* New York City Department of Youth and Community Development Commissioner Bill Chong and Deputy Commissioner for Youth Services Susan Haskell joined us on this week’s podcast to talk about DYCD’s priorities for after-school programming this school year.

* With the president shifting responsibility to Congress to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, City & State reports there’s renewed pressure on New York to pass its version of the DREAM Act in the state budget this year.

TOP NEWS:

* For much of his first term, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has made affordable housing a centerpiece of his agenda, but there has been angry dissent over his rezoning plans at recent town hall meetings, The New York Times writes.

* De Blasio is increasingly placing homeless families in expensive hotels, as evidenced by the Queens hotel and condo building known as The Kewl, where taxpayers pay 5,250 dollars a month to house the homeless, the Daily News writes.

* It’s not just some groups of people who stand to lose out under the Trump administration. Sister Paulette LoMonaco, executive director for Good Shepherd Services, said the very organizations that support those people also have reason to worry, Bustle writes.

* A “surprise shelter” opened over the summer in a former Williamsburg hotel without notification to the community, an indication that New York City has backpedaled on a pledge to warn neighbors at least seven days in an advance before moving in homeless people, DNAinfo writes.

* Democrat Mike Tolkin, who is running for New York City mayor on the Smart Cities ballot line, is one day into living seven days as a homeless New Yorker to raise awareness of the issue and highlight his plans to combat it, Metro reports.

* An inaugural national gathering of leaders in independent charter schools is on tap next month in New York, and its organizers are hoping the event will spawn a new national organization to represent their interests, Education Week writes.

* In a unanimous vote, the Tompkins County Legislature confirmed Kit Kephart’s appointment to serve as the Tompkins County commissioner of social services for a five-year term, the Ithaca Journal writes.

* The first phase of expanding preschool is taking shape in the South Bronx and in Brooklyn, with some classes run by the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, and others offered through the public schools or community organizations, WNYC reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Two separate reports issued last week revealed how patients are being let down by the state Department of Education and the state Health Department, which are both slow to respond to reports of serious problems, the Times Union writes.

* The head of the Healthcare Association of New York State said that the organization is focusing on trying to get Congress to pass a bill to delay the Disproportionate Share Hospital payment cuts, New York Law Journal writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a case about whether immigrant detainees who fight deportation while incarcerated for years should have a judge decide if they can be released on bail when their detention exceeds six months, Public Radio International reports.

* Today is the deadline for roughly 700,000 current Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients to renew their status for what could be the last time, NPR reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced on Twitter that he will match donations given to Everytown for Gun Safety, his nonprofit organization that advocates for gun control, CNBC reports.

* A new report examines the differential impact of the opioid crisis on older people living in small towns and rural communities, and the interventions that provide potential models for scaling up the philanthropic and public response to this crisis, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Now in its 15th year, the nonprofit Open House New York will allow the public access into hundreds of architecturally interesting locations across New York City during the weekend of Oct. 14 and 15, DNAinfo reports.

* A elementary school classroom in Troy came together last month for a packing party, the culmination of a fundraiser that began last year to benefit the nonprofit Together We Rise, the Times Union writes.

* On Oct. 14, hundreds of people will march across the Brooklyn Bridge in their pajamas as part of a fundraiser for the Pajama Program, a nonprofit that works to curb child sleeplessness, Time Out New York writes.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Michael Grimm, who is trying to win back his old House seat on Staten Island after serving time in federal prison, secured a notable new supporter on Wednesday in Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, the Times writes.

* New York’s lawmakers were pleased by two national developments, as the U.S. Senate Finance Committee approved reauthorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program and Republican opposition for Trump’s proposal to revoke the state and local tax deduction accelerated, the Times Union writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the state’s public colleges to provide in-state tuition rates for students displaced by hurricanes Maria and Irma, similar to accommodations were made after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti and after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Daily News writes.

POINT OF INTEREST: “At the end of de Blasio’s second term, we’ll ask two questions: Will he have built the 80 percent of the 200,000 units? But the other question is, Will the city be more affordable? And a lot of communities are not convinced of that,” Benjamin Dulchin, the executive director of the Association for Neighborhood and Housing Development, via the Times.