* Don’t let time-starved individuals with a desire to contribute to your mission fall through the cracks. An investor board can be an effective platform for advancing a nonprofit’s mission and growth, Glen Mangold of Gift of Adoption, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s Buzz says what’s the latest with the Robin Hood Foundation, where there are two new grant opportunities and the latest news on what nonprofits just landed contracts with New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services.

* How do people arrested in New York City end up incarcerated at Rikers Island? It’s more complicated than you might think. To add some context to the debate over closing the jail complex, City & State features a step-by-step guide to ending up at Rikers – or going free.



TOP NEWS:

* A state ethics panel investigating the activities of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s political nonprofit announced Monday that it had reached settlements with two prominent donors to the organization, known as the Campaign for One New York, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said he’s ready to tackle the crisis of student homelessness that’s engulfing New York City schools using lessons he learned in Houston after Hurricane Harvey, the Daily News reports.

* Shola Olatoye, who has struggled to turn around the historically underfunded, mismanaged New York City Housing Authority since being named its chairwoman four years ago, is stepping down, Politico New York reports.

* Two men were charged in the death of a Bronx teacher who fatally overdosed in a faculty bathroom last November, The New York Times reports.

* New York City Council members grilled NYPD brass for “knowingly neglecting victims” with its understaffed Special Victims Division, and the council is considering four bills that would overhaul the division despite NYPD opposition, the New York Post reports.

* The police shooting last Wednesday in Crown Heights of a mentally ill man is the latest reminder that calling 911 in Black and brown neighborhoods can bring new dangers, The Village Voice writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Writer Junot Diaz writes in the New Yorker about how the experience of childhood rape determined much of what followed in his life including years of silence, broken relationships, and ultimately how he got treatment.

* It appears bad to borrow money without permission. Yet nonprofits do it all the time. Sometimes it’s fraud; far more often, the nonprofit doesn’t know it’s borrowing or doesn’t think of it like that, Nonprofit Quarterly explains.

* Forbes offers three takeaways on what artificial intelligence means for nonprofits including how they can improve the bottom line through the improved targeting of donors.

* Despite the best efforts of many, the gap between the numbers of rich and poor college graduates continues to grow, Harold Levy, a former chancellor of New York City schools, writes in The New York Times.

* A New Year’s resolution for 2019, a few months early – Don’t waste time and effort on annual reports that no one will read, writes The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation blog.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* PRI reports on the fact that around the world there are more women in prison than ever how and details how they are ending up there, what it's like for them inside and how activists are fighting to keep more of them out.

* A group of foundations announced on Monday that they will support research directed at understanding Facebook’s role in elections, assessing the damage, and helping carve a path forward, The NonProfit Times reports.

* A collaboration called the Book Rich Environment Initiative wants to put 422,000 books into the hands of children who need them the most in order to eradicate “book deserts,” Bustle reports.

* Just months before the midterm congressional elections, a group of economists have published an analysis of how corporate America is spreading its philanthropic wealth – and U.S. corporations are looking out for themselves, The New York Times reports.

