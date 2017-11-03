FROM NYN MEDIA:

In this week’s podcast, we talk with Maggy Siegel, who heads Asphalt Green to talk about how it expanded its recreational opportunities and how it dipped its toe into advocacy.

* Tens of thousands of New York City public school children did not receive mandated special education services last year, the city Education Department said in a report to the City Council, further evidence that eligible children are not getting the education the city is obligated to provide, the Times reports.

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced “Seniors First,” a slate of new affordable housing programs in which the city will double its commitment to senior housing over the extended 12-year Housing New York plan, Real Estate Weekly writes.

* Eyebeam, the longstanding arts and technology incubator, has moved from Sunset Park to Bushwick, and this week it launched a Kickstarter to support its new home, Hyperallergic writes.

* Despite numerous attempts by residents to rid themselves of a homeless shelter and affordable housing site in the Fordham section of the Bronx, residents at a nearby cooperative will have to get used to the site and its occupants, the Norwood News writes.

* Plans for a low-income senior housing development atop Little Italy’s Elizabeth Street Garden could cost Margaret Chin her City Council seat, the Village Voice writes.

* A federal judge ruled that a nonprofit exhibiting art by Al Hirschfeld had the right to terminate its contract with a Manhattan gallery that had sold works by the late theater and screen caricaturist for more than four decades, Reuters reports.

* As the city’s biggest landlord grapples with a 17 billion dollar backlog, New York City Housing Authority head Shola Olatoye is spending more time at the table with New York real estate players, The Real Deal writes.

* Jericho Project, a nonprofit working to end homelessness at its roots, has been named an Official Charity Partner of the 2017 TCS New York City Marathon 2017, according to a press release.

* Four of five nonprofits struggle with leadership and management issues and only 11 percent are prepared to scale for optimal impact, according to a new survey of more than 3,000 executives, staff, board members and donors, the NonProfit Times writes.

* No nation can claim a higher percentage of charitable giving, but America’s inability to move much beyond the 2 percent threshold forces nonprofits to confront an uncomfortable sense of charitable limits, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* U.S. foundation funding in support of programs and organizations working to improve outcomes of African-American males totaled $45.6 million in 2013 — down from $64.6 million in 2012 — but increased to $61.4 million in 2014, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* The development community should seek to bridge the divide between relief work in developed and developing countries, the CEO of Direct Relief said, and dropping the jargon that can often drive development work is a good place to start, devex reports.

* President Donald Trump’s call to end the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program, which allowed the suspect in the lower Manhattan truck terrorist attack to enter the U.S. in 2010, spurred an angry response from New York officials and advocates, City & State reports.

* Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and trusted advisor, has raised hopes for criminal justice reform, including a bill that would emphasize rehabilitation and give judges more leeway to ignore mandatory minimum sentences for drug crimes, The Intercept writes.

* Trump’s bipartisan commission on the opioid crisis made dozens of recommendations to combat a deadly addiction epidemic, ranging from creating more drug courts to expanding access to medications that treat addiction, including in jails, the New York Times reports.

KICKER: “Kids with disabilities are doing far worse than kids in general education, and far worse than they could be doing if they were getting all the special education supports they should be getting.” -- Maggie Moroff, the special education policy coordinator at Advocates for Children of New York, via the New York Times