TOP NEWS:

* A day after winning re-election in a landslide, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said his “greatest passion” in his second term will be to make the public school system “look entirely different,” Newsday writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a state tax hike could be possible if the Republican tax reform plan passes as written, warning “you will have to decimate health care, education or you will have to find additional revenue,” State of Politics reports.

* John Gavigan, who has guided the 43North business plan competition for nearly three years, is leaving the Buffalo Billion entrepreneurship initiative to return to the private sector,, The Buffalo News reports.

* Only 25 percent of New York City high schools in de Blasio’s Renewal Schools program are hitting their graduation-rate benchmarks, with 24 of 32 Renewal high schools failing to reach a 67 percent graduation rate in the 2015-2016 school year, the Post reports.

* VietNow National Headquarters, Inc., a nonprofit that used deceptive telemarketing solicitations falsely claiming the charity was funding veterans services, medical facilities, and treatment in states, including New York, will be dissolved, Patch reports.

* JPMorgan Chase this year has given more than 20 million dollars to New York City nonprofits and researchers to cover a host of initiatives, including a recently announced plan to help teens obtain key job skills The Daily News reports.

* City transit workers say there are so many passed-out drunks and snoozing homeless people on subway trains at the end of their lines that they need the NYPD’s help to give them all the boot, the New York Post reports.

* Woodstock-based Hearthstone Communities has entered into an affiliation agreement with another senior living company, the nonprofit, faith-based organization Heritage Ministries, located in Gerry, New York, Northwest Herald reports.

IN DEPTH:

* During a webinar to review the findings from BDO’s nonprofit practice’s first annual benchmarking survey, produced in partnership with the Nonprofit Times, some key questions were posed to over 700 attendees, BDO’s Nonprofit Standard reported the results.

* Robert Mercer the wealthy Long Island hedge-fund manager's financial influence is found at the most-granular, hyperlocal levels in his home state of New York through Reclaim New York, brainchild of its founder, Rebekah Mercer, Lohud.com reports.

* In 2013, the New York City Housing Authority shelved its proposal to fund improvements to its housing stock by leasing undeveloped land. Shomon Shamsuddin writes for The LSE US Centre’s daily blog on American Politics and Policy.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* More than 1,000 donors to the American Civil Liberties Union who made contributions to the organization in the spring were recently alerted that their donations were not processed due to an error at the bank, The Nonprofit Times reports.

* There is no indication that Secretary of the Department of Education Betsy DeVos is planning to quit, despite a much-shared Salon story, Chalkbeat reports.

* Local nonprofit groups that responded to violence by cleaning streets, building playgrounds, mentoring children and employing young men had a real effect on crime Patrick Sharkey, a sociologist at New York University, says, The New York Times reports.

KICKER: "With so many New York veterans in real need, it's galling that a so-called charity would pretend to help them in an effort to line their own pockets," New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, via Patch.