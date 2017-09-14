Editor’s Note: Today, NYN Media is presenting its third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Watch the livestream here.

* Adam Cole, partner and national co-leader of BDO’s nonprofit and education Practice and Patrick Pilch who leads BDO’s Healthcare Advisory practice, joined us for a podcast about what trends they’re seeing as it relates to hospitals collaborating with local service providers to strengthen the continuum of care and improve health outcomes.

TOP NEWS:

* The Robin Hood Foundation announced its first 3.85 million dollars in grants from its 25 million dollar Learning + Technology Fund to the organizatinos Computer Science for All, Achievement First and the Education Development Center, the agency announced.

* In a letter to Judge Denise L. Cote asking that she spare him a prison sentence, Anthony Weiner writes that he is “working to develop a nonprofit” he began in 2014 “that will train troubled young people and ex-offenders for hard to fill jobs in the culinary industry.”

* Proposed admissions priorities, set to be finalized next month, are part of the Department of Education’s first district-wide plan to evenly distribute low-income students, but critics are not convinced it will work, WNYC reports.

* The New York Public Library has secured the final 55 million dollars in private money needed to pay for a total renovation of its Mid-Manhattan branch, from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, making it the second largest single gift in its history, after the $100 million the financier Stephen A. Schwarzman gave in 2008, the New York Times writes.

* Planned Parenthood of New York City joined City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and other officials and partners at a rally calling for the removal of a statue of Dr. J. Marion Sims, who repeatedly performed surgical experiments on enslaved black women in the 19th century without their consent and without anesthesia, Gotham Gazette writes.

* The New York City Administration for Children’s Services released its ACS Foster Parent’s Guide to Education, a guide for foster parents to help them in navigating the city’s public school system.

* The New Sanctuary Coalition is a unique program in New York City that pairs undocumented immigrants with faith leaders and other U.S. citizens to provide support in court, NationSwell writes.

* In the three years since Open Style Lab launched, the group has developed around 60 unique garments for people with disabilities ranging from spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, and Lou Gehrig’s disease as well as disabilities like autism NBC New York reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* A $3.75 billion takeover of New York-based health insurer Fidelis shows how the nonprofit status many healthcare firms enjoy belongs in the grave, Reuters Breakingviews writes in an editorial.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post on this morning that no deal had been struck with Democrats on protections for young undocumented immigrants, contradicting what Democratic leaders had said after a dinner with the president last night, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Successful social innovation at scale requires partners from the public, private, and social sectors to work together through flexible models that evolve to meet shifting requirements and address changing risks, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* There are clear dividends of a diverse board, but diversity for diversity’s sake isn’t always the best practice, Randy Hawthorne writes in Nonprofit Hub.

* BoardSource’s Leading With Intent report shows diversity has either stagnated or actually declined on nonprofit boards, but the way the research was done provides clear clues to what may be standing in the way of progress, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Jonathan Rose Companies has raised $233 million through a real estate fund that will acquire, preserve and renovate affordable housing, The Real Deal writes.

* After years of battling with critics, billionaire Barry Diller said Wednesday that he was pulling the plug on his family’s commitment to build and operate a $250 million performance center on an undulating pier 186 feet off the Hudson River shoreline, the Times writes.

* The Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services is asking for the community board's support to turn a two-family home into a residence for eight people with intellectual disabilities, News 12 reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The NYC Leadership Academy was awarded a $1.3 million grant to expand its impact by bringing gold-standard leadership services and tools to school districts across the nation. The philanthropic foundation’s grant is an extension of a previous generous grant that supported development of the Leadership Academy’s Virtual Learning Platform, including a Coaching Service, a Principal Onboarding Institute, and two video-based Equity Simulations. NYC Leadership Academy has been a leader in creating responsive, sustainable strategies for strengthening leadership pipelines, improving school leadership practice, and helping state and local districts move toward their strategic goals. The grant will allow the Leadership Academy to develop services and tools that are cost-effective, flexible, and sustainable. Aspiring and current school leaders will have access to in-person, blended, and online learning opportunities designed to meet each participant’s schedule and unique set of objectives, as well as a community of like-minded professionals committed to student achievement.

* The New York City Department of Homeless Services, CAMBA and The Rogosin Institute dedicated a new computer lab at The Flagstone Family Center in Brownsville. It’s the second computer lab created by Rogosin in a CAMBA homeless shelter. The new computer lab will help people at Flagstone with schoolwork, skill development, general learning, resume building and job seeking. The 14 Apple computers and a printer were donated by Rogosin, a nonprofit treatment, research, education and prevention institute focusing on kidney disease. Rogosin, with eight integrative care centers in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens, is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine.

* Enterprise Community Partners screened a video created by public housing residents to educate other NYCHA residents about the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, a federal program that NYC is beginning to use to fund large-scale repairs and modernization efforts for its aging public housing developments. This “by residents, for residents” effort shows how RAD can improve public housing, how residents can take an active role in the process, and how they can better advocate for themselves and their homes. During the Sept. 12 screening, Lolita Miller, a resident of the first NYCHA development to be renovated through RAD (Ocean Bay), spoke speak about her experiences with the program at the screening.

************

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The proposed tunnel towers at the front of the Queens-Midtown and Brooklyn-Battery tunnels are part of Cuomo’s grand vision to redesign the MTA’s bridges and tunnels in New York City, but his ambitious plan has given rise to questions about the function and cost of these improvements, Politico New York writes.

* The New York City Board of Elections estimated that just 439,963 people voted – a mere 14 percent of the city’s 3.07 million registered active Democrats – close to the 11 percent turnout of 2009, which was the worst showing in modern memory, the Daily News writes.

* The morning after winning the Democratic primary, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio sat through numerous speeches commending his predecessor, Michael Bloomberg, at the opening ceremony of the Cornell Tech campus on Roosevelt Island, the Times writes.

************

