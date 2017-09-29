FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act failed due in no small part to the significant involvement of nonprofit advocacy organizations – so Jaron Benjamin, vice president of community mobilization and national advocacy at Housing Works and Christy Parque, CEO of The Coalition of Behavioral Health Agencies, joined us to talk about their efforts from Capitol Hill to New York.

* Expanding the use of alternative forms of bail – including partially secured and unsecured bonds – is an important and necessary small measure to make the use of bail in New York City fairer in the short term, Insha Rahman of the Vera Institute of Justice writes for NY Slant.

* When runaway homeless youth in New York City turn 21, they face a new set of challenges since they can no longer stay in specialized youth shelters. The city should enact legislation to change that, City Councilman Corey Johnson and The Legal Aid Society’s Beth Hofmeister write in NY Slant.

TOP NEWS:

* Nearly two years after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan to create 15,000 units of supportive housing to deal with the homelessness crisis, only 48 units are ready and occupied, a ­delay advocates say stems from the administration’s inability to find enough landlords willing to participate, the New York Post reports.

* Prominent New York City charter school network KIPP NYC announced that it was opening an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct that occurred more than 10 years ago, the New York Times reports.

* Chirlane McCray, First Lady of New York City and a member of the NYC Children's Cabinet, and Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood, the largest anti-poverty foundation in New York, write in the Daily News why they are joining forces to make New York City an early learning metropolis for everyone.

* Kwame Insaidoo, former executive director of United Block Association who pocketed nearly 600,000 dollars in funds meant to feed the elderly, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in federal lockup, according to authorities, the Daily News writes.

* De Blasio answers a question in City Limits about why he thinks the homeless crisis has exploded since he took office, and what he will do to reverse the trend.

* Kathy Halbreich, whose name has often surfaced over the years as a possible successor to the director of the Museum of Modern Art is leaving the museum to head the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation as its new executive director, the New York Times writes.

* Leaders of several New York advertising agencies are coming together to form the nonprofit Creative Spirit, which will work to grow employment opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities at advertising, media, marketing and technology firms across the country, Disability Scoop writes.

* The Design & Art Direction Impact Awards honored three campaigns: for immunizations in Afghanistan, the statue of the girl on Wall Street, and a campaign against child trafficking, Fast Company writes.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* With four days left in the government’s fiscal year, Congress has not voted on reauthorizing billions of dollars now going to community health centers and other health programs for the 2018 budget year that starts Sunday, PBS NewsHour reports.

* Melania Trump has invited experts and people affected by addiction to opioids to the White House for a listening session and discussion about the epidemic, the Associated Press writes.

* Department of Health and Mental Hygiene statistics show Latinos, compared to other New Yorkers, are 4 percent more likely to report needing medical care and not receive it, and 7 percent are more likely to get diabetes, News 12 reports.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The number of refugees coming to Buffalo next year is likely to fall to its lowest level in more than a decade, as President Donald Trump is expected to announce later this week that he will cap refugee admissions at 45,000 in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1,The Buffalo News writes.

* Trump’s inaugural committee, under fire for a delay in donating its remaining funds to charity, plans to give 3 million dollars to three organizations involved in hurricane rescue efforts, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Combating employee turnover in the nonprofit sector is tricky, and, unfortunately, it’s pretty common, but there a few things that help keep them around for a while, Nonprofit Hub writes.

* The fight for civil liberties takes place not only in the courtroom but also on social media, in protests, on posters, on television, and on YouTube, and the ACLU has expanded to all of those platforms to further its mission and has a new visual identity and design handbook to match, Fast Co.Design writes.

* Impact investors have ignored the arts and culture sector, at the expense of the communities they seek to help, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Viewing Catholic Charities as a bridge to disparate factions served as a unifying metaphor at a Sept. 26 discussion at the Sheen Center, part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New York, National Catholic Reporter writes.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Brown Rudnick Charitable Foundation Corp., a nonprofit, tax-exempt entity established by Brown Rudnick LLP, announces the recipients of its 2017-18 Relationship Grants program. In all, the Foundation awarded 14 grants totaling approximately 200,000 dollars to tax-exempt organizations in Boston, Hartford, Orange County (CA), Providence, London (UK), New York City, and Washington, D.C. These grants support inner-city education programs and commence with the 2017-18 academic year. The Foundation Grants Committee, chaired by Brown Rudnick Orange County Partner Catherine Castaldi, received more than 75 letters of interest from qualified organizations interested in applying for this year's grants. New York City Urban Debate League, a long-time grantee, will use grant to support staff expansion for this growing city-wide award-winning debate program. Generation Citizen, a new, first-time grantee, will use funds for programs promoting civic education in public schools.

* Former district superintendents Ann Clark and Valeria Silva will bring their expertise and experience to the NYC Leadership Academy as superintendents in residence over the 2017-18 school year. Clark brings to the Leadership Academy 34 years of experience in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district in North Carolina, from teacher to superintendent. As a district administrator, she implemented policies that would directly address inequities across the district. During her seven years as superintendent of the St. Paul Public Schools in Minnesota, Silva led courageous conversations about racial inequities, and ultimately changed the district’s practice of isolating special education students, integrating them into general education classrooms.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* One hundred New York state troopers will be deputized to carry out law enforcement activities in Puerto Rico as Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized sending more resources to the hurricane-ravaged island, the Times Union writes.

* After two students were stabbed inside a Bronx high school, critics voiced anger at a lack of metal detectors there and demanded action from de Blasio, although it remains an open question whether metal detectors are the best way to keep weapons out of New York City public schools, the Times writes.

* New York City mayoral debate organizers announced that independent candidate Bo Dietl, the former police detective, will join de Blasio and Republican nominee Nicole Malliotakis in the first general election debate on Oct. 10, The New York Times writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Oct. 2 -- The New York Women’s Foundation Fall Gala

POINT OF INTEREST: “Per existing law, homeless young people can only stay in specialized youth shelters until the age of 21, at which point they must leave the home-like environment and tailored services of youth shelters and move to single adult shelters,” via NY Slant.