NYN Media Reports - $2B Housing Fund inches forward: One day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo awarded $150 million of the $2 billion set aside to fund affordable and supportive housing projects, advocates applauded Cuomo for further directing New York State Division of Budget officials to sign a long awaited memorandum of understanding initiating a process to release additional promised funds.

GuideStar issues new Nonprofit Compensation Report: The GuideStar Nonprofit Compensation Report analyzes Form 990 return information for 96,000 nonprofit organizations, according to Nonprofit Quarterly. It’s 4,297 pages long and costs $374 to download a single-user copy in PDF, and includes compensation information for 135,000 staff positions is aggregated by national, state, metropolitan statistical area, gender, and National Taxonomy of Exempt Entities classification.

More female nonprofit CEOs, but pay gap grows: The percent of female CEOs at nonprofits of most sizes has increased, but the compensation gap between the genders has widened for many of these categories, according to GuideStar’s Nonprofit Compensation Report executive summary, writes Long Island Business News. It showed that not only do men often make more than women leading nonprofits of comparable size, but that the gap is often growing.

Why did a Jewish schools charity loan $2.3M to failing hedge fund?: A Jewish education charity made a loan to a failing hedge fund this May, two months before the hedge fund’s collapse, according to The Forward. Torah Umesorah, a Brooklyn-based not-for-profit that provides programing, training, and other services to hundreds of Orthodox yeshivas, handed the money to a fund controlled by Platinum Partners at a time when the fund had access to just $63,000 cash.

Gov. Cuomo named in lawsuit on housing for developmentally disabled:Thousands of Buffalo-area families are represented in a federal class action lawsuit aimed at expanding residential opportunities for adults with developmental disabilities, Buffalo Business First writes. The lawsuit was filed by five families in U.S. District Court, the Western District of New York, against Gov. Andrew Cuomo on behalf of more than 2,000 eligible individuals in Western New York and their families and caregivers.

Opinion - Set aside most supportive housing for the seriously mentally ill: Stephen Eide, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of the new report “Supportive Housing and the Mentally Ill Homeless,” writes in the Daily News that given that there’s no end in sight to New York's struggles with homelessness and serious mental illness, failing to dedicate maximum resources to the intersection of these two challenges would be a tragically missed opportunity.

NYC urged to mandate that housing developments on public land give 10% of apartments to homeless amid Brooklyn Armory controversy:Advocates for the homeless are calling on the city to adopt a new policy that calls for all development on public land to include a requirement that 10 percent of the apartments will go to the homeless, the Daily News reports. Make the Road New York, VOCAL-NY, and Met Council on Housing are among advocates saying the policy is necessary.

Council approves Bronx housing development with nearly 1,000 ‘affordable’ units: A project that will bring nearly 1,000 new apartments to the Bronx got approval from the City Council Wednesday, the Daily News reports. The La Central development in Melrose is set to include five buildings with 992 apartments - all of them designated as affordable housing - as well as a new YMCA, skate park and observatory for Bronx Science. The project is the biggest approved under Mayor de Blasio’s mandatory inclusionary housing rules, which requires some income restricted apartments in any project that needs city approval.

Direct mail really is not dead: While the eulogy may be written and the gravestone carved, wait just a moment before you start playing that funeral dirge, because direct mail is not dead, the NonProfit Times reports. While anyone who is anyone has been predicting the end of direct mail, the Internet has not entirely usurped direct mail as the primary way that nonprofits attract and maintain donors.

ARTS SPOTLIGHT

Crown Heights 'Free Portrait Project' exhibit coming to Children's Museum: The creator of the neighborhood’s Free Portrait Project, is getting ready to show off what he has called a “Herculean” effort to paint after interviewing 200 people to document “who we are now, amid gentrification.” There will be a big celebration and month-long exhibit at a local museum,according to DNAinfo.

Elizabeth Street garden development bids Requested by the city: The city is releasing a request for proposals for a controversial development of affordable senior housing on a popular neighborhood garden on Elizabeth Street, DNAinfo reports. The Elizabeth Street Garden, is a volunteer-run green space filled with statues from a neighboring gallery. The volunteer group that oversees the garden has been fighting the city's plan to build there for years.

HIGHER EDUCATION SPOTLIGHT

SUNY to stop asking applicants about felony convictions: The news that one of the largest public university systems in the country will no longer ask applicants whether they have been convicted of a felony is a step forward in a movement to remove questions about criminal histories from college applications, the New York Times writes. A 2010 study by the Center for Community Alternatives, a nonprofit group in New York, found that about two-thirds of colleges asked for criminal history information from applicants, including some that asked about arrests or misdemeanor convictions.

Faculty lockout at L.I.U.-Brooklyn ends with contract agreement: A faculty lockout at Long Island University-Brooklyn ended on Wednesday after 12 days, with the administration and the faculty agreeing to extend a contract that had expired at the end of August, according to the New York Times. The announcement came on the heels of several student walkouts in protest of the replacement teachers who conducted classes, which began on Sept. 7.

