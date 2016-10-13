TOP NEWS



NYN Media Insights podcast with The Robin Hood Foundation’s Emary Aronson and Lisa Gurwitch of K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers: Emary Aronson, who has led Robin Hood’s education grantmaking division for over 15 years,talks with us about why the foundation likes charter schools, what types of education initiatives they’re looking to fund in the future, and shares some best practices around measuring your program’s impact. In the second part of the podcast, Lisa Gurwitch, president and CEO of K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers which partners with corporations to provide over millions of dollars of new merchandise to people who have been impacted by poverty and tragedy, talks about building relationships with corporate partners and nonprofits to benefit individuals in need.

Shifting to traditional homeless shelters, de Blasio faces backlash from locals: City & State reports that the de Blasio administration has pledged to phase out its use of apartments and hotels to house the homeless in favor of more traditional shelter models, but has faced a major backlash in communities like Maspeth, Queens, where new shelters are proposed.

ACS removes 4 top officials in wake of 6-year-old’s death: An Administration for Children’s Services assistant commissioner, a borough commissioner and two other officials were suspended for 30 days without pay as the investigation into the death of Zymere Perkins continues, the New York Post reports.

Exec for animal welfare nonprofit arrested after 224 neglected, dead animals found in home: Police have charged a man who they say was responsible for the 224 neglected and dead exotic animals found in a suburban Connecticut home in September, FOX 61 reports. The suspect, who owned the house and barn where the animals were found, is the executive director for Animal Preservation Alliance and was also the founding owner of Fauna NYC, a former exotic animal shop on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that shut its doors.

Excessive charity CEO pay is not the norm: According to a study by Charity Navigator, the median charity’s chief executive officer’s compensation among the charities that it rates is $123,462. This represents a raise of just 3 percent over the previous year.

Ex-nonprofit head pleads guilty to 100K embezzlement scheme: Yolanda Vitulli, the former head of Queens nonprofit Tender Care Human Services, pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling public funds and using the cash to pay for luxury upgrades to her home, a maid, nannies and brand-new hot tub,the New York Post writes.

In New York, an explosion of partnerships between philanthropy and government: The NYC Mayor’s Office of Strategic Partnerships is at the nexus of a rapidly expanding set of initiatives bringing together philanthropic funders and city agencies, touching on multiple areas of life in the city, Inside Philanthropy reports.

De Blasio resumes Bloomberg’s plan for yet another jail on Rikers Island:As the City Council Speaker and Governor Andrew Cuomo have joined advocates in calling for the the closure of Rikers Island, Mayor Bill de Blasio is quietly resuming a Bloomberg-era plan to build a new 1,489-bed jail on the island, according to the Village Voice.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Verrazano bridge bike path advocates to rally in Brooklyn: Advocates will rally in Brooklyn this weekend to call on the MTA to bring a bike path to the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Transportation Alternatives and the Harbor Ring Committee will be in Bay Ridge at noon on Saturday to raise public awareness of the campaign to make the span accessible by bike, amNewYork writes. The rally is partially in response to the MTA’s bike-rack pilot on the S53 and S93 buses, two routes that cross over the Verrazano, which the agency launched last year.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

The question of the tax-exempt university: There are increasing calls for elite institutions to explain their relentlessly rising tuition, relatively small percentage of low-income students and low spending rates on endowment returns as well as for reviewing their tax-exempt status, Inside Higher Ed writes. With the exception of Columbia University, U. Penn is the only Ivy League institution that does not make such payments in lieu of property taxes.

Teachers College to pilot online college advising program designed to train professionals in college selection: Teachers College of Columbia University will launch a new online continuing education program for high school counselors, college advisors, teachers, librarians and school paraprofessionals that will provide curriculum and training in college advisement, improve the professional competence of college advisors, and increase college opportunities for low-income and other underserved high school students. The program is being established as a collaboration between the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation, which is providing 100,000 dollars, and the Department of Clinical and Counseling Psychology at Teachers College.

NYN BUZZ





20 Brooklyn nonprofits selected as finalists for 2016 Spark Prize:

Twenty nonprofit organizations have been selected as finalists for Brooklyn Community Foundation’s inaugural Spark Prize, the first and only honor of its kind celebrating changemakers in the borough’s thriving nonprofit sector. The Spark Prize will award up to 600,000 dollars to outstanding Brooklyn-serving nonprofits. A diverse committee of distinguished civic, business, and neighborhood leaders all hailing from Brooklyn chose the 20 finalists from a highly competitive pool of 150 applicants. The prize committee will conduct in-person interviews with representatives of the finalists to determine the recipients of this year’s Prize. Five organizations will be awarded grants of 100,000 dollars each in general operating support, to be announced in January 2017. See the finalists here.

Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy honors Barry S. Sternlicht at 2016 Brooklyn Black Tie Ball:

On Thursday, Oct. 6 Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy held its fourth annual Brooklyn Black Tie Ball and After Party. The sold out event hosted over 800 guests and raised 1.1 million dollars, a new record for the Conservancy. Proceeds from the Brooklyn Black Tie Ball will help keep the park vibrant, beautiful, and growing; directly supporting the Conservancy’s over 500 activities and events.

