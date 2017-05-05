FROM NYN MEDIA:

* Sharon Stapel, president of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York, writes that the only individuals who will benefit from a repeal of the Johnson Amendment are politicians themselves.

* In this week’s podcast, we speak to Kay Gayner and Agnes McConlogue Ferro, Co-creators of the National Dance Institute’s DREAM Project, which focuses on bringing dance into the lives of children of all abilities and those with special needs. We’re also joined by Jennifer Mitchell, executive director of the Hope Program which helps connect New Yorkers living in poverty to tools for acquiring a long-term career.

TOP NEWS:

* President Donald Trump is seeking to further weaken enforcement of an IRS rule barring churches and tax-exempt groups from endorsing political candidates, in a long-anticipated executive order on religious freedom that has disappointed some of his supporters, the Associated Press reports.

* The independent monitor Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered to oversee the city’s embattled Administration for Children’s Services has begun its work without a contract, charging pricey hourly fees that will be billed to NYC taxpayers, NBC New York reports.

* A Long Island jury decided that an accused serial molester of foster children could walk free, but two boys sued the nonprofit placement agency that sent them and almost 70 other boys to the home over the years, according to the Daily News.

* A 7 million dollar cut to a popular New York child care subsidy could affect hundreds of children from low-income families statewide, according to lawmakers and advocacy groups, WGRX reports.

* The federal spending bill expected to pass this week includes a provision prohibiting the IRS from developing regulations affecting 501(c)(4) social welfare nonprofits, many of which are sometimes referred to as “dark money” groups, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* In Bill de Blasio’s New York, a renewed effort to keep a unique obligation to give every person shelter is struggling to keep pace with harsh economic realities, according to the Daily Beast.

* An Iraq war veteran and counselor for troubled youths at a state-run center in Delaware County says he was fired after he reported a minor problem at the facility to a special state oversight agency, the Times Union reports.

* The Cuomo administration said that following a review of a new North Carolina law replacing the controversial bathroom bill seen as discriminatory toward the LGBT community, a ban on nonessential state-funded travel will remain in effect, the Times Union reports.

NYU Silver School of Social Work invites nonprofit and public sector executives to a May 20-21 leadership workshop, based on the adaptive leadership framework, facilitated by Assistant Professor/former Inwood House ED Linda Lausell Bryant and consultant Marc Manashil.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Doug Wirth, the president and CEO of Amida Care, writes in Huffington Post that by investing now in the comprehensive care needed to keep people living with HIV healthy, the government can save millions of dollars in costly hospitalizations and inpatient care.

* Republican leaders have called a vote on a plan to replace the health care law, signaling surging confidence that they’re on the cusp of earning enough support to pass it, Politico writes.

* A handful of cities and states are funding pro-bono legal counsel for deportation proceedings and making a political statement about the Trump administration in the process, The Atlantic writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Foundation leaders know the social sector needs more and better collaboration for impact, but four barriers often get in the way, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* We need to critically explore who’s ultimately going to benefit the most from a dated regulatory regime that makes it easy to use charitable gifts for political influence, Inside Philanthropy Editor David Callahan writes.

* Marketing automation is a useful tool which lets an organization target its marketing based on how a user engages with it, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

Help Bring Change to NYC. Now through 5/5, stop by any of the 65 TD Bank locations in Manhattan to donate cash and supplies in support of Housing and Services, Inc (HSI). Together we can make a difference as HSI works to end chronic homelessness in our community through permanent supportive housing.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* DNAinfo profiles a 30-year-old aspiring actor and performer has for the past year and a half lived in the New York City shelter system, which is bursting at the seams.

* The Westchester Parks Foundation announced a new member to its Board of Directors: Marc J. Berman, a local expert in the finance sector, Patch writes.

* David Shapiro, president and CEO of Family & Children's Service of Ithaca, has entered the race for Tompkins County Legislature, running for District 3, the Ithaca Voice writes.

* The New York City Food Policy Center profiles Big Reuse, a nonprofit retail outlet in NYC for salvaged and surplus building materials.





NYN BUZZ:

* More than 120 local art lovers gathered at the Lightbox in Manhattan on Wednesday, April 19 for the 7th Annual Family Dynamics Benefit Art Auction & Cocktail Reception to raise awareness and funds for Family Dynamics’ after school art programs. The event raised more than 100,000 dollars for the nonprofit, which serves children and families in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brownsville, Bushwick and East New York neighborhoods. The evening’s silent and live auctions featured artwork donated by 30 contemporary artists. Located in Central Brooklyn, Family Dynamics is a program of SCO Family of Services and provides neighborhood-based programs that strengthen families, give young people the tools to succeed in school and beyond, and enrich family and community life.

