* On this week’s podcast, two board members from Gift of Adoption joined us to discuss what the nonprofit does, the benefits of having an investor board, and what it takes to make a name for yourself in New York City as the new nonprofit on the block.

* What’s going on in the nonprofit world? Read today’s buzz section, which contains updates from St. Mary’s Kids, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic’s gala and an honor at The Child Care Council of Westchester.



* The Republican tax plan advancing through Congress, which is set to come to a vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday has been criticised as “a lump of coal from Santa Trump.” and “a dagger to the heart of New York,” City & State NY reports.

* The Foundation for AIDS Research, a New York-based nonprofit, hired criminal defense lawyers from New York’s Petrillo Klein & Boxer to aid its response to federal prosecutors, about transactions related to Harvey Weinstein The American Lawyer reports.

* The city is starting to release more detailed information about how accommodating its high schools are for students with disabilities — an effort to reduce the burden on those students and their families to figure it out for themselves. Chalkbeat reports.

* Nearly a year after its incorporation, the New York charity of HNA Group, China’s airline-to-property conglomerate, has yet to apply for tax-exempt status, Reuters reports.



* The Nonprofit Times reports that 62 percent of American parents discuss charitable donations or volunteerism with their children, according to a study by the Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance.

* A 9/11 charity is returning a $100 donation from the Iowa governor’s campaign because the cash came from officials who did work for Saudi Arabia to block Americans from suing over the terror attacks, The Daily News reports.

* The iconic New York Public Library in Midtown is getting a $300 million makeover — with plans for new entrances, plazas, bathrooms, elevators, a café and more public space for research and exhibitions, The New York Post reports.

* The Daily News reports more city high school students are moving on to college after graduation and are academically ready for the transition, statistics published Wednesday show.

* This week, the founder of the Bronx Fund, started by the Bronx Defenders, announced a national expansion: A new project will set up bail funds in St. Louis and Tulsa, Okla., with more cities to come, The New York Times reports.



* A new report from the Citizens Committee for Children which tracked issues, including housing, education and health that affect the city’s 1.8 million children revealed that childhood poverty in Queens has decreased, The Times Ledger reports.



* A Brooklyn judge has ruled that the police need an eavesdropping warrant to covertly track the cellphones of criminal suspects, raising the bar in New York for the use of a surveillance device that is facing challenges across the U.S.,The New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* If the mayor is serious about closing Rikers in a decade—and even more so if officials calling for a three-year closure timeline mean what they say—then work towards that goal starts right now, City Limits reports.

* Ms. Horne, 18, has contended with depression for as long as she can remember but now she is focused on graduating from her high school, a joint venture between New York City’s Education Department and Brooklyn Community Services, The New York Times reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* In a reversal, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services agency is allowing applicants whose renewal permits were rejected because of mail delays to resubmit their paperwork, the New York Times reports.

* The Washington Post asks, if the surge in Obamacare sign-ups continues, does that call into question the importance of television, radio and web-based ads, and the navigator groups engaged in the sign-up effort who were spotlighted for losing grant funding?

* Reuters reports that a coalition of rights groups launched an online petition on Thursday urging IBM Corp to declare that it will not develop technology to help the Trump administration carry out a proposal to identify people for visa denial and deportation from the United States.

