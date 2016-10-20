TOP NEWS



NYN Insights podcast on race and criminality with the Vera Institute of Justice: The Vera Institute of Justice, whose mission includes building and improving justice systems, rebranded its website to take advantage of "the fierce urgency of now" stoked by the nation’s current focus on criminal justice reform. President and director Nicholas Turner joined us in the CEO Corner to talk about that rebranding as well as the current discussion around racism and criminality, and what makes New York’s justice system unique.

NYN Media Reports - How HSC broadened its focus by shrinking its boardroom: The Human Services Council’s new governing structure, which was approved after a September annual board meeting, reduced the size of the board from roughly 50 people to 13. The changeover involves implementing term limits and utilizing a workgroup model that encourages participation from all members.

NYC homeless population reaches historically tragic number: The New York Post writes that the number of homeless people in city shelters has exceeded 60,000 for the first time in history, official data revealed Wednesday.

Former mayoral candidate Christine Quinn slaps de Blasio for doing too little to help homeless: Christine Quinn, the president and CEO of Win and the former speaker of the New York City Council, writes in the Daily News that the city needs to be bolder and better orient homeless policy around the whole family while they are in shelter and when they transition out. She will appear at the Association for a Better New York, a civic group, where she is expected to talk about homelessness.

Honest talk about a profound problem - How New York City is taking strong steps to help the homeless: In the Daily News, Mayor de Blasio writes that the publication wrongfully asserted the administration has made shelters too accessible yet offered no real proposal on how to protect those on the edge of homelessness.

Amedisys acquires Visiting Nurse Association: Amedisys Inc., a Louisiana-based home nursing and hospice company, has acquired Visiting Nurse Association of Long Island, a nonprofit based in Garden City, New York, for 4.6 million dollars, the Advocate writes. Visiting Nurse Association was founded in 1915 and once served more than 100 communities throughout Long Island, Queens, Brooklyn and The Bronx.

Three words lead to a battle over ‘Great Comet’ on Broadway: In a stunning and abrupt severing of an unusually close partnership, the nonprofit Ars Nova and an upcoming show’s commercial producers, closely interconnected by longstanding personal and financial relationships, are suddenly in a bitter battle over how the nonprofit’s role in a show’s development is credited in the show’s program, the New York Times reports.

Education company to pay 4.3 dollar million in settlement with New York State: A for-profit network of schools and the family behind it have agreed to pay New York State in a settlement after having spent state funds, intended to pay for special education preschool, on credit card bills, maintenance of a boat and a son’s law school tuition, as well as claiming false tax deductions, the office of the state attorney general, Eric T. Schneiderman, said on Wednesday,the New York Times writes.

Nonprofit headed to trial over ex-CEO’s retirement benefits: Young Adult Institute Inc., a nonprofit corporation that provides services to disabled individuals, is headed to trial over accusations that it violated ERISA when it stopped paying retirement benefits to its former chief executive officer and his wife, Bloomberg BNA reports.

Do life crises create poverty, or vice versa?: A report from the Robin Hood Foundation indicates that poverty is a much more fluid phenomenon than more-comfortable New Yorkers might realize, City Limits reports. In the fourth of its quarterly “poverty tracker” reports, the foundation finds that 47 percent of New Yorkers were in poverty at some point over the 2012-2014 period, but 5 percent were living below the poverty line for that entire period.

************



Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC's only public graduate school dedicated to public administration.Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year, 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to manage and lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options available. ATTEND OUR OPEN HOUSE on TUESDAY, OCT. 25th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and learn more.





