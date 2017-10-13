FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on America Needs You, NYC Leadership Academy and ACLD, click here.

* Listen to our podcast about the partnership between the New York Women’s Foundation and the YWCA of the City of New York tot create the Girls IGNITE Grantmaking Fellowship – and see what happened when the power of participatory grant-making was put into the hands of culturally diverse teenage girls and gender-fluid youth.

TOP NEWS:

* As the Nonprofit Resiliency Committee embarks on its second year, Mayor Bill de Blasio highlighted its accomplishments in strengthening the partnership between the city and the nonprofit human service sector.

* Dozens of charter schools across New York can now apply to certify their own teachers after the State University of New York’s charter school committee approved new regulations over the objections of teachers unions and state officials, Chalkbeat writes.

* A judge ordered the state of New York to provide written details on its decision to cut funding to a sprawling addiction-treatment network founded by the Rev. Peter Young, an Albany Roman Catholic priest and pioneer in addiction treatment, the Times Union writes.

* County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo is advancing an eight-point plan to bolster Monroe County's Child Protective Services as part of her 2018 budget proposal, Rochester City Newspaper writes.

* The number of homeless students in the Rochester City School District has shot up since 2011, an increase mostly attributable to the youngest children, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

* More news below...

************

Join NYU Silver School of Social Work on Thursday, October 26th from 6-7:30 pm for an information session about NYU Silver’s 3-year, part-time DSW Program in Clinical Social Work, which prepares licensed social workers for clinical leadership roles in academic and agency settings. Learn how the NYU Silver DSW program can help working clinicians and supervisors earn a doctoral degree and enhance clinical leadership skills in theory, practice, policy and research. Light Refreshments. RSVP Here.

************

* It’s been nearly a year since a shooting, partly because of the effectiveness of the nonprofit Street Corner Resources which two years ago signed a city contract, part of a 12.8 million dollar city-wide program called Cure Violence, DNAinfo reports. Also see NYN Media’s story on the Cure Violence model.

* The city said it has been housing homeless families at a hotel in Long Island City less than a half mile from the Best Western hotel in Sunnyside since July, according to the Times Ledger.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized Congress for not renewing the Children’s Health Insurance Program before it expired Oct. 1, a failure that may cost the state 1 billion dollars in funding and has jeopardized health care for 350,000 children in New York, the Daily News writes.

* Friends of Great Bear, trail stewards for Great Bear Springs Recreation Area, received a 2017 4,200 dollar grant from “The Emerick Fund, a component of the Oswego County Community Foundation,” according to a press release.

* Saving lives one day at a time through organ donations, NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, played host to its annual Organ Donor Enrollment Day held to raise awareness to the importance of organ donations and how many lives they save, Brooklyn Reporter writes.

************

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals

People devoted to working in the nonprofit sector often require specialized professional knowledge and skills, but they may be uncertain as to where to find it. Managers, in particular, are in the unique position of overseeing others while also answering to their organization’s leadership. Addressing all of these challenges, the six-day Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education helps you become a more effective nonprofit leader.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Since the summer of 2016, The Forward has beefed up its coverage of the so-called alt-right and pursued more investigative reporting, giving The Forward a lift in both donations and web traffic, the New York Times writes.

* During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NonProfit Pro profiles Susan G. Komen Greater NYC, which dedicates 80 percent of its grant funding on innovative programs to provide patient navigation/case management and support programs.

* As GivingTuesday, a national campaign that begins the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, approaches, NonProfit Pro offers tips for nonprofits to drive new donors, increase financial commitments and fill volunteer opportunities.

* Data fills in the blanks so that organizations can make informed decisions about policy, programs, and progress, which makes data sharing critical, GuideStar writes on its blog.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A Kessler Foundation survey unveiled at a Capitol Hill press conference in Washington, D.C. reveals a major gulf between supervisor impressions of how well they serve the disabled community and the practices actually needed to do so, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

* Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity gave another 64 million dollars to a campaign that aims to slash the number of U.S. coal-fired plants by two thirds by 2020, Reuters writes.

* In a momentous and name-defying decision that has drawn the ire of a similar, historically gender-specific group, the Boy Scouts of America board unanimously agreed to allow girls into the organization, the Daily News writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Open House - Emergency Management/MPA Focus

Considering a career in Public Service? In as little as one year, you could earn your master’s in Public Affairs and Administration, Emergency Management and Education. Financial aid and scholarship opportunities are available for those who qualify. Come to our Open House on October 17 at 11 am at our Manhattan campus. Accelerate your future at Metropolitan College of New York. REGISTER here.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 12 - Hudson River Community Sailing Gala and Silent Auction

Oct. 13 -- CoveCare Center's Annual IMAGINE Dinner Dance Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23yrb4/100171495 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

KICKER: “With this irresponsible action, the SUNY Charter Schools Committee has eroded the quality of teachers in New York State and negatively impacted student achievement. - State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa in a joint statement on the decision to allow some charters to certify their teachers, via Chalkbeat.