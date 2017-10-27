FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* As thoughts turn towards the day of the dead, on this week’s podcast Green-Wood Cemetery President Richard Moylan joins us to talk about his 45 year career there – and how the 15 million dollar institution faced the grave challenge of running out of room for burials.

* For the latest NYN Media Buzz, including updates on the Citi Foundation grant to The Opportunity Network, the United Hospital Fund and more, click here.

TOP NEWS:

* The homeless shelter operator that oversaw a Bronx apartment where two toddlers were scalded to death last year by a broken radiator is no longer running controversial cluster-site housing and may end up out of the shelter business, the Daily News reports.

* Tenants in a Queens dormitory won a temporary restraining order against their Christian nonprofit landlord last week as their nearly year-long fight against eviction drags on, the Times Ledger writes.

* The recent battle over placing a homeless shelter in Maspeth, Queens could be the first of many for New York City Mayor de Blasio’s City Hall as it seeks to address the homelessness crisis, the Village Voice writes.

* University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi traveled to Washington, D.C., to push for a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants who came to America as children to stay in the U.S., The Buffalo News writes.

* A long-speculated homeless shelter and community center for women and children is officially in the works on Neptune Ave. in Brooklyn a spokesperson for Women In Need confirmed to Coney Island News.

* More news below...

************

Last chance to register. Don’t let your board miss out.

Looking to reenergize your board or get new members up to speed? The On Board conference on November 3 in NYC is a great opportunity for nonprofit staff and board members to learn the best in board strategy and governance. Use discount code “FirstRead” to receive $25 off your ticket price. Register:www.chicagobooth.edu/onboard-nyc

************

* WNYC details some data on New York’s Dreamers gleaned from a lawsuit filed last month in Brooklyn federal court by New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, along with attorney generals from 14 other states and the District of Columbia.

* Advocates are pushing New York City Councilmen Ritchie Torres and Antonio Reynoso, the chief sponsors of a police reform bill called the Right to Know Act, to use a motion to discharge to force a vote on the legislation by Nov. 16,the Daily News reports.

* New York City is set to expand Relay, a program that reaches out to opioid users immediately after a nonfatal overdose to try to help them avoid a fatal one, The Daily News writes.

* Henry Street Settlement completed the purchase of a former firehouse at 269 Henry St. which will eventually be home to Henry Street’s Neighborhood Resource Center and Parent Center, The Lo-Down writes.

* The Project Renewal ScanVan mobile mammography clinic was featured on WABC TV's "Here & Now" for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

IN DEPTH:

* The Fundraising Authority offers four tips for fundraisers to feel more comfortable about making a big ask from donors.

* The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is embracing, among other things, that locally driven solutions in education philanthropy have the best chance of succeeding, Inside Philanthropy writes.

* Heather Sutton, the Heckscher Foundation’s Director of Special Projects and Strategic Initiatives, will leave to help start genARISE which is bringing professional life, leadership and career coaching to young professionals, Philanthropy News Digest writes.

************

Critical Business Skills for Nonprofit Leaders

The Developing Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education prepares nonprofit managers to support their organization’s mission by exposing them to key management concepts and providing tools to better navigate their position within the organization. Offering formal training in fundamental elements of strategic management, the program covers such critical skills as the planning and implementing of organizational change, negotiating effectively, and increasing one’s self-awareness.

************

NATIONAL FOCUS:

Nearly a year after Congress approved 1 billion dollar to tackle the opioid crisis, the money that poured into all 50 states is gradually reaching places where it can do some good, but with some setbacks and delays along the way, the Associated Press reports.

* The chef José Andrés and the World Central Kitchen will shut down the operation at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, where nearly 500 volunteers assembled as many as 30,000 ham and cheese sandwiches a day, the New York Times reports.

* The rental crisis has grown so severe that some states have virtually no affordable apartments available for the lowest-income families, according to a new report from Freddie Mac, which finances loans for apartment buildings, Slate writes.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 26 -- Together We Rise Leake & Watts Annual Awards Gala

Oct. 27 -- Unique People Services 26th Anniversary Gala - A Celebration of Unique People

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/244rj6/102821515 to submit an event or view all community events.

************

Join NYN Media for Nonprofit TechCon on December 5th at the Convene for a day of roundtable sessions and technology showcases. We have technology, information, security and other executive leaders sitting on panels ranging from: technology toolkits, cloud commuting, digital opportunities, the role of IT and MIS and streamlining processes for nonprofits. We also have an exhibit rooms with technology companies who cater to the needs of nonprofits. For more details and ticketing please click here.

************

KICKER: “We do find instances of opposition like this to be somewhat disturbing especially because we would argue these residents’ fears about crime and property values are unfounded.” -- Giselle Routhier, policy director at the Coalition for the Homeless, on Maspeth residents’ opposition to the siting of homeless shelters, via The Village Voice