NYN Media Perspectives - Your reactions to the 2016 Election: How will the change in administration affect the funding streams many nonprofits rely upon? How will the sudden shift in the prevailing ideology affect the laws many rely on as a safety net? How will the principles and morals of our new leader reverberate through our society and affect the lives of the most vulnerable? We’ve collected thoughts from you about how this election’s results may affect your organizations, the causes you support and the people you serve. Share your thoughts with us via an email to editor@nynmedia.com using the subject line “NY Nonprofits-Election 2016.”

NYN Media Insights Podcast on change capital and changing leaders:This week, we interview Eric Weingartner, who this year left the Robin Hood foundation to become CEO of the The Door and University Settlement. We also interview Wendy Fleischer who serves as donor representative for the New York City Change Capital Fund, which is a collaborative of 16 funders who support community organizations and especially economic development corporations, working to increase economic mobility in the city's lowest income neighborhoods.

Trump’s White House victory could spell money woes for charities: The Chronicle of Philanthropy writes that under Trump’s tax plan, charitable giving would fall in 2017 by at least 4.5 percent and by as much as 9 percent, or by about 13.5 billion to 26.1 billion dollars, according to an analysis by the independent Tax Policy Center released last week.

Advocacy groups vow to keep fighting under Trump: Groups representing women, minorities, immigrants and the LGBTQ community spoke out Wednesday vowing that their causes will not die with a Trump administration,the Daily News writes. That list includes Planned Parenthood, NAACP, Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Trevor Project.

How philanthropy forgot about the white working class: The white working class has been decimated over the past few decades by economic shifts that elites of all stripes have either actively abetted or barely lifted a finger to challenge and foundations and major donors share the blame for this dismal failure, tending either to ignore a white working class in crisis or bankroll policies that have exacerbated that crisis, Inside Philanthropy writes.

City’s plans for public land in housing push come under scrutiny: City Limits writes that in many of the neighborhoods the city is considering rezoning, discussions about public land have been contentious, with some residents feeling that the city is focusing too much on the development of private land and not enough on public land, and others protesting that the city has not sufficiently heeded the public’s demands in its development proposals for public parcels.

Rezoning plan to Remake 3 Upper West Side Schools Will Proceed, City Says: New York City’s Education Department said on Wednesday that it would proceed with a fiercely contested plan to redraw elementary school zones on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in an effort to reduce overcrowding while increasing racial and economic integration at three schools, according to the New York Times.

Teachers help immigrant kids cope after Donald Trump's election win:Educators across the country faced classrooms full of students on Wednesdaymorning who feared for the future, the Daily News writes. Education Department officials encouraged teachers and students to have thoughtful conversations about the election in classes.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

#FairWageOnstage extends negotiations: The Actors’ Equity Association and the League of Off-Broadway Theatres and Producers were unable to agree upon terms to a new four-year contract, Backstage.com writes. The parties have extended negotiations until Nov. 20, two weeks past the initial Nov. 6 expiration date. While there has been no public comment from either party on specifics, the issue of actor compensation has emerged as a priority.

Children help their peers deal with Dyslexia: The Wall Street Journal profiles a show produced by Dyslexiaville, a new-media startup that was shooting that afternoon at Ripley-Grier Studios on Eighth Avenue. Launched weeks ago on YouTube and in schools with 17 episodes already in the can, the project was created by Peggy Stern, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker and dyslexic.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

How instructors treated Trump’s win in the classroom: Donald J. Trump’s upset victory shocked Ms. Klotz and academics across the country as the campaign illustrated the country’s deep divide, leaving many faculty members to wonder how they would pick up the pieces in their classrooms and with their colleagues in the morning, the Chronicle of Higher Education reports. While some professors said they would take Wednesday off, others viewed it as their solemn duty to field students’ concerns in class.

Westchester Community Foundation announces 824,000 dollars in grants:

In its largest grant round of 2016, the Westchester Community Foundation has announced 824,000 dollars in grants supporting and strengthening nonprofits in Westchester and Putnam counties. Grants include 159,000 dollars to support cleanup and water quality monitoring in the Bronx and Saw Mill rivers, Mianus River Gorge, and the Long Island Sound, and 90,000 dollars to expand access to mental health services and other supports for youth. Other grantees include The Rye Arts Center, Inc.,Westchester Jewish Community Services NYLCVEF and El Centro Hispano, Inc.

NAF appoints David L. Steward and Larry Renfro to board of directors:

NAF announced the appointment of two new members, David L. Steward and Larry Renfro, to its Board of Directors. Steward is the co-founder and chairman of World Wide Technology, and Renfro is Vice Chairman of UnitedHealth Group and CEO of its Optum health services business. On the NAF Board, they join a team of corporate, education and community leaders dedicated to ensuring that high school students are college, career, and future ready. NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready.

EIHAB Human Services expands to Long Island:

EIHAB Human Services officially unveiled the agency’s Fatma Abboud Center at a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 26. Named after EIHAB’s late founder, Fatma Abboud, the Center opened its doors in May, serving developmentally disabled individuals in Nassau and Suffolk Counties. Like EIHAB’s Queens, Pennsylvania and New Jersey locations, the Long Island program provides Medicaid Service Coordination, community rehabilitation and in-home residential habilitation, along with walk-in intake services. A new Day Hab Without Walls Program is also set to launch at the Center, offering increased opportunities for community inclusion and vocational training. All services at the Fatma Abboud Center are bilingual to meet the needs of Long Island’s diverse communities.

* Both Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio have had to come to grips with the new reality that Donald Trump, who was soundly rejected by New York City voters, was elected and will likely have profound effects on their administrations, The New York Times reports.

* If Republicans make good on their pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act, it could blow an 850 million dollar hole in the state budget, as it offers low-cost, subsidized health insurance to people who don’t qualify for federal Medicaid assistance, Politico New York writes.

* The Second Avenue Subway will be a boon for landlords near the new line, as rents are expected to rise by nearly 500 dollars a month when the train goes into service, as the new subway is predicted to lower commute times by some 15 minutes, the Post writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Homeless prevention is key to city's plan for Staten Island: The city is focusing homeless prevention efforts on Staten Island as the number of borough residents living in shelters elsewhere swells, The Staten Island Advance writes. The Department of Homeless Services will pilot a new model for the Homebase prevention program on Staten Island this winter, but has no specific plans right now to open shelters in the borough with the fewest beds for the homeless.

Budget changes approved to cover early intervention costs: Chautauqua County legislators on the Human Services Committee approved to move excess funds within the Health and Human Services Department to cover additional hours and expenditures associated with the Early Intervention program, the Mayville Post-Journal reports. Those who are eligible to receive assistance from the program are under 3 years of age and have a confirmed disability or established developmental delay as defined by the state. Therapeutic and support services are offered to eligible infants and toddlers and their families.

Tiny fingertip camera helps blind people read without braille: A new device lets blind people read by popping a miniature camera on their fingertip, according to the New Scientist. Matthew Janusauskas at the American Foundation for the Blind, a nonprofit based in New York City, thinks the technology could be useful for reading printed materials where the layout affects comprehension, such as a page with multiple columns of text.

************