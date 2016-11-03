Editor’s Note: Win a promotional spot for your donation page for #Giving Tuesday: For Giving Tuesday, New York Nonprofit Media would like to spotlight your nonprofit’s donation page to our readers: the elected officials, nonprofit leaders and individuals who truly care about this sector. Through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, subscribe at least five new, valid email addresses with your nonprofit’s name in the company field to our NYN Daily e-newsletter to make your organization eligible for a chance to have its donation page spotlighted on our home page and in every newsletter we publish from Nov. 21through Giving Tuesday. Use this subscribe link or sign up on our homepage. The winning nonprofit will be selected at random from among all eligible organizations.

NYN Media Insights Podcast - The New York Women’s Foundation: Building support for New York City’s women and girls: Since 2006, under Ana Oliveira’s leadership, the grant-making of the New York Women’s Foundation, what is billed as the largest women’s fund in the country increased from 1.7 million to 6 million dollars to help women and girls in poverty across New York City. Oliveira joined us to talk about the foundation’s philosophy about philanthropy and how she encourages donors and foundations to support riskier causes.

NYN Media Perspectives -- Does the state definition of small groups for health insurance rates hurt nonprofits?: Peter Andrew, President and CEO of Council Services Plus, writes that he has seen significant rate reductions, and more choice, than under the prior small group definition, contrary to recent commentary in NYN Media that New York state nonprofits were harmed when the state decided to redefine the small group health insurance market to be 1 to 100.

Charities and taxpayers deserve more from donor-advised funds: Ray D. Madoff, a professor of law at Boston College who also directs the Forum on Philanthropy and the Public Good, writes in the Chronicle of Philanthropy that as donor-advised-fund sponsors are becoming America’s biggest charitable entities, concerns about them become ever more consequential. Most troubling is that there’s no evidence that the benefits from these funds are going to the public and most of the benefits appear to be going to America’s richest people, biggest financial houses and a host of investment advisers across the country.

De Blasio to nix workfare program by end of the year: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration plans to eliminate Workfare, which requires welfare recipients to work to get benefits, by the end of the year because they believe it is inflexible and has a checkered record, the Post reports.

Thousands of students still wait for special education services or don’t receive them at all, city figures reveal: About 30 percent of students had to wait longer than the two months allowed under law to be assessed for education plans that outline the services the city is required to provide them, according to data from last school year, Chalkbeat reports. Meanwhile, 41 percent of students were offered only partial services required on those plans, or no services at all.

New York City will allow online bail payments starting spring 2017: The new system now being designed will allow payments online, by phone, or at a kiosk, in a move designed to cut down on time defendants are forced to spend in jail because they can’t make bail, the Daily News writes.

HIV self-test kits given to NYC residents; program to expand: A city campaign to help New Yorkers get tested for HIV was successful and shed more light on the epidemic, according to the health department, amNewYork writes. The agency announced that the agency handed out over 1,700 self-test kits to men and transgender people during a giveaway last year.

Charity that begins with spaghetti sauce: Paul Newman died eight years ago, but his Newman’s Own business continues to flourish. The foundation gave away 260.8 million dollars before Mr. Newman’s death and 224.4 million dollars since then, and has benefited more than 7,600 charities, according to the New York Times.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

NYC dog cafe a possibility as NextGen Shelter Project starts fundraising:The NextGen Shelter Project, a nonprofit organization, recently announced a fundraising campaign to begin opening up Canine Cafes, a cafe combined with a training center and shelter for local, at-risk dogs, amNewYork writes. Attendees will be able to enjoy beverages from the cafe while playing with pups that are all up for adoption.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

City College gets interim leader after president’s sudden exit: The appointment of Vincent G. Boudreau, the dean of the Colin L. Powell School for Civic and Global Leadership at City College, comes less than a month after Lisa S. Coico stepped down as president amid a widening federal investigation into whether college funds had been used to improperly pay her personal expenses, the New York Times reports.