New Girl Scouts of Greater New York program represented at White House Summit on #CSforAll

GSGNY’s new “Breaking the Code” after-school program was represented yesterday at the White House Summit on Computer Science for All. The program - created in collaboration with Vidcode, a female-founded startup - will be launched in underserved New York City neighborhoods this fall. The White House summit brought together educators and organizations to mark progress on expanding computer science education and celebrate new efforts in that area. “Breaking the Code" exposes middle-school girls to computer science and coding through an activity many already are interested in: creating, customizing, and sharing videos.





National Dance Institute announces Traci Lester to join as executive director:

National Dance Institute, the nonprofit organization that has been using the pathways of the arts to motivate children toward excellence since its founding 40 years ago by legendary ballet dancer, Jacques d'Amboise, announced that Traci Lester joined the organization as executive director. Lester, a former education, nonprofit, and human services executive, assumed her new role on Sept. 6. Traci joins the leadership of this arts education organization alongside d’Amboise, the organization’s Founder and President, Artistic Director Ellen Weinstein and the board of directors.





The Lower East Side Family Union appoints April L. Phillips, LMSW as executive director:

With over 20 years in child welfare, April Phillips joined LESFU in 2011 as a consultant, charged with organizational change management and was immediately asked to become the associate executive director. In this capacity, Phillips has been the principal driving force in LESFU’s restructuring efforts leading to improved outcomes for children, quality delivery of programs and services and a more viable community-based organization. Phillips came to LESFU with experience in program development, administration, grant writing, quality assurance and strategic planning in complex environments.

Chief Executive Officer, MHA of Westchester

The Mental Health Association of Westchester seeks candidates for the position of Chief Executive Officer. MHA Westchester, voted “A Best Place to Work in the Hudson Valley” is a leading community-based not-for-profit organization committed to recovery-focused behavioral health services. MHA maintains a prominent presence in the transformation of NY State’s Healthcare system, the peer recovery movement and the building of new integrated care models. The position of CEO is an exciting opportunity to lead a strong organization through evolving alliances and partnerships designed to create the integrated health care system of the future.





Conference Producer, City & State

We are seeking a highly motivated and driven professional to develop and research senior-level strategic business conferences. You will be responsible for programming, building and growing ongoing awards ceremonies and educational conferences. Your primary responsibilities include: conducting in-depth, research and analysis of key industries; identifying and examining industry trends and issues; identifying and recruiting industry leaders to the speaker faculty; working with our sponsorship and marketing teams to drive revenue growth; and managing the execution of your events onsite





Individualized Care Coordinator, Saint Dominic's Home

The Individualized Care Coordinator is responsible for engaging the child and family in a partnership of shared decision-making and service plan implementation throughout their enrollment in the HCBS Waiver. The ICC ensures and coordinates a comprehensive set of supports, resources and strategies for each child and family. The ICC works closely with outpatient clinics, day treatment programs and other providers to assure that Waiver services and clinical treatment modalities augment each other for optimal outcomes for children and families. The client to ICC ratio is 6 to 1.





POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* After NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who killed Eric Garner in 2014, received tens of thousands in overtime pay while on modified duty, some are asking whether Mayor Bill de Blasio has heeded his campaign pledge to reform the NYPD, the Journal reports.

* In an exclusive interview with City & State, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara discusses corruption in New York; how Albany compares with Congress and other state legislatures; the role of the media in rooting out corruption; and the effect he believes his office has had on the culture in the Capitol.

* New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance at a City Hall meeting, protesting what he considers unchecked police brutality in solidarity with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Newsday reports.

NYN SOCIAL BUZZ

Upcoming galas and events:

Sept. 16 -- Montgomery – RECAP will hold it’s Annual Golf Outing at Stony Ford Golf Course in Montgomery, N.Y.

Sept. 18 -- The Jewish Board’s Hudson Valley Bike Ride will raise funds for mental health, domestic violence and supportive housing programs.

Sept. 19 -- 2016 YAI Annual Golf Outing at North Shore Country Club

Sept. 20 -- North Shore Child and Family Guidance Center hosts a benefit for its Children’s Center at Nassau County Family Court on at Tesoro’s Ristorante in Westbury.

Sept. 22 -- Legal Services of the Hudson Valley will host its 3rd Annual Dutchess Partners in Justice Reception at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, NY.

* To have your event featured here send your top 1-2 photos, along with a one sentence caption and photo credit, to info@nynmedia.com with the subject line “Recent Galas and Events.” To see more events, check our events/community calendar here.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS

Brooklyn charter school receives $10 Million: Brooklyn Laboratory was one of about 700 entrants in the contest funded by the Emerson Collective, the philanthropic organization of Laurene Powell Jobs, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Supportive-housing developer to build $69 million project for vets in Coney Island: The Concern for Independent Living, a Medford, L.I.-based developer of supportive housing, will soon begin construction on its latest project in the city: a $69 million, 135-unit building in Coney Island that's funded in part by the state Office of Mental Health, Crain’s reports.

Habitat for Humanity to build Williamsbridge affordable housing complex: The largest Habitat for Humanity building in the country is coming to the Bronx, amNew York writes. The nonprofit announced that it’s teaming up with the developer Almat Group to bring a 57-unit affordable housing complex to Williamsbridge. The construction on the building at 839-843 Tilden St., which will be called the Sydney House, is slated to begin next year.