Blend Progressive Theory and Practical Experience at The New School

Master’s students at Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy address major social, economic, environmental, international, and political problems in real time. Personalized mentorship from scholars and practitioners engages students in critical approaches that challenge convention. Put your ideas into practice and advance your career at The New School. Learn more about graduate programs in International Affairs, Urban Policy Analysis, Nonprofit Management, Organizational Change, and Sustainability Management at newschool.edu/milano.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

The Jerome L. Greene Science Center in Manhattanville should be opening in the next few months: Columbia University’s block-long, 450,000-square-foot research building, due to open in the next few months, is the first exemplar of the new open approach, according to the Wall Street Journal. The building was designed by Renzo Piano, who created the master plan for the campus along with Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Jody and John Arnhold give 4.3 million dollars to Teachers College to launch unique dance education doctoral program: Jody and John Arnhold have donated to Teachers College, Columbia University to establish a new doctoral program in Dance Education that will prepare those who educate dance teachers, policy makers, and leaders in the field, according to a press release. The gift was announced at a luncheon at Teachers College, attended by dozens of leaders from the dance community, including Virginia Johnson, artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem, who spoke at the event; Heather Watts, former principal dancer with New York City Ballet; Kara Medoff Barnett, executive director of American Ballet Theater; Juan José Escalante, executive director of the José Limón Dance Foundation; and Kate Lear, chairman of Ballet Hispanico.

************



NYN BUZZ





CaringKind Alzheimer's Walk raises 750,000 dollars:

Now in its 27th year, CaringKind’s Alzheimer’s Walk raised contributions that will fund the organization’s services for the more than half-a-million New Yorkers who are affected by a dementia diagnosis. Every dollar raised stays in New York to help New York’s Alzheimer’s community. This year’s two-mile walk was emceed by WABC-TV’s Bill Ritter. Joining in support of CaringKind was Tony Award winning actor and advocate for the Alzheimer’s community, David Hyde Pierce. Formerly known as the Alzheimer’s Association, New York City Chapter, CaringKind broke away from the national organization in December 2015 to return to its roots as a stand-alone, independent charity.





New York Junior League’s Nonprofit Boards Clearinghouse holds governance training:

The New York Junior League’s Nonprofit Boards Clearinghouse “Leadership Through Governance” training session will teach skills necessary for sitting on a nonprofit board. It is an opportunity to learn about nonprofit governance as well as network with New York City’s nonprofit leaders. The course takes place at the NYJL Headquarters on Saturday, October 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday, November 2 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register here.





New York Lawyers for the Public Interest announces new director of Disability Justice Program:

New York Lawyers for the Public Interest, a leading civil rights advocacy group for New Yorkers in need, announced its appointment of Ruth Lowenkron as director of its Disability Justice Program. Lowenkron brings with her more than 30 years of experience as a lawyer advocating for the rights of those with disabilities. As director of the Disability Justice Program, Lowenkron will lead and manage an interdisciplinary staff of attorneys, community organizers, advocates and interns to guide the program’s growth, its involvement in the community, and its advocacy on behalf of persons with disabilities.

************



Don’t just have a job. Have a purpose.

Join MCNY October 20 and find out how you can: Leverage our student-centered, state-of-the-art learning environment that we’ve designed to help you focus on your success. Earn an accelerated graduate degree that can help jump-start your career in business, education, financial services, emergency management, government, healthcare, media or public affairs/ Get your degree your way with flexible schedules, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.RSVP today.

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. AMS will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Accounting Meetup on November 16th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub Come network with us for Career Advancement. Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation.

All are welcome. Your first drink is on AMS. Register today.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Associate Vice-President - Family Foster Care + Adoption + Preventive, Graham Windham

Graham Windham is one of the first organizations in the New York City to implement Solution – Based Casework. Solution – Based casework helps children and families to be the solution to the seemingly insurmountable problems in their lives, from generational cycles of poverty, abuse, and neglect to unemployment, domestic violence, and severe health problems. By recognizing and reinforcing their innate strengths and ability to cope, we at Graham Windham empower them to take the lead in making change in their lives. The Associate Vice President oversees the provision of quality care and services for children, youth and families in Graham Windham city based Foster Care, Adoption and Preventive programs.





Residence Manager, Saint Dominic's Home

The Residence Manager coordinates, organizes and manages the residence; conveys clear understanding of program and agency philosophy to staff and promotes appropriate working/living atmosphere within the home; serves as a role model and advocate; ensures consumer safety; oversees proper maintenance and cleanliness of the residence; develops and implements Individual Habilitation Plans; Person Centered plans, ensures training of living skills in a dignified and respectful manner. The candidate should have an Associate’s Degree. BA Preferred. A valid, non-restricted driver’s license is required. One year of work experience with the developmentally disabled population and two years of supervisory experience in Human Services is required.





