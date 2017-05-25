Editor’s Note: First Read Nonprofit will be taking this Friday and Monday, Memorial Day off, but we will return Tuesday, May 30. Have a happy holiday!

* New York Nonprofit Media hosted its second annual FundCon on March 24, bringing together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. For our Insights podcast, we share part of the conversation from one of our panels titled, Storytelling – How to tell the story of your organization.

* The mood at the New York Women’s Foundation’s annual celebration leaned toward resistance over jubilation, and raised about 2 million dollars for The Foundation.

TOP NEWS:

* The former CEO of a housing nonprofit diverted nearly 1 million dollars in federal funds to cover personal expenses that were meant for HIV/AIDS patients, putting them at risk of eviction, the Daily News reports.

* The city lost an appeal Wednesday afternoon to allow it to move more families into a Crown Heights homeless shelter that sits in limbo following a lawsuit filed by neighbors, Patch writes.

* Authorities have charged an ex-convict with killing an employee of a homeless shelter in Newburgh, The Associated Press reports.

* At least 10 young people in the Hasidic Jewish community have died using drugs in recent years, usually prescription painkillers, according to the program director of the drug prevention group Operation Survival, DNAinfo reports.

* Voters statewide overwhelmingly oppose the federal health care bill passed by the Republican-controlled U.S. House at the beginning of the month, according to a new Siena College poll, the Times Union reports.

* A mobile app, Stop OD NYC, was released by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration as part of the city's comprehensive initiative to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 35 percent over five years, the Staten Island Advance writes.

* A nonprofit group's new survey of nearly 10,000 New Yorkers found people in the Bronx are the least satisfied with their neighborhoods, city services and dozens of other issues, including safety, health and quality of life, DNAinfo writes.

* Despite what we know about the connection between mental health and HIV/AIDS, too few people living with HIV/AIDS are getting the mental health support they need, Gay Men’s Health Crisis CEO Kelsey Louie writes in Gotham Gazette.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Republican bill to dismantle the Affordable Care Act would leave 14 million more people uninsured next year and a total of 23 million more uninsured by 2026 than under former President Barack Obama’s health law, The New York Times writes.

* As Donald Trump prepared to assume the presidency, he unveiled an ethics plan promising that his company would donate to the U.S. Treasury “all profits” from foreign government patronage of his hotels, but that pledge is now proving daunting to keep, the Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Hub offers a few resources to start finding the necessary funding for your organization, which may require some sifting and searching, but may save you from those pesky grant writing blues.

* Based on surveys conducted in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, a recent study found that as millennials get older, they are showing signs of being as charitable as older generations, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Families in which children are in grave danger of being abused have only a small number of programs that can help them avoid tragedy, according to state Sen. Martin Golden, who said New York state needs to do more to save children’s lives, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports.

* Artists Space, the nonprofit gallery and pioneer of New York’s downtown art scene that was forced to move from its SoHo home last year when its landlord planned to build a penthouse on the building, has found a place in Tribeca, the Times writes.

* The New York City Housing Authority is looking to partner with a private real estate investor or a nonprofit developer to turn 1,700 public apartments in Brooklyn and the Bronx into Section 8 housing, the Real Deal reports.

* During a donation ceremony, the Lois and Richard Nicotra Foundation awarded 42,329 dollars to more than 50 local nonprofit organizations and five college scholarships, the Staten Island Advance reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Chinese-American Planning Council Inc. announced the appointment of Bruce N. Lederman as a new member of the board of directors. Lederman has more than 35 years of expertise in commercial real estate and intellectual property litigation. He is currently a solo practitioner, while also serving as counsel to London House Chambers, a Guyana-based law firm. Lederman embodies the ideals that align with CPC’s mission and values. His expertise and knowledge will bring new perspectives as the CPC promotes economic self-sufficiency among Chinese-American, immigrant and low-income communities of New York City.

* Brooklyn Community Foundation announced the election of four new members to its board of directors. The new members are Brooklyn philanthropist Diane Steinberg, National Grid executive Rudolph Wynter, retired New York Times Co. executive Katharine Darrow and Debevoise & Plimpton partner Michael Gillespie. Launched in 2009 as the first and still only foundation for New York City’s largest borough, Brooklyn Community Foundation is actively building its now 17-member board of directors to strengthen its service to the borough’s communities, including stewardship of strategic grant-making and special initiatives as well as the growth of philanthropic assets to benefit Brooklyn for generations to come.

* SCO Family of Services, the Glen Cove-based human services nonprofit, raised more than $300,000 at the 2017 SCO Annual Benefit on May 11 at The Carltun in East Meadow. Funds raised at the annual event help SCO Family of Services provide life-changing results for more than 55,000 children, teens, families and adults each year across Long Island and New York City. The SCO Shepherd’s Award was presented to James Vassalotti of Westchester, a partner at Vassalotti Associates Architects LLP in Roslyn Heights. Christina and Edward Stack, formerly of Glen Head, were presented with the Extraordinary Service Award, recognizing their longtime commitment to SCO’s mission.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* After issuing thousands of new placards to city education workers, de Blasio said he’s ready to spend millions to crack down on abuse by vowing to hire 100 new traffic enforcement agents, boosting fines and stepping up towing, the Daily News writes.

* U.S. Rep. Joseph Crowley helped push through 10 million dollars in federal infrastructure funding for a Bronx merchants association that was represented by his brother’s lobbying firm, the New York Post writes.

* Jonathan Darche, New York’s newly named top investigator of police misconduct, was himself the subject of workplace complaints, accused among other things of making an inappropriate joke about a colleague’s backside in 2013, The Associated Press reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 31 – Talk on Bipartisan Common Ground That Will Deliver Quality and Safe Medical Care to All Americans presented at New York Law School.

NYN EVENTS:

POINT OF INTEREST: “At age 12, Marley Dias became the (New York Women’s Foundation’s) youngest-ever award recipient. Dias was honored for her activism and for founding #1000BlackGirlBooks, an international initiative designed to collect and donate books written with black girls as the main character,” via NYN Media