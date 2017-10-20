FROM NYN MEDIA:

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on the New York State Disability Rights Hall of Fame, Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and more, click here.

* On this week’s podcast, we convened a roundtable from the Robin Hood Foundation, Food Bank for New York and Rebuilding Together NYC to talk about the response to Hurricane Sandy, which struck the East Coast five years ago, and disaster resilience.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City public schools are woefully unprepared to meet the needs of an exploding population of homeless students and kids are suffering because of it, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James said at a City Hall press conference, the Daily News reports.

* New York City’s three library systems will forgive all fines for children 17 and under and unblock their cards, with the JPB Foundation underwriting the one-time amnesty, the New York Times reports.

* Cuomo said three federally funded grants were being awarded to boost addiction treatment services, with the largest being a $10 million grant for substance abuse disorder programs at two Bronx facilities and another clinic in Albany, the Daily News writes.

* The Daily News released the full transcript of its editorial board interview with Mayor Bill de Blasio, where the mayor talks about homelessness, inequality, the budget and his hopes of bringing thousands of housing units to Sunnyside Yard in Queens.

* More news below...

************

The therapist-patient relationship is recognized as an important crucible for clinical work and a significant determinant of treatment outcomes. NYU Silver School of Social Work invites social workers and mental health counselors to a 6-CEU workshop on Improving Therapy Outcomes by Using the Clinical Relationship on October 27th. Participants will learn to contextualize relational work in both analytic and cognitive behavioral traditions and apply relational interventions in their own practice. Learn more and register here.

************

* Hundreds of charter school parents, kids, and backers rallied in Brooklyn’s Cadman Plaza to call for a large scale expansion of the sector, with participants including Achievement First, KIPP Academy and Success Academy, the New York Post reports.

* Sarah Cummins has forged new partnerships with the New York Road Runners that continue to position the nonprofit group as the world’s premier community running organization, New York Business Journal reports.

* A community organization known as the East River Fifties Alliance is on the verge of blocking an 800-foot-tall tower planned for East 58th Street in Manhattan, Politico New York reports.

* Students and teachers from 27 of New York’s charter schools came to the aid of hurricane-ravaged victims in Puerto Rico by collecting 14 tons of emergency supplies to be sent to the island, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.

* The New York Public Library’s renowned Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem celebrated the reopening of several renovated spaces after a nearly two-year, $22.3 million renovation, Harlem World writes.

************

Enhance Your Leadership Abilities

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education offers nonprofit managers training in strategic management skills including using financial data, planning and implementing changing, negotiation and self-awareness.

************

IN DEPTH:

* Ensuring the health and wellbeing of children has never been more critical to the United States' economic and political future, a report from the Children's Hospital Association and Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health argues, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

* Seven years ago, the Harlem School of the Arts was $2 million in debt and temporarily closed, but today it has not only recovered, but is pivoting from a place that primarily provided arts education for children to a full-fledged performing arts center, the Times writes.

* On GuideStar’s blog, Vu Le offers 14 irritating cliches that nonprofit fundraisers and professionals should avoid.

* The number of LGBTQ workers with concerns about workplace bullying has grown since the 2016 election, said David Kilmnick, CEO of The LGBT Network, a nonprofit that serves the gay and transgender community on Long Island and Queens, told CBS News.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman backed a lawsuit by a coalition of 19 state attorneys general to preserve Obamacare subsidies that President Donald Trump wants to end that are aimed at keeping health insurance affordable, State of Politics reports.

* Hospitals put $75 to $100 million into housing projects to limit unnecessary ER visits and reduce wasteful healthcare spending for homeless, Healthcare Finance writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Sandra Guerra, Program Administrator at Fordham University.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 19 -- Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Empower Gala

Oct. 19 -- Asian American Arts Alliance 35th Anniversary Benefit

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/2415mp/101381422 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit TechCon on December 5th at the Convene for a day of roundtable sessions and technology showcases. We have technology, information, security and other executive leaders sitting on panels ranging from: technology toolkits, cloud commuting, digital opportunities, the role of IT and MIS and streamlining processes for nonprofits. We also have an exhibit rooms with technology companies who cater to the needs of nonprofits. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

KICKER: “This institution almost closed, almost went away. It’s sobering.” - Eric Pryor, the president and chief executive of Harlem School of the Arts, on the organization’s issues, via the New York Times.