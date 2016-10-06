TOP NEWS

NYN Media Insights Podcast - Countering stereotypes and preparing for college: New York Community Trust program director Shawn Morehead joined us to talk about awarding more than $500,000 in grants to several Muslim American and South Asian advocacy groups to help counter stereotypes about Islam, as well as the trust's long-standing work with immigrant communities. We also spoke with Donna Lawrence, President and CEO of the I Have A Dream Foundation to discuss her nonprofit's work serving students from kindergarten up and how to help these Dreamers stay engaged, achieve and pay for college.

A list of missed chances, but few answers, in fatal abuse case: In response to Zymere’s death, Mayor de Blasio announced a series of changes, including better training and oversight for the children’s services staff, more police officers involved in investigations of suspected serious abuse, and new guidelines for when a series of school absences might prompt an investigation,the New York Times writes.

Stewart-Cousins bill cuts costs for counties, nonprofits: Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation which allows nonprofit organizations that provide services for their respective counties to make purchases through use of county contacts, according to Patch. The nonprofit sector has been severely impacted by the current economic climate, yet nonprofit groups remain integral to the operation of county governments. The legislation allows counties to provide opportunities for nonprofit service providers to realize savings without compromising service delivery, so long as the contracts relate directly to the service the nonprofit administers to the county.

City fights to keep failing Bronx junior high school from state takeover:JHS 162 was the only one on a list of 10 “persistently struggling schools” that failed to improve enough to take a takeover off the table, the Daily News writes. The city now must present a plan to state Education Department officials to avoid the unprecedented action.

Nonprofits’ effectiveness, transparency impacting donors: Tides of change within the nonprofit sector are influencing individual donors’ personal perceptions and giving behaviors, the NonProfit Times reports. Greater than two-in-five of donors report that increased knowledge and transparency into nonprofit effectiveness has affected their approach to giving. More than a quarter state that technological advances such as mobile giving and micro-giving have had similar impacts.

For transgender youths in New York, it would be a health care milestone:The New York State Health Department has signaled that it intends to allow transgender youths to receive Medicaid coverage for hormones that forestall puberty, wiping away prohibitions that have been criticized by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender groups, according to the New York Times.

Impact investing for nonprofits - How to make your assets work for (not against) your mission: Alex Haber of RSF Social Finance writes in Huffington Post that not only is a new generation demanding more of philanthropic institutions, but the opportunities for mission-related investment are growing.

Nonprofit fills gap in Sandy recovery for desperate homeowners: Nearly four years after Hurricane Sandy, and some 4.21 billion dollars in federal disaster aid later, nonprofits like Rebuilding Together are working to fill gaps in recovery efforts for Staten Islanders the city can't help, according to the Staten Island Advance.

OIG Report: Charter schools pose risk to education department goals:U.S. News and World Report writes that charter schools and their management organizations pose a potential risk to federal funds even as they threaten to fall short of meeting the goals of an array of programs the Department of Education oversees, a new audit from the Office of Inspector General found.

ARTS AND CULTURE SPOTLIGHT

Bigger museum will give Lady Liberty’s crowds more to do than snap selfies: The museum is intended to make the visitors’ time on Liberty Island more meaningful, more enjoyable and perhaps less crowded, the New York Times reports. The new museum will feature interactive displays by ESI Design, whose projects include the American Family Immigration History Center on Ellis Island.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

New Moxie Institute invests in creativity and innovation at CCNY: A 10 million dollar gift to the City College of New York from the Moxie Foundation will strengthen the college’s capacity to prepare students for creative problem solving in the 21st century, according to a press release. The gift will establish the Moxie Institute, a platform designed to support outside of the box thinking, experiential learning, and academic innovation throughout every discipline at CCNY. The ultimate goal of the gift is to empower students in every major with the realization that they are capable of creating significant change in the world.

NYN BUZZ





Children’s Aid awarded major New York State grant to reduce poverty in the Bronx:

The Children’s Aid Society was designated by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. as the recipient of a 2.75 million dollar grant from the New York State Assembly as part of the Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative. Children’s Aid will be the lead organization coordinating the initiative in the Bronx. The Empire State Poverty Reduction Initiative will enable 16 communities across the state to develop and implement innovative plans that will reduce poverty among New Yorkers. Children’s Aid will serve as the lead organization of a task force comprised of Bronx stakeholders who will identify high-need areas, focus on common problems, and develop a comprehensive plan to target funds that address those needs and problems.