NYS DOH announces 2.2 million dollars to prevent sexual violence: The New York State Department of Health announced that it has received two grants totaling 2.2 million dollars from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enhance statewide efforts, according to WHEC TV. Grant funding will support a partnership between the NYSDOH and Cornell University that will evaluate the effectiveness of a curriculum that promotes healthy relationships and gender roles to adolescent males aged 12-14.

NYN BUZZ





Larry Silverstein and the Silverstein Family honored at inaugural Museum of Jewish Heritage Real Estate and Allied Trades Luncheon:

New York’s real estate community joined to support the inaugural luncheon of the Museum of Jewish Heritage: A Living Memorial to the Holocaust Real Estate and Allied Trades Division on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 4 World Trade Center honoring Larry and Klara Silverstein, along with their children, Roger Silverstein, Lisa Silverstein and Tal Kerret, for their commitment to the Museum and leadership in rebuilding Lower Manhattan. The event brought together more than 450 guests and raised over 3.2 million dollars to support the Museum’s mission of Holocaust education and remembrance, and efforts to address anti-Semitism.





Unique People Services turns 25:

More than 300 friends, family, supporters, staff, donors and city officials gathered at Marina del Rey Caterers in the Bronx for the Unique People Services 25th Anniversary Gala, which was held on Thursday, Oct. 20. The event, emceed by WABC-TV Reporter A.J. Ross, was sponsored by Atlantic Tomorrow’s Office, Lamb Financial Group and Procida Construction Corporation. Approximately 300,000 dollars was raised at the event, helping to enhance Unique People Services programs and services for individuals with HIV/AIDS, developmental disabilities, and mental health challenges. More than 500 New Yorkers call UPS home, living in residences where they receive meals and support services to help them achieve the highest possible levels of independent living and community inclusion.





150 mentees experience thrill of a lifetime at MetLife Stadium during Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC’s 22nd annual Gridiron Games

Over 150 children from New York City’s five boroughs experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of playing football on the same field as NFL stars at Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC’s 22nd Annual Gridiron Games. Each year, the Gridiron Games brings children (“Littles”) from BBBS of NYC’s mentoring programs and their mentors (“Bigs”) to MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Jets and the New York Giants. Former New York Jets, Glenn Foley, Fred Baxter and Tony Richardson, and former New York Giants, Billy Taylor and Karl Nelson, joined the Big and Little matches for a day of touch football games and drills, while the New York Jets Flight Crew cheerleaders cheered on the participants and taught dance moves to the Littles on the sidelines.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* At a New York City Council hearing, the NYPD expressed willingness to compromise on a package of bills that would change a decades-old law and reform the way the department carries out its nuisance abatement actions, the Daily News reports.

* New figures from the state Board of Elections show voter enrollment has increased nearly 7 percent from a year ago, with Democrats accounting for a slight majority of the new registrations, the Daily News reports.

* Officials said seven community forums aimed at getting public feedback on the use of stop-and-frisk will take place across New York City, as is required by a landmark court settlement, the Daily News reports.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

City plans new 700-seat school on controversial SI site: A new 700-seat school is being planned on the site of a former warehouse building that the city had intended to turn into housing for people with mental illness, DNAinfo reports. Earlier this year, the nonprofit Promoting Specialized Care and Health was in talks to buy the building and turn it into a 176-unit apartment building with 50 homes being set aside for people with mental illness.

Black startup founder wins 500,000 dollars to help nonprofits raise money: WeDidIt, an online and mobile platform to aid organizations seeking to develop and launch engaging crowd-funding campaigns, according to Black Enterprise. Its CEO and co-founder, Sulaiman “Su” Sanni, a first generation Nigerian-American born in Brooklyn, recently snared 500,000 dollars from the Buffalo-based organization 43North’s business pitch competition. Sanni was one of 10 finalists vying for up to 5 million dollars in cash prizes.

Breast Milk Bank resurgence helps premature babies, but who will pay?:The New York Milk Bank opened last month in Hastings-On-Hudson and is one of the nonprofit donor milk banks in the country, which receive, screen and pasteurize breast milk from donor mothers, WXXI reports. Milk banks are having a resurgence lately, in light of growing medical consensus that, for premature infants in particular, donor milk can be life-saving. But questions remain about who pays for the substance and who can afford it.

