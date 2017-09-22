FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* On this week’s podcast, the Shine Foundation’s Founding Chair Jennifer Tan and President Lisa Nann join us to talk about an increase in reports of domestic violence incidents in New York City, which has gotten the attention of local elected officials, and why financial pressures can sometimes keep domestic violence victims bound to their abusers too often go unaddressed.

* As a pillar of New York City’s most critical affordable housing stock, units in the Mitchell-Lama housing program are facing threats of conversion to market-rate housing and a lack of maintenance, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Dealice Fuller, chairwoman of Brooklyn Community Board 1, write in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* The longtime leader of good-government group Citizens Union, Dick Dadey, is taking a leave of absence, the group’s chair, the Daily News writes.

* Republican mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis said the city would be better off diverting 300 million dollars that Mayor de Blasio plans to spend revamping its homeless shelter system for permanent housing for the poor, according to the New York Post.

* Bullying and homelessness are far more likely to impact LGBT and questioning students compared to heterosexual kids, a report from the New York City Department of Health shows, the Daily News reports.

* Jezebel is publishing a five-part series drawn from Rise, a magazine that shares the stories of parents who have been involved with the child welfare system over the past several years.

* There’s a lot of kibitzing and not much kvetching in a course sponsored by Workmen’s Circle a Jewish nonprofit that teaches dogs (and humans) commands in Yiddish, the New York Times writes. Also, see our reporting on how Workmen’s Circle engages youth on social issues.

* The housing nonprofit Center for NYC Neighborhoods and design firm Ideo refashioned a post-Sandy flood information site, FloodHelpNY, into a user-friendly portal to help area homeowners suss out their property’s status and navigate the perplexing flood insurance landscape, Bloomberg Businessweek reports.

* Crime is rising in New York City Housing Authority developments, and residents who have witnessed or experienced crime can apply for an emergency transfer to other housing, but many of the families who rely on the program aren’t getting the help they need, City Limits reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Manhattan state Sen. Brad Hoylman wrote to state regulators expressing concern that the company purchasing Fidelis Care said it will try to continue a policy for at least a year of not providing contraceptive and other family planning service coverage, the Daily News writes.

* Tom Price, the health and human services secretary, spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to fly on private jets to attend routine public events instead of taking cheaper commercial airliners because he has an “incredibly demanding schedule,” his spokeswoman said, the New York Times writes.

************

KPIs and Dashboards – A Nonprofit Gamechanger

Visibility and transparency are paramount to your nonprofits’ success. Everyone from program managers to board members needs insight into different aspects of financial data to make the right decisions. Choosing the right KPIs and dashboards can be game-changing. Download this free guide to nonprofit dashboards today.

For over 25 years, JMT has been helping nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Trump administration is drafting a new policy to quickly deport more than 150,000 child migrants from Central America who arrived alone in the U.S. illegally, creating a new class of undocumented migrants, Newsweek writes.

IN DEPTH:

* The percentage of people of color in the executive director or CEO role at nonprofits has remained under 20 percent for the last 15 years, even as the country is more diverse, Sean Thomas-Breitfeld and Frances Kunreuther write in the Center for New York City Affairs.

************

Expand Your Network, Learn from Others

Senior-level leaders in the nonprofit sector can sometimes feel isolated, unsure exactly how to create an effective peer network or how to receive honest feedback on their vision and leadership. The Senior Leaders Program for Nonprofit Professionals at Columbia Business School Executive Education provides answers. Called “a unique and transformative experience” by past participants, the program is designed to help nonprofit leaders successfully develop their organization’s direction, policies, and programs – all while building an invaluable network of other leaders in the sector.

************

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Jon Frankel, Personal Assistant to SCAN- NY.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* First responders and employees of companies affected by the Sept. 11 terror attacks built 500 bright pink and green children’s bicycles in lower Manhattan as part of the 9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance, the New York Post reports.

Refoundry has a special interest in teaching former inmates to create and sell furniture, as its social justice-minded founders believe that encouraging entrepreneurship is a good way to reduce recidivism across America, Huffington Post writes

* The Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund, a philanthropic organization whose goal is “to improve access and opportunity for all New Yorkers,” is listing a 15-room carriage house at 167 E. 73rd St. for almost 22 million dollars, the Post writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* Catholic Charities Community Services of Orange and Sullivan is among the recipients to receive a share of $25.2 million in federal funding awarded to the New York State Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, through the Opioid State Targeted Response grant program administered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The goal of the grant is to increase access to treatment, reduce unmet need, and reduce overdose-related deaths in 16 New York State counties identified as having a high need for response to the problem of opioid use disorder.

