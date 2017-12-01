FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz highlights a gala for The Fresh Air Fund, 15 nonprofits getting grants from Enterprise Community Partners to promote local communities, and new CEOs at the Seamen’s Society for Children and Families and Women’s City Club of New York.

* Legislation expected to pass the New York City Council today targets private equity firms and hedge funds that borrow too much to speculate on housing and then try to oust tenants, New York City Council members Dan Garodnick and Ritchie Torres write.

* Before its controversial closure earlier this month, DNAinfo made a name for itself with hyperlocal news but also by covering New York City politics and nonprofits. Here’s a recap of some of DNAinfo’s best political stories over the years.



TOP NEWS:

* Richard Buery, the deputy mayor who oversaw the rollout of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's signature prekindergarten program, is stepping down early next year, Politico New York reports.

* The first deputy mayor of New York City, Anthony Shorris, said on Wednesday that he was leaving the administration, a move that marks the first major reshuffling of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s inner circle as he prepares for a second term, The New York Times reports.

* The Legal Aid Society has sued New York City in a last bid to stop the Bedford-Union Armory project in Brooklyn by charging that there was inadequate study of whether the development would displace residents in the area, the Daily News reports.

* A group of New York City Council members plan to introduce a bill today that would fund a program to distribute free diapers at homeless shelters and child care centers, Pix11 reports.

* Volunteer New York received $32,000 in donations — $21,500 in Westchester and $10,400 in Rockland counties — through a Bridge2Give initiative that will benefit nonprofits throughout the lower Hudson Valley, The Journal News reports.

* More news below …

************

Social workers bring critical perspective and core values to the leadership of government and nonprofit agencies. NYU Silver’s Advanced Certificate in Executive Leadership is designed specifically for leaders in the human services sector. In addition to strengthening traditional management skills, the 10 session, 20 CE contact hour course enhances participants’ capacity for reflective leadership practice, with an emphasis on helping organizations confront challenges, participate in solutions, and successfully adapt to change. Learn more here.

************

* Rent-controlled tenants in New York City, who have faced larger increases than rent-regulated tenants, implored state officials to prevent a 7 percent rent hike on their apartments, the Daily News reports.

* The city of Albany is backing the bid of the Capital Repertory Theatre for a $2 million Restore New York Communities Municipal Grant in hopes of transforming a warehouse in the capital into a 300-seat theater, the Times Union reports.

* Albany nonprofit Open Arms received unanimous approval from city commissioners to lease a city-owned building that the organization hopes to convert into a maternity group home for homeless individuals between the ages of 16 and 22 years old, reports WALB.

* Buffalo-born billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach pledged $10 million to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s planned expansion, following $42.4 million in past donations that made him the largest benefactor to a cultural institution in Western New York history, Buffalo News reports.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Nonprofit Quarterly continues a webinar series focused on increasing diversity on nonprofit boards by promoting inclusion, avoiding tokenism and creating the will to promote a culture of inclusion.

* Junior board members can inject new ideas into an organization and help it maintain a sustainable path into the future, Diana-DeJesus-Medina, the director of development at LatinoJustice, tells The Chronicle of Philanthropy.

* Capital Research Center published an excerpt of the book “How Great Philanthropists Failed and How You Can succeed At Protecting Your Legacy,” by Martin Morse Wooster, which tells purported “horror stories” of foundations that strayed from donors’ intent.

* The New York Times blasted the Republican tax plans moving through Congress, warning that they would unfairly benefit corporations and could cause up to 13 million Americans to lose health insurance.

************

The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers a Master of Science in Nonprofit Leadership and an Executive Education Certificate program. Sponsored by the Graduate School of Social Service and the Gabelli School of Business, both programs emphasize the development of sophisticated leadership skills that combine management excellence with a social justice approach to organizational and social change.

Visit our website to learn how you can increase your impact as an innovative leader in the nonprofit field.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Google’s new philanthropy program Daydream Impact will provide training and tools for nonprofit organizations interested in leveraging virtual reality in support of their causes, including equipment loans and a free Coursera online training program, Devex reports.

* The New York Post reports that the NFL has agreed to give $100 million in donations to social justice nonprofits in hopes that it will help quell protests among players who kneel during the national anthem.

* Plans are underway for a new women’s march in New York City, Washington D.C., and other major cities with increased emphasis on fundraising and promoting partnerships among activists, Quartz reports.

* Facebook is eliminating a 5 percent fee on donations processed through the social network and will match giving up to $50 million through an upcoming Facebook Donations Fund, TechCruch reports.

Attention Nonprofits: We are now accepting 2018 Annual NYN Sponsors. Sponsorships include: discounted employment advertisements, coverage of your annual event, board appointments and more. Details on the sponsorship opportunities can be found here, or email cydney@nynmedia.com.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Considering a career in Public Service? In as little as one year, you could earn your master’s in Public Affairs and Administration, Emergency Management and Education. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Come to our Open House on November 30th at 6:00 pm at our Bronx campus. Accelerate your future at Metropolitan College of New York. REGISTER here.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Michael Bistreich, former legislation and budget director for New York City Councilman Vincent Gentile.

To have your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Keyrus is a global data and analytics consulting firm dedicated to helping people and organizations make better data driven decisions. With a wealth of experience working with non-profits, Keyrus partners with leading self-service technologies like Alteryx to drive rapid insights and value for its clients. Our New York office focuses on Data Science, Data Discovery and Data Engineering.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Dec. 1 – 2017 World AIDS Day at the Alliance for Positive Change - “Getting to Zero: Zero New HIV Infections”

Dec. 5 - 2017 Creating Great Data Visualizations

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/24h58b/109994523 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Earn a degree from one of the most respected and affordable top-ranked public universities in the nation. Our School of Social Welfare prepares students to become competent and ethical professional social workers in the public and nonprofit sectors of health and social welfare.

OPEN HOUSE

Earn your MSW IN SOCIAL WELFARE

AT STONY BROOK MANHATTAN

Wednesday, December 6, 2017

5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

Stony Brook Manhattan

at SUNY College of Optometry

33 West 42nd Street, room 222

New York, NY 10016

RSVP: http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/open-house-info-sessions/24h58d/109994523

or contact Laura.Coiro@stonybrook.edu or (631) 444-3170

************

Complete this survey for the chance to win $200

It’s time to have your voice heard…

What are the funding, governance and sustainability issues most important to you, your supporters and the future of your organization? New York Nonprofit Media has partnered with accounting, tax and advisory firm, Marks Paneth LLP, to explore these and other themes affecting the nonprofit community.

Click here to participate in the survey.

************

KICKER: “Every project makes it worse if they’re introducing additional tenants of higher income levels.” – Legal Aid Society’s Jennifer Levy, via the Daily News.