprofit finance professionals will explore ideas to maximize the capabilities of your accounting systems, new perspectives on data management, and insights into financial closing and reporting best practices. Up to two CPE credits for attendance.Learn more and register.

One in three homeless children placed in foster care is younger than a year old, according to a new report by the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness. “Taken Away: The Prevalence of Homeless Children in Foster Care,” explores data about homeless children, their families and foster care. It highlights the needs and raises questions about how families could be better supported while children are maintained in safe, stable homes. Download it at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/TakenAway/v3vg2/71178287

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 20 -- HMI hosts 2nd Annual Manhattan LGBTQ Youth Summit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/v3vg6/71178287 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************

Loeb & Troper LLP, established in 1919, is market leader in providing professional services to the not-for-profit industry. We are currently working with NFPs in planning for the implementation of ASU 2016-14 - Presentation of Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Entities. Contact Allan M. Blum, CPA, Partner, at ablum@loebandtroper.com or Joseph R. Blatt, CPA, Partner at jblatt@loebandtroper.com or visit us at NonProfit OpCon on 6/15 if we can assist you. Learn more: www.loebandtroper.com.

************

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer delivers remarks at a press conference for the releasing center for Popular Democracy’s Justice for Sale report, outside Wells Fargo Bank, 437 Madison Ave., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Kings County Democratic Party Chairman Frank Seddio, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and others announce their endorsement of Mayor Bill de Blasio for re-election, Brooklyn Borough Hall steps, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

2 p.m. – State Sens. Jesse Hamilton and Marisol Alcantara host a roundtable discussion on broken windows policing with City Council members Ritchie Torres and Carlos Menchaca, acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and others, 250 Broadway, 19th floor, Manhattan.

3 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Public Advocate James, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo, Assemblyman Walter Mosley and others make an announcement on Bedford-Union Armory, Brooklyn Borough Hall, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

5:30 p.m. – Crown Heights residents, housing advocates, members of The Black Institute, the Crown Heights Tenants Union and others oppose the Bedford-Union Armory development and protest City Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo’s State of the District address over her lack of support to a community led plan, outside Ingersoll Community Center, 177 Myrtle Ave., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – City & State hosts its Queens Borough Series event keynoted by Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and honoring 25 of the boroughs influentials in different sectors, Central Lounge, 20-30 Steinway St., Queens.

7 p.m. – New York City first lady Chirlane McCray addresses the congregation about the issue of substance abuse as part of the Weekend of Faith for Mental Health, Reformed Church of Huguenot Park, 5474 Amboy Road, Staten Island.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate James participates in a How Women are Changing the Gender Dialogue panel, Neuehouse, 110 E. 25th St., Manhattan.





POINT OF INTEREST: In New York City, 22 percent of immigrant seniors live in poverty, compared to 15 percent of American-born seniors, via amNY.