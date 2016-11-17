TOP NEWS



NYN Media Perspectives - Diverse group of nonprofits lining up behind ‘fair fares’ campaign: Yesterday, the MTA said the price of a single MetroCard fare could soon increase to three dollars. Community Service Society President David R. Jones writes about how CSS and Riders Alliance have recruited more than 24 advocacy, legal, labor and community-based organizations to its campaign calling for a reduced transit fare for the city’s lowest income residents.

NYN Media Insights Podcast on civic engagement and tackling discrimination: We're joined by Carmelyn P. Malalis, Chair and Commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights who talked about how her office has been tackling discrimination complaints amidst the heated rhetoric before and after Trump’s election. We also talk with Brooklyn Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, a strong advocate for civic engagement, about the value of participatory budgeting and the values that inform his stances on issues from racial justice to free speech.

Suspended ACS workers in Zymere Perkins case return in demoted positions: The four Administration for Children's Services workers who were suspended last month in the wake of 6-year-old Zymere Perkins' beating death have returned to work in lower-level roles, DNAinfo reports. The four workers returned Monday to non-managerial or entry-level positions after the agency placed them on a 30-day suspension without pay, a spokeswoman said.

Pinkerton Foundation, born of detective agency, prefers to work unobserved: The Pinkerton Foundation, formed in 1966 by the family that made its fortune in private security, has quietly given more than 300 million dollars to children’s organizations in the city, the New York Times reports. In 2015 alone, the Pinkerton Foundation gave 35 million dollars to 300 organizations for a range of projects, including crisis intervention, art classes and sports clubs, mentoring in science projects and college research, reaching about 160,000 young New Yorkers.

Hate crimes in NYC dramatically rise: NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said during a press conference that the crimes against various groups, including Muslims and Jews, have surged so far this year, with the number rising 31.5 percent this year compared with stats from 2015, the Post writes.

Minorities experience ‘vast inequality’ in NYC housing market: A new study conducted by the CUNY Institute for State and Local Governance has analyzed areas of “vast inequality” in New York City across a wide range of areas that include education, health, and housing, Curbed writes. Hispanic and Asian New Yorkers are most likely to be severely rent burdened, with 30.1 and 29.7 percent of each group experiencing that problem, respectively. Nearly 30 percent of African Americans experience the problem, while only 22.7 percent of whites do.

Corporate impact investing estimated at $2.4B: A third of companies globally are “somewhat” or “highly” active in impact investing with large corporations investing 2.4 billion dollars annually, a level that’s expected to grow over the next decade, according to NonProfit Times. Total giving by companies that are active is almost twice as much as those who are not active, according to a new pilot study released this week.

Three things every growing nonprofit needs to scale: An organization’s early-stage success has less to do with having a charismatic, lone visionary at the helm, and more to do with teamwork, metrics, and access to capital, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

Nonprofits opposed to Trump’s ideology see a surge in donations: At least a dozen nonprofits that oppose Mr. Trump’s policies or actions have reported similar, in some cases explosive, surges in support since Nov. 8, the New York Times writes. The Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which supports women’s reproductive rights, received donations from 182,000 people in the week after the election, about 40 times more than in a typical week, a spokesman said.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

New York Public Library approves 200 million dollar makeover of Mid-Manhattan Branch: A planned makeover of the Mid-Manhattan Library would transform the busy but shopworn branch into a light-filled space with soaring atriums, a rooftop terrace and room for some 400,000 books and other circulating materials, according to the Wall Street Journal. The library’s board of trustees approved schematic designs for the project Wednesday afternoon.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Cuomo, stung by a scandal, offers ethics reforms: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a set of ethics reforms that would affect SUNY, CUNY, the state Legislature and his own office, all of which have been soiled within the last year by corruption scandals and allegations of mismanagement, The New York Times writes.

NYN BUZZ





Long Island’s Community Foundation grants 50,000 dollars to East End charities:

The Long Island Community Foundation and the Board of the All For the East End Fund announce the third round of grants of its Building Stronger Neighborhood Program, supporting organizations serving Long Island’s East End communities of Riverhead, Shelter Island, Southampton, Southold and East Hampton. With input from the AFTEE Advisory Committee, which included representation from each of the five East End towns, twenty proposals were approved to support projects and programs in the fields of health and welfare, the environment, arts and culture, education, youth development, and animal welfare. See the full list of grantees here.





Lifeline Center for Child Development announces the appointment of Chuck Caputo as the new Executive Director:

Lifeline Center for Child Development board president David Rosegarten announced the retirement of Dr. Joseph Zacherman as executive director and appointment of Chuck Caputo to replace him. Caputo has extensive experience in senior management positions in behavioral health and child welfare. Most recently, he was the associate executive director for behavioral health services at The Child Center of NY where he managed their mental health and substance abuse clinics and home visiting programs. He spent many years working with public and private organizations throughout the US and Canada, helping them to establish quality programs and meet international accreditation standards. He also worked extensively with the US Navy and Marine Corps to create quality improvement systems.