QCA announces additional funds for Queens Arts Fund:

Queens Council on the Arts is pleased to announce that it will be awarding $226,000 to grant out through the Queens Arts Fund. This year QCA has been granted an increase of 48,000 dollars in funding for Queens-based individual artists and nonprofit organizations producing cultural programming. Guidelines and the online grant application for the 2017 grant cycle are available on theQCA website.





NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Program Coordinator (LMSW), Sheltering Arms Children and Family Services/Safe Space

Safe Space is seeking a Program Coordinator who will be responsible for the overall management and day to day operations of the Far Rockaway Youth Center, the supervision of center staff and will ensure that quality service delivery is provided, assisting youth and families, access appropriate services and resources, as well as providing case management and counseling services.

Executive Director, Camp Venture, Inc.

Camp Venture, Inc. is a not-for-profit provider of family-like care and services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. A cornerstone of the Rockland County, NY community since 1969, today Camp Venture offers a range of programs and services to meet nearly any need or preference across the developmental disability spectrum. The Executive Director is responsible for all areas of agency operations and policy compliance and implementation. In partnership with the Board of Directors, this dynamic and innovative leader will develop and implement strategies to promote Camp Venture’s mission.

Client Care Worker, Henry Street Settlement

The Transitional and Supportive Housing Cluster is a provides Transitional Housing and Supportive Housing to Homeless individuals and Families, victims of Domestic Violence and Formerly Homeless Individuals. Services include four shelters; two family shelters, a domestic violence shelter, a shelter for Single Women with Mental Health Issue as well as a NYNY Supportive Housing building for formerly homeless individuals with Mental Health issues. Services are provided by culturally competent staff and include case management, housing, employment, and children’s programs. This position is within the Third Street Women’s Residence which is a 79 bed shelter for homeless women with Mental Health issues.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Ten black civilian employees of the New York Fire Department say the agency has discriminated against them, denying them raises and promotions that their white counterparts got and at times subjecting them to retaliation, the Times reports.

* A proposed NAACP resolution calling for a nationwide moratorium on new charter schools would be a bad idea given the demand, but the group has raised legitimate concerns that lawmakers and education officials need to take seriously, the Times writes.

* A public hearing on the NYPD’s proposed five-year contract with body camera company Vievu, worth 6.4 million dollars, is scheduled for Thursday, the latest step in what has been a halting effort to outfit New York City officers with body cameras, the Times reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Bold plan for four new Staten Island community centers: Staten Island would get four new community and recreation centers under a transformative plan from Borough President James Oddo and City Hall, the Staten Island Advance writes. The four projects are either still largely conceptual or in the very early planning stages, but the depth of the proposal represents a commitment that could cement the legacies of both Oddo and Mayor Bill de Blasio on the North Shore.

How parents of special needs students can fight 'dysfunctional' bus system: Despite a rule that school bus trips within a borough should take no longer than 90 minutes and no longer than 115 minutes when going between boroughs, bus rides routinely take double that time or more, according to the grassroots group Parents to Improve School Transportation, DNAinfo writes. Every year, advocates at INCLUDEnyc, a nonprofit that provides information and resources to parents of children with special needs, receive numerous complaints about school buses.

Uptown housing coalition raises money for spanish-speaking translators: A coalition of nonprofit organizations trying to raise awareness in upper Manhattan about housing concerns and upcoming zoning changes wants extra funding to provide more workshops in the community, DNAinfo reports.

The .nyc high-bid auctions: Thomas Lowenhaupt, the founding director of Connecting.nyc Inc., a NYS nonprofit education organization advancing the operation of the “.nyc” domain as a public interest resource, writes in CircleIDthat the city should begin governing the top-level domain as a common one that belongs to all New Yorkers.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. - Rep. Nita Lowey announces federal grant for Mercy College STEM education program for Hispanic and low-income undergraduates, Mercy College, Hudson Hall Quad, 555 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry.

12 p.m. - Letitia James tours “the worst building in the Bronx” after worst landlord watchlist release, 919 Prospect Ave., Bronx.

3:30 p.m. - Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. hosts “Bronx Youth Corps” kick-off, Railroad Park, Courtlandt Avenue and East 161st Street, Bronx.

4:45 p.m. – Brewer, first lady Chirlane McCray speak at Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute’s grand opening preview celebration, 120 E. 125th St., Manhattan.

6:15 PM – Hochul, Stringer and others attend memorial service for Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson, Sanders Studio, 525 Waverly Ave., Brooklyn.

7:30 p.m. – Assemblyman Richard Gottfried is honored, along with actor Matthew Broderick and Goldman Sachs partner Paula Madoff, by the Hudson River Park Trust at its annual gala, Pier 60 off West 20th Street, Manhattan.

8 p.m. – McCray delivers remarks at NY Writers Coalition, Pen & Brush Art Gallery, 29 E. 22nd St., Manhattan.