Assistant Director, University Settlement

University Settlement’s Neighborhood Center, serving Manhattan’s Lower East Side, offers a robust menu of services to a diverse population of older people aged 60 and older at three locations in the neighborhood. The multi-service program provides case assistance, meals, health and wellness activities, recreational and educational activities, and non-traditional mental health supports. The Assistant Director will be located at our newest location (the Max Meltzer development) to provide daily planning, support, and monitoring of all programming at the new location and to support the Program Director and overall integration of older person services across sites.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his police commissioner said the officer who fatally shot a Bronx woman failed to follow protocol for dealing with an emotionally disturbed person, with de Blasio calling it “unacceptable,” The New York Times reports.

* The Daily News writes that a cop fatally shooting a Bronx woman underscores the need for the city to more aggressively use its authority to ensure seriously mentally ill people get the help they need.

* De Blasio said he does not think his team will meet the deadline of finishing rebuilding thousands of homes wrecked by Hurricane Sandy before the end of this year – and some homes may not have even started construction by then,the Daily News reports.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE FOR FREE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 20 -- ICL hosts 30th anniversary gala at the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown.

Oct. 20 -- Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala

Oct. 25 -- Rise hosts Together We Rise Fall Benefit

Oct. 25 -- WE ACT for Environmental Justice Gala

Oct. 25 -- Groundswell Annual Art Auction Benefit at Metropolitan Pavilion

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

City officials join call for half-priced MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers: The growing support for half-fare MetroCards is the culmination of the advocacy from the anti-poverty group Community Service Society of New York and the transit nonprofit Riders Alliance, amNewYork reports. Together they launched a “#fairfares” campaign in April, backed by a CSS report which found that a quarter of poor New York City residents couldn’t afford bus and subway fares. Also, listen to our recent interview with CSS President David R. Jones.

West Harlem Restaurant Fundraises for Haiti and Harlem Families: A restaurateur is launching a fundraising effort to help the people of Haiti devastated by Hurricane Matthew by partnering with Divas Leading Inc., a local nonprofit, to collect basic medical supplies such as bandages, gloves and other items - as well as cash - to donate to Haiti through October, DNAinfo reports.

Staten Island mom files dispute after receiving huge water bill: A Staten Island woman was shocked when her water bill from the city totaled $41,737,Pix11 reports. Her lawyer, Randy Scherman from Staten Island Legal Services, a nonprofit organization says it's impossible for Wigrin's bill to reach that number.

Rally in lower Manhattan urges city to expand charter school space:Charter school teachers and administrators packed into Foley Square on Wednesday to demand the city provide more space for their facilities, the Daily News reports. About 100,000 city kids attend the privately-run, publicly-funded charter schools in the five boroughs and many are still on waiting lists.

************



NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11 a.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito speaks at the ribbon cutting of the Edible Schoolyard NYC East Harlem Rooftop Garden Greenhouse, Public School/Middle School 7, Global Tech Prep, 160 E. 120th St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – State Sen. Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. and the New York Hispanic Clergy Organization hold a community vigil and press conference outside the home Ms. Deborah Danner, 630 Pugsley Ave., Bronx.

1 p.m. – The Charter Schools Committee of the State University of New York Board of Trustees holds a public meeting, the SUNY Global Center, 116 E. 55th St., Boardroom, Manhattan.

6 p.m. – Public Advocate James delivers remarks at AARP's "Countdown: New York City's Vanishing Middle Class," The Benjamin Hotel, 125 E. 50th St., Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Public Advocate James, Brewer, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and more attend 71st annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, Waldorf Astoria, 301 Park Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Inside City Hall” features Christine Quinn, David Jones of Community Service Society of New York, a panel on the Bridgegate trial, Time Warner Cable News NY1.

************