Walkway and Bank of America launch sustainability practices program at New York state park:

The Walkway Over the Hudson nonprofit organization and Bank of America launched the Walkway’s new Building Sustainability Practices Program at Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie. The group will use a 20,000 dollar grant from Bank of America to purchase and install new Bigbelly solar-generated trash compacting and recycling stations at the east and west entrances to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park. The grant will also fund educational interpretive signage, sustainable practices training for Walkway’s Volunteer Ambassadors, and other programmatic enhancements at the world-renowned linear park that spans the Hudson River between Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Earn Your Master’s in Nonprofit Management at The New School

Ready to lead out new social innovation initiatives and evolve the nonprofit sector? Join us online for a webinar information session Monday, November 21, at 5-6pm EST to learn more about our Master’s in Nonprofit Management. Get answers to all your questions about curriculum, admission requirements, scholarships, financial aid, and what our graduates are doing. We'll also discuss the Master’s in Organizational Change Management and graduate certificates in Organization Development and Leadership and Change. Register now for the online info session.





SCAN New York to be highlighted in WNET'S "Treasures of New York: Settlement Houses"

This Sunday, November 20th at 7:00pm on THIRTEEN, a new documentary about the work of settlement houses in New York City, will feature SCAN New York, the largest youth service provider in East Harlem and the South Bronx. The film introduces viewers to 11-year old program participant and beat composer/performer, “AJ,” and SCAN alum – now SCAN board member – Jamel Oeser-Sweat, whose youth was impacted by foster care, homelessness and shelters before the agency’s programs helped him. To see a preview of the broadcast, click here.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A dispute that emerged following the announcement of a deal to revive the 421-a property tax break appears to have been settled, though the final resolution to the nearly two-year-old feud over the exemption is far from certain, Politico New York writes.

* The price of a MetroCard swipe could rise by a quarter to three dollars in March, as the MTA’s board is considering two proposals for a fare and toll increase of about 4 percent, on average, across the system’s trains, buses, tunnels and bridges, the Times writes.

* In a head-to-head match-up, 34 percent of registered voters in New York City said they would vote to re-elect Mayor Bill de Blasio, more than twice the amount of his nearest rival, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Politico New York reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Taking back the South Bronx: WNYC reports that activists want officials to hand over the keys to a vacant building, which is currently owned by New York City's Health and Hospitals department, so they can convert it into a community center with space for an after-school program, a health clinic, a commercial kitchen for local businesses, a birthing center, and even room for an local youth orchestra, UpBeat NYC.

Revealed - 12-Story affordable building with charter school in Melrose: NY YIMBY writes that a parking garage in Melrose, in the South Bronx, is about to give way to a large affordable residential project with a charter school. Phipps Houses is developing the project and the apartments would rent to low- and middle-income families.

Your volunteering guide for the Crown Heights area: DNAinfo has a guideto more than a dozen local volunteer groups, nonprofits and social services organizations in the Crown Heights area.

Leading feminists transform former NYC prison into "Women's Building":Renovation is about to begin to transform a former women's prison in New York City into the Women's Building, to offer women-focused groups everything from offices and shared meeting space to on-site child care and a rooftop garden, the Thompson Reuters Foundation writes. It is projected to open in 2020, but the former prison opens its doors to the public on Friday, ahead of its makeover, with an exhibit called "Women: New Portraits" by photographer Annie Leibovitz.

Richmond University Medical Center to honor four at gala: The Richmond University Medical Center Foundation, of which Daniel J. Messina is president and CEO, will host its annual Gala Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. in Nicotra's Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn, according to the Staten Island Advance.

NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to RSVP.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

12 p.m. – Brewer attends United War Veterans Council Women in Service Luncheon, Autumn, Park Avenue South at East 26th Street, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – The New York City Council Committee on Aging holds a public oversight hearing on the Department for the Aging’s core services, 250 Broadway, Committee Room, 16th floor, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – New York City Commissioner on Human Rights Carmelyn Malalis and others hold vigil to honor transgender individuals lost to violence in 2016, 83-22 Baxter Ave., Elmhurst.

7 p.m. – Dr. Jill Biden gives keynote address and CUNY Chancellor James Milliken speaks on a panel about the future of community colleges at an event for Teachers College's Community College Research Center, Joyce Berger Cowin Auditorium of Teachers College, Columbia University, Broadway and 120th Street, Manhattan.

7:45 p.m. – Hochul delivers keynote address at Williams Institute Fall Gala, Penn Club, 30 West 44th St., Manhattan.

************