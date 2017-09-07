FROM NYN MEDIA:

* As New York’s students go back to school, Charissa Fernández, who heads the New York chapter of Teach for America, joins us for an NYN Media Insights podcast about this year’s corps and what Americorps and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program cuts could mean for their organization.

* Cost-conscious governors across the U.S. should follow Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s example and support college for all, write David Condliffe, the executive director of the Center For Community Alternatives and Ellen Condliffe Lagemann, the author of Liberating Minds: The Case For College In Prison.

TOP NEWS:

* More than 100 nonprofit human services organizations from across the state are calling on legislators to reject proposed federal cuts to social services programs, warning that these cuts would devastate core public services that provide New Yorkers in need with vital support.

* Homeless and runaway youth would be able to stay longer in New York City’s crisis shelters under new legislation set to be introduced in the City Council, with one bill that would allow teens and young people to stay in the shelters for 120 days, and another that would let New Yorkers up to age 25 stay in youth shelters, the Daily News writes.

* A small group of powerful U.S. Muslims has been a silent force in philanthropy for years, but with Donald Trump in the White House, they can’t stay in the shadows any longer, BuzzFeed reports.

* Twelve of Teach for America’s 180 teachers with DACA are in New York classrooms, and throughout the nation, its teachers with DACA reach 10,000 students, the New York Times writes.

* A group of activists stood on the steps of City Hall and accused Mayor Bill de Blasio and his schools chancellor, Carmen Fariña, of turning a blind eye to what they called educational neglect at ultra-Orthodox Jewish yeshivas, the New York Times writes.

* In an interview with the Daily News, New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña explained her goals for the school year, including new classes for 3-year-olds, fresh efforts to desegregate schools, add services for homeless students and merging of certain schools.

* A small group of CUNY professors have gone well beyond sanctioned university policy in showing solidarity with undocumented students, even expressing a willingness to defy federal customs agents and prevent their intrusion on campus, Politico New York writes.

* Cuomo announced the approval of $6.9 million in federal funding through the New York State Commission on National and Community Service to help reduce poverty, fight the opioid epidemic, boost economic opportunities, invigorate educational support and provide health services.

* Success Academy founder Eva Moskowitz and other leaders of city charter schools held a demonstration Wednesday on the steps of City Hall to rip de Blasio for failing to respond to requests for space in city school buildings, the Daily News writes.

* In the name of equal treatment, de Blasio and Fariña are introducing a program that could provide no cost lunch to all students, but that same passion for fairness should echo not just in cafeterias but in classrooms around New York, the Daily News writes in an editorial.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The Internal Revenue Service has revoked the tax-exempt status of an unnamed nonprofit hospital for not fulfilling the Affordable Care Act requirements of conducting a community health needs assessment, adopting an implementation strategy and making it widely available to the public, Nonprofit 990 writes.

* According to new data, in 2016, home care workers in the U.S. earned about $10.49 an hour and $13,800 a year, largely because of part-time hours and irregular scheduling, Huffington Post writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The longtime owners of Starrett City, the sprawling Brooklyn housing complex, are selling the development for more than $850 million, and among those who stand to benefit is President Donald Trump, a partial owner, the New York Times writes.

* In wake of Trump’s DACA decision, public charities and private foundations can engage in executive advocacy and speak out about actions the executive branch has taken without having to count those activities and expenses as lobbying, Alliance for Justice writes.





IN DEPTH:

* As students across the state head back to school this week, City & State takes a deeper look at the state’s shift away from No Child Left Behind, the true cost of free tuition with the Excelsior Scholarship and how charters have rekindled the controversy over teacher requirements.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Traditional schools of education have guarded their departments by planting seeds of doubt about new teacher training models, such as the recent State University of New York proposal to allow high-quality public charter schools to train their own aspiring teachers Daniel Weisberg, the chief executive officer of TNTP, writes in the Times Union.

NYN BUZZ:

* SCO Family of Services, a leading provider of social services, announced the creation and expansion of a variety of programs and services to help children and families living in Brownsville, Brooklyn. SCO has partnered with community organizations, government agencies, and private foundations to launch new early childhood programs, parenting support programs, and community-wide initiatives to improve outcomes and help the community’s children and families thrive. The focus on Brownsville is part of SCO’s strategic plan of deepening its roots in targeted communities – ensuring access to the full mix of its programs and services while building provider networks to meet the diverse needs of the community.

* Arc of Westchester, the largest agency in the county serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families, is thrilled to announce it has once again received the official Seal of Excellence certificate and designation from the Standards for Excellence Institute. Arc of Westchester first received the three-year accreditation in 2013, when it became the first New York State organization to hold this designation.

CAREER MOVES:

* The New York Foundling named Valerie Russo as its new Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Previously serving as Vice President for Strategy and Excellence of The Children’s Aid Society, Russo will transition to The Foundling to oversee all of the organization’s business departments. Prior to her position at Children’s Aid, Russo spent much of her career at New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services, first as Chief of Staff to the Commissioner from 1996 -2001, then as an Associate Commissioner through 2002, and then as a Deputy Commissioner from 2005 to 2011. In 2004, Russo worked for The New York Foundling as Director of Planning, where she oversaw the development of the organization’s strategic plan containing goals and objectives for the future.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio and his primary challenger, Sal Albanese, squared off in their final primary debate, giving Albanese his last, best chance to raise his profile among New Yorkers, while de Blasio sought to promote and defend his record,the Daily News writes.

* New York law enforcement will receive nearly 26 million dollars in federal funds to reimburse police for the costs incurred guarding Trump and his family, who stayed in Trump Tower before his inauguration, the New York Post reports.

* Court records and financial disclosure forms filed with New York City reveal that City Council candidate Hiram Monserrate has barely made a dent in the $79,434 in restitution he owes stemming from his 2012 conviction for fraud,the Post writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 9 -- 9/11: Serve + Remember, from Volunteer New York and Westchester County, which will begin Sept. 9 and continue through Monday, Sept. 11.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

POINT OF INTEREST: “It costs much more to hold people in prison, roughly $60,000 a year in New York. It only costs roughly $5,000 per year to send them to college,” via NYN Media.