* GallopNYC announced the appointment of five new members of its Board of Directors and two new members of its Council of Advisors. Joining the Board of Directors are Gavin Case, Gregory Hackett, Paul Hinton, Natalia Kory, and Julie Napolitano. The new members on the GallopNYC Council of Advisors are Iris Gold and Ken Paterno. Case is the Director of Global OTC Regulatory Compliance at Macquarie Group, New York. Gregory Hackett is the head of Commercial Real Estate Principal Finance, RBC Capital Markets. Paul Hinton is the parent of a GallopNYC rider, Sammy. Natalia Kory is the Chief Technology Officer in the Legal Department of JP Morgan Chase. Julie Napolitano is a Cross Asset Solutions Strategist at Bunge, LTD. Iris Gold, Director of Compliance at Barclays, grew up in New York City and learned how to ride at Lynne's Riding School, now GallopNYC Forest Hills. Ken Paterno is a Strategist in Financial Services at Barclays.

CAREER MOVES:

* Union Settlement, the oldest and largest social service provider in East Harlem, announced three new senior staff appointments – Rich Bengloff as the new Chief Financial Officer, Chanda Hill as the new Director of Early Childhood Education, and Bonnie Miller-Ladds as the new Director of Mental Health. Bengloff most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Goddard Riverside Community Center and also previously served as Chief Financial Officer for WNYC Radio. He is currently an Adjunct Instructor at both Hunter College and at the Fordham University Graduate School of Business. He served on the Union Settlement Board of Directors from 2001 to 2009, including a period as Assistant Board Treasurer, and has worked at Deloitte, Sony Music and Time Warner.

************

Nonprofit board members, CEOs, CFOs and other members of New York’s nonprofit community are invited to a complimentary seminar on October 12 to learn from Yael Fuchs, Assistant Attorney General and NYS Charities Bureau Enforcement Section Co-Chief, and nonprofit leaders from Marks Paneth LLP. Join your peers for an insightful conversation on fraud prevention, nonprofit accounting standards, avoiding IRS examination triggers, and other critical issues affecting the nonprofit industry. 3 CPE credits available. Register now.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

Direct Support Professional HEARTSHARE HUMAN SERVICES New York, New York Part-Time Billing Specialist SERVICE PROGRAM FOR OLDER PEOPLE, INC. New York, New York Case Manager-Life is Precious COMUNILIFE New York, New York

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The state’s lobbying and ethics watchdog panel signed off on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s free private jet ride to the U.S. Virgin Islands last week that was paid for by billionaire John Catsimatidis, even though he stands to gain from a biofuels mandate that Cuomo recently signed into law, the Times Union writes.

* The de Blasio administration has continued to expand the interpretation of a controversial state law that bars public disclosure of personnel records of police officers, as seen on Wednesday, when an NYPD judge invoked it to shield a retired officer from testifying in the James Blake case, the Times writes.

* Anthony Weiner asked not to serve any prison time for his conviction in a sexting case last week, but federal prosecutors said that his request for probation was “simply inadequate,” and asked a judge to give him a prison term of 21 to 27 months, The New York Times writes.

************

The Great Leaders Program (Executive Certificate)

Very few leaders are fully equipped to become the CEO of a nonprofit organization, regardless of their previous experience. The Great Leaders Program, offered by the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, is designed for career nonprofit professionals who aspire to be CEOs. This executive certificate program – the first of its kind in the nation – was also developed for senior managers in government and business who seek to move to the nonprofit sector and lead charitable organizations.

Learn more.

Since its inception in 2001, The Edward J. Malloy Initiative for Construction Skills has grown into a nationally recognized model for addressing training and employment issues in the industry. Join us on September 28th for the 2017 Building Futures Awards Reception as we honor three individuals for their commitment to growing the diversity of New York City’s construction industry and expanding opportunities in communities across the five boroughs. Read more.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 23 -- The Women’s Building Block Party

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23tt7q/95816491 to submit an event or view all community events.





POINT OF INTEREST: “People want to teach their dog Yiddish...It’s a New York thing to do,” via the New York Times.