Unique People Services celebrates 25 years of exemplary service:

New York City nonprofit Unique People Services will host its 25th Anniversary gala on Oct. 20 at Marina del Rey Caterers in the Bronx. This year’s gala - A Celebration of Unique People - will recognize the efforts of six UPS supporters dedicated to helping the agency meet its mission of high quality care for individuals with developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and HIV/AIDS. Honorees include Peter Setaro of Enterprise Fleet Management; Joshua Lamberg, Principal, Lamb Financial Group; Saundra Thomas, vice president for community affairs, WABC-TV; Larry and Adam Weiss of AtlanticTomorrow’s Office; and New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, recognized for contributions and advocacy for the disabled, as well as funding support for the construction of Lynn’s Place, UPS’ first affordable housing complex slated to open in 2017.

Family and Children’s Association wins $1.5 million federal grant to expand outreach and evidence-based services to minority women in Nassau County:

Family and Children’s Association will be improving the lives of Black and Latina women and their partners in three of Nassau County’s most vulnerable communities: Hempstead, Uniondale, and Roosevelt. The newly awarded Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant will allow FCA to reach at-risk women by way of co-occurring mental health disorder and substance abuse treatment, as well as trauma-informed care and primary health care screenings. The program, called “HER TURN,” will expand and enhance the trauma-informed and evidence-based Seeking Safety model that has shown ongoing success at FCA’s Hempstead Family and Treatment and Recovery Center.

NYN CAREERS

Assistant Executive Director, Program Development Services

Program Development Services, Inc. is seeking an upper level Administrator to assume a pivotal role in the overall management of the agency. The Assistant Executive Director will ensure that all current programs continue to operate at optimal levels while also participating in strategic planning for the future. The person in this role will work in conjunction with the rest of the management team and report to the Executive Director. The ideal candidate will be a dynamic self starter with a strong background in the field of I/DD. Knowledge of regulations governing Residential settings, Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation and MSC is essential. Supervisory experience at the Director level is required.

ESL Instructor - B2W (Brooklyn), Goodwill Industries of Greater New York and Northern New Jersey

Goodwill Industries is currently seeking an ESL Instructor to join the Back To Work Program in Brooklyn. In this role, the successful candidate will teach English as a Second Language with a focus on immigrants and their pathway to citizenship in a classroom setting.Work cooperatively with program case managers to monitor participants’ attendance and progress. Conduct student evaluations as appropriate.

Social Worker-Bilingual, Saint Dominic's Home

The Family Treatment/Rehabilitation Social Worker is responsible for providing all aspects of the casework method, and in consultation with both the families and the Program Supervisor, will assess needs; formulate service planning, treatment strategies, goals and objectives. The Social Worker participates in on-going assessments, offers casework counseling, writes progress reports, and maintains all job-related records. The Social Worker is the first person responsible to note safety concerns and ensure risk elements are addressed.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* A survey by High Achievement New York, a pro-Common Core group, found that New Yorkers strongly support improving rather than repealing the Common Core education standards, and want state leaders to change the name of the controversial standards, City & State reports.

* Turmoil at a public school in the Bronx has cost two principals and a district superintendent their jobs, has sparked a lawsuit and has Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz defending himself against claims that he is trying to keep minority children out of the school, the Times writes.

* New York City Department of Correction commissioner Joseph Ponte said the city will officially achieve its goal of ending the use of punitive segregation for all inmates 21 years old and younger next week, nearly two years after headlines around the city heralded the coming change in department policy,Politico New York writes.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

There’s now a tech bootcamp for Brooklyn’s unemployed and underserved: With 3,000 square feet, including two classrooms, the nonprofit Per Scholas held its grand opening Sept. 27, and will open its doors to about 140 Brooklyn students later this month, Technically Media writes. Also, listen to our podcast with Per Scholas Board Chair Lewis Miller on workforce development.

Hudson River Housing, Green Chimneys receive federal funding:Representative Sean Patrick Maloney announced a total of $400,000 in investments for two Hudson Valley nonprofits to help runaway and homeless youth, according to a press release. Funded through the Department of Health and Human Services, Hudson River Housing will receive money to provide adequate staffing for their 24 hour shelter, and Green Chimneys will also receive 200,000 dollars to support its wraparound services including counseling, advocacy and follow-up.

Renderings revealed for Queens entrepreneurship center: The Architects Newspaper reports that nonprofit Asian Americans for Equality selected a New York and Los Angeles–based firm to design the Center for Community and Entrepreneurship, a 90,000-square-foot business incubator, retail, and community space complex on a busy Flushing corner.

NYN EVENTS

Stay tuned for New York Nonprofit Media’s first Cause Awards 2016: Honoring individuals, agencies and philanthropists who this year have had a major impact on the top human services concerns of the New York nonprofit sector. Winners will be honored in a special print edition of the publication and at an awards breakfast on Nov. 2. Click here to learn more about the event.

New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon taking place Dec. 6 from 8 am to 5 pm at the CUNY Graduate Center in Manhattan. We have all learned to accept technology at different rates. We explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets in our own personal ways. Whether you're an early tech adopter or more careful user, we all have a role to play in advancing our organizations in a rapidly changing world. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits.

