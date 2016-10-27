TOP NEWS

NYN Media Insights Podcast - Legislation and little leaders: Assemblyman David Weprin has a unique insight into the issues faced by nonprofits across the city and state. He spoke with us about advocating for the disabilities community, legislation that would refer complaints about the Justice Center to 911, and the problems faced by direct care workers. We also spoke with Barbara Murphy Warrington, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York and learned that it’s not just about the cookies. She joined us to talk about why the city’s largest girls-only leadership program is seeking to expand its footprint as it starts its second century.

In bid to build trust, New York City adds victims’ allies in all precincts:The Police Department said it would bring advocates for crime victims into each of the city’s 77 precincts, opening a door to a range of therapeutic and financial services that people in poor, minority neighborhoods have lacked, according to the New York Times. The program, financed by the department and staffed by Safe Horizon, a nonprofit that places domestic-violence counselors in the city’s police precincts, is the first since at least the early 2000s to provide victims of crimes like assault and robbery access to services within a station house.

Audit finds NYC homeless shelters fail to properly screen child care workers: The city puts young children living in homeless shelters in danger by failing to properly screen child care workers, an audit by the City Controller found, the Daily News writes. Scott Stringer’s inspectors checked out 43 on-site child care centers in city shelters and found 82% of the staffers had not undergone a criminal background check.

Nonprofit pushing 72-year-old artist out of studio after nearly 20 years:DNAinfo reports that a nonprofit subsidized by the city to protect affordable studio space for artists is pulling the rug out from under a handful of artists, including one woman who started renting in the late 1990s, according to court records and interviews with the tenants. The nonprofit Greenpoint Manufacturing and Design Center now owns and manages five properties across North Brooklyn.

Special ed preschool claimed nearly 1 million dollars in ineligible expenses: A Staten Island preschool special education provider, Gingerbread Learning Center, claimed nearly 1 million dollars in expenses that did not qualify for state reimbursement, including bonuses that were never paid to staff; liquor store purchases, and holiday parties, according to an audit by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, the Staten Island Advance reports.

Affordable housing coming to jail site in the Bronx’s Hunts Point:The Wall Street Journal reports that a once notorious juvenile detention facility in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx will be the site of a new project anchored by affordable housing, in a plan scheduled to be detailed today by New York City officials. Gilbane Development Co., the Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York came together to submit the winning proposal, called the Peninsula LLC.

Religious groups’ NY properties skyrocket in value to 26 billion: The value of religious groups’ real estate holdings across New York state has exploded over the past two decades to a total of 26 billion dollars, the Real Deal reports. The state’s most notable expansion of tax-free land is in Ramapo, where there is a fast-growing Orthodox Jewish population, according to analysis from the USA Today Network.

City pushes legislation to add paid sick leave for domestic violence victims: Domestic violence victims will be able to take paid time off for things like counseling and court appearances under a new New York City Council proposal, which adds domestic violence onto its existing paid sick leave laws, the Daily News writes.

************



Baruch College's Marxe School of Public and International Affairs is NYC's only public graduate school dedicated to public administration.Our Master of Public Administration (MPA) & Executive MPA degrees are ranked among the best in the nation. Our new two-year, 42-credit Master of International Affairs (MIA) prepares you to be a creative, globally-focused leader. Our Master of Science in Higher Education Administration (MSEd-HEA) teaches you to manage and lead in higher education. Full- and part-time options available. ATTEND OUR OPEN HOUSE on TUESDAY, OCT. 25th at 5:30 pm. RSVP and learn more.





Blend Progressive Theory and Practical Experience at The New School

Master’s students at Milano School of International Affairs, Management, and Urban Policy address major social, economic, environmental, international, and political problems in real time. Personalized mentorship from scholars and practitioners engages students in critical approaches that challenge convention. Put your ideas into practice and advance your career at The New School. Learn more about graduate programs in International Affairs, Urban Policy Analysis, Nonprofit Management, Organizational Change, and Sustainability Management at newschool.edu/milano.

************



ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

See how this nonprofit uses art to change the lives of at-risk kids: The NYC Art Cypher nonprofit organization has transformed the lives of many at-risk teens using different forms of art and education, Konbini.com writes. Based in Staten Island, the Arts Cypher offers different ways for teenagers to express themselves using the full spectrum of arts and entertainment.