* The New York State Defenders Association Board of Directors has selected NYSDA Managing Attorney Charles F. O'Brien to replace Jonathan E. Gradess upon his retirement later this year. Gradess has been Executive Director of the Association since 1978. O'Brien manages the organization's continuing legal education programs and criminal defense training, and directs much of the day-to-day work of the Backup Center. He is Managing Editor of the Backup Center REPORT and directs the implementation of NYSDA's Public Defense Case Management System.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* Thanks to funds received from the New York City Department of Small Business Services Neighborhood 360 program and the National Endowment for the Arts, Staten Island Arts will support the next phase of Future Culture. The implementation phase includes a request for proposals for two separate pilot projects that will use arts and culture to devise creative solutions to community needs and connect places and people along Staten Island’s waterfront and the North Shore neighborhoods, including St. George, Tompkinsville and Stapleton. The RFQ seeks qualified applicants for creative placemaking projects that give a prominent role to local artists and/or communities, enhance livability in the community, and test the recommendations established by Future Culture. Successful applicants who are awarded pilot projects will be granted an artist fee of 15,000 dollars and a scalable implementation budget of 30,000 to 45,000 dollars. Applications are due May 12.

In 2017, the foundation will consider programs that help support women's progress toward economic self-sufficiency. In 2016, grant amounts ranged between 2,000 and 10,000 dollars.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Clinical Director, The Children's Village

Are you looking for an exciting and rewarding career that enriches the lives of children and families? Do you want a feel-good-about-yourself career with a revolutionary company dedicated to your success? If so, then Children's Village might be a great fit for you. Position Qualifications: LCSW (preferred) LMSW/licensed mental health professional with equivalent human services graduate degree with at least four years documented relevant experience.





Licensed Social Worker (LMSW/LCSW), CAMBA

CAMBA’s three family shelters, located in Queens and Brooklyn, have been awarded a grant to expand the range and depth of mental health and related services to families with children in shelters by hiring Licensed Clinical Social Workers with supervisory experience and LMSW as Care Coordinators to work in teams with case managers and housing specialists.





Development and Communications Associate, Mercy Home

BA/BS degree in Human Services or related field required. Min 2-3 years’ of administrative experience required, including event coordination, database management, and office administration. Demonstrated pursuit of continuing education in the field of development and philanthropy. Previous fundraising experience will be given priority consideration. Basic understanding of nonprofit fundraising principals required. Previous experience working with a Board of Directors or volunteering as fundraisers helpful.





Consultant Quality Assurance Investigator, Services for the UnderServed

SUS, a leading provider of residential and support services to individuals with special needs is currently hiring for a Quality Assurance Investigator. The QA Investigator will conduct investigations involving consumers and employees in the Developmental Disabilities, Behavioral Health, Homeless & Treatment Services and Veteran’s Divisions based on incidents/special issues. Will complete written investigation reports, gather, submit evidence, review and analyze various reports to be used in investigations.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams spoke with City & State about the governor’s plan to improve long-suffering areas in central Brooklyn, the homelessness crisis and the need for lactation rooms.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is moving to gut a bill that would quiet down construction noise next to schools, a bill that was drafted in response to a building project supported by one of his big donors, the Daily News writes.

* A spate of high-profile New York City restaurants closing or increasing prices has raised concerns about the effects of higher minimum wages in the city, as restaurateurs and chefs say they are being pinched by rising wages for their workers, the Journal reports.

CLA will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Meetup on May 11th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of leaders of nonprofit organizations.

Come network with us for: Career Advancement, Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation. All are welcome. Register Here for NY Nonprofit Meetup

UPCOMING EVENTS:

May 4 -- Community Resource Exchange hosts its Nonprofit Consultants Institute.

May 4 -- Community Resource Exchange hosts its Nonprofit Consultants Institute.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – State Sen. Kevin Parker and others hold a Foster Care Awareness Month press conference calling for the passage of a bill that would establish a program for financial transitional living services for children in foster care, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends the groundbreaking for an affordable housing development at Fulton Houses, 425 W. 18th St., Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – State Sen. David Carlucci announces the expansion of the Meals on Wheels home delivery program resulting from $25,000 secured in the state budget, 161 Hubert Humphrey Drive, Chestnut Ridge.

12 p.m. – State Sens. Jeff Klein, Diane Savino, Jesse Hamilton, Jose Peralta and Marisol Alcantara release a new report on the benefits of expanding the Senior Citizen Homeowners’ Exemption and the Disabled Homeowners’ Exemption, 250 Broadway, 20th floor, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Allies of activist Linda Sarsour call upon elected officials to condemn the claims made by Assemblyman Dov Hikind and New York City Councilman Rory Lancman regarding Sarsour’s invitation to speak at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal leads a protest of Trump’s visit to New York City, Eastern side of DeWitt Clinton Park, 11th Avenue between W. 52nd Street and W. 54th Street, Manhattan.

5:30 p.m. – De Blasio signs into law New York City Public Advocate Letitia James’ legislation that prohibits employers from asking any job applicant for their previous salary information, City Hall, Rotunda, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams joins faith leaders to celebrate Brooklyn Day of Prayer, Brooklyn Borough Hall steps, 209 Joralemon St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – City & State hosts the Brooklyn Borough Series reception celebrating the release of the annual Brooklyn issue, recognizing 25 Influentials in the borough with remarks from Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and New York City Public Advocate Letitia James, Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St., Brooklyn.

6:30 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer attends the Graham Windham gala, American Museum of Natural History, Central Park West and West 79th St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: “In a February survey of evangelical leaders conducted by the National Association of Evangelicals, which represents churches from about 40 denominations, 89 percent said pastors should not endorse political candidates from the pulpit,” via the AP.