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs launches public engagement process for CreateNYC: The NYC Department of Cultural Affairs launched the public engagement process for CreateNYC, the City's first-ever comprehensive cultural plan, according to a press release. Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl joined hundreds of members of the cultural community, partners, stakeholders and local leaders to unveil the name, logo, and website for the initiative, announce upcoming public events, and introduce a set of tools to empower community groups to organize events and generate public engagement in the process.

************



HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

Private colleges strain municipal budgets: New York's municipalities and school districts lost out on at least 1 billion dollars in revenue last year because private, nonprofit educational organizations don't have to pay property taxes, the Poughkeepsie Journal reports.

New labs open at Queensborough: Queensborough Community College in Bayside celebrated three teaching science laboratories recently renovated with 250,000 dollars allocated by state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, the first such upgrades in the school in 15 years, according to the Queens Chronicle. Teaching labs are used for student classes instead of research purposes.

************



NYN BUZZ





Conference held on authenticity in children’s lives:

The Children’s Arts Guild convened a first-of-its-kind conference to examine the role of authenticity in children’s lives and how it defines their futures. Seventy psychologists, educators, parents, philanthropists and business leaders brainstormed strategies to help people in youth-serving professions support children’s authentic development. Topics included how social-emotional learning, positive gender socialization, and creativity education support children in developing the tools necessary to understand and value who they are. Click here to learn more about the conference or contact Children’s Arts Guild at contact@childrenartsguild.org.





Halstead Property CEO Diane Ramirez and family honored at the Annual LSA Family Health Service Gala:

Halstead chairman and CEO Diane M. Ramirez and her family were presented with “The Family Spirit Award” at the 2016 Little Sisters of the Assumption Family Health Service Gala in celebration of the “Spirit of East Harlem.” The annual event was held at The Pierre Hotel on Monday, Oct. 17. Three generations of the Ramirez family, including; Diane M. Ramirez and her husband Samuel A. Ramirez, Sr., as well as their son Samuel A. Ramirez, Jr., his wife, Fabiana Ramirez, and their three children, were honored for their contribution and support of LSA Family Health Service, founded by the Little Sisters of the Assumption. The nonprofit and neighborhood based organization addresses the physical, emotional, educational, and spiritual dimensions of family health and works with the people and families of East Harlem and beyond.





LICADD raises more than 286,000 dollars at 36th annual R. Brinkley Smithers Golf Invitational in Support of Substance Abuse Prevention Programs:

The Long Island Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc. held its 36th Annual R. Brinkley Smithers Golf Invitational Monday and brought in more than 286,000 dollars to support its life-saving substance abuse prevention programs and comprehensive addiction services. More than 150 golfers teed-off at The Creek and Piping Rock in Locust Valley where 200 dinner guests gathered in support of LICADD. Key sponsors included: Presenting Sponsor the Christopher D. Smithers Foundation, Inc., Platinum Sponsor William Deluca, Champion Sponsor Americana Manhasset, Silver Sponsors Retreat Premier Treatment Centers; Donna and Michael Brennan, Robin and Bill Baum.

************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

Accounting Management Solutions (AMS), a CliftonLarsonAllen LLP Division, is the Northeast’s leading provider of executive-level accounting and finance professionals. We support nonprofits with part-time, interim, business advisory, project resources and professional search. AMS will be hosting a NY Nonprofit Accounting Meetup on November 16th from 5:30 pm-7:30 pm at Slattery's Midtown Pub Come network with us for Career Advancement. Partnerships, Business Development and Professional Conversation. All are welcome. Your first drink is on AMS. Register today.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, The Bridge

The Bridge, Inc., a leading New York mental health agency, is seeking a dynamic full-time Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner to work on an Assertive Community Team and our Residential Programs. The Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner provides community based psychiatric services to clients on the team and will also be responsible for treatment planning, medication evaluation, education, prescriptions and monitoring, ordering and follow-up of laboratory tests, documentation in Electronic Health Record; and collaboration with others involved in the treatment of clients. This is not an office based position so the successful candidate must be enthusiastic about providing services in the field.





Bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, HeartShare Human Services

The requirements of this position include an MS/MA in Speech-Language Pathology, NYS Teacher of the Speech and Hearing Handicapped or NYS Teacher of the Speech and Language Disorder, NYS Licensure and a current. Bilingual Extension in Spanish. The candidate will provide speech therapy to children (3-5 years old) with developmental disabilities in a classroom setting; Will participate in meetings with teachers, children and their families; Will assess current level of communication functioning, and preparation of written reports; Will provide therapy as mandated on the IEP; Will design and implement goals for individuals, group and classroom therapy; and will participate in annual and graduate review process.





Senior Accountant, The Door

Founded in 1972, The Door empowers educationally and economically disadvantaged youth to reach their potential by providing a complete range of services all under one roof. Each year over 11,000 young people from all five New York City boroughs come to The Door for primary health care, reproductive care and health education, mental health counseling, legal services, supportive housing, High School Equivalency, ESL, tutoring and homework help, college preparation and computer classes, career & education services, job placement, daily meals, cultural arts and services. The Senior Accountant, reporting directly to the Controller/Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for maintaining timely and accurate agency financial records in accordance with standard fiscal practices and requirements of funders.





NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* New York City’s tax collections have declined in recent months and are down about one percent for the same period in 2015, bucking the yearslong trend of growth and raising concerns about a sharply rising budget under de Blasio, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* U.S. Rep. José Serrano and Melissa Iachan of New York Lawyers for the Public Interest write in NY Slant that, 25 years after the start of the environmental justice movement, the South Bronx is still dealing with the discriminatory burden of commercial and residential waste.

* The Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association’sPat Lynch in the Times writes that in order for community policing to succeed, it must be given the proper staffing resources and must allow police officers the discretion to effectively carry out the strategy in the real world.

************



SUBSCRIBE TO CITY & STATE MAGAZINE FOR FREE TODAY: City & State is the premier multi-media news firm that dedicates its coverage to New York’s federal, state and local government, political and advocacy news. Subscriptions are offered to New York City & New York State government employees, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions. The subscription includes 48 issues conveniently mailed to your home or office. In addition, you will also receive our exclusive daily Insider e-newsletter. Subscribe Here.

************



NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Oct. 27 -- The Doe Fund hosts annual gala

Oct. 27 – St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation’s 2nd Annual Wine Tasting

Oct. 27 -- Leake & Watts will be honoring its long-time board member and educator Joyce Coppin Mondesire at its Annual Gala at The Pierre.

Oct. 27 -- Breaking Ground hosts Celebrating Home & Community Gala

Oct. 28 -- Phelps Hospital 29th Annual Champagne Ball at Sleepy Hollow Country Club

Oct. 31 -- Harlem School of the Arts hosts 2016 gala masquerade ball at the Plaza Hotel

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.comwith the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Doctors Without Borders plants some roots at 40 Rector: The nonprofit that sends medical personnel around the world to treat people where the need is greatest has purchased an office condo at 40 Rector Street, according to Real Estate Weekly.

Cooking up a new life in New York’s kitchens: Formerly homeless or incarcerated people are enrolling in culinary schools and landing jobs at top restaurants through programs by groups such as Project Renewal, the Wall Street Journal reports. The Doe Fund created an advanced culinary training program for its clients who are either homeless or recently released from jail. And on Wards Island, homeless men farm and take cooking classes through a collaboration between the homelessness nonprofit HELP USA and Project EATS, which runs urban farms across the city.

************



NYN EVENTS

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED

11:30 a.m. – City Councilwoman Inez Dickens, Assemblyman Herman Farrell, Jr. and Brewer join New York City Housing Authority and New York Public Library officials for an announcement, Harlem River Houses, 2650 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd., Manhattan.

12:30 p.m. – City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and City Council members hold a pre-stated press conference on package of bills to strengthen the foster care system for New York City children and youth, Red Room, City Hall, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Brewer, McCray deliver remarks at 25th Anniversary of the Beacon Program, Metropolitan Museum of Art, 1000 5th Ave., Manhattan.

7 p.m. – De Blasio, City Councilman Rafael Salamanca participate in town hall event, Police Athletic League Inc., 991 Longwood Ave., Bronx.

8 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer attends Juniper Park Civic Association meeting, Our Lady of Hope School, 61-21 71st St., Middle Village, Queens.

************

