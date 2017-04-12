TOP NEWS:

* At a Harlem rally to tout the new state budget, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said legislative leaders wanted to give up on the contentious Raise the Age proposal in order to ease the approval of a new spending plan, the Daily News reports.



* The closing of so many state prisons aligns with Mr. Cuomo’s quest to reform the criminal justice system, but it collides with another of his top priorities — reviving moribund upstate economies. The New York Times reports.

* After weeks of hard-fought negotiations, approval for the Raise the Age bill was not universal, with the final bill language leaving some who had sought the law disappointed in its many subsections and stipulations, The New York Times reports.

* Eugene Lang an investor whose spur-of-the-moment promise to an East Harlem sixth-grade graduating class that he would pay for their college education inspired a foundation, led to the support of more than 16,000 children nationwide and made him something of an American folk hero, died on Saturday at the age of 98 in his home in Manhattan, The New York Times reports.

* A new scholarship that will let many New York students attend state colleges tuition-free has a caveat in the fine print: Recipients must live and work in the state for several years after graduation or pay back the money, The Wall Street Journal reports.

* Cuomo jabbed de Blasio over his plan to phase out the Rikers Island jail complex over the next decade – insisting the city would complete the task far faster if the majority of inmates were white, the Observer reports.

Human services workers across systems are invited to NYU Silver School of Social Work's 3-hour, 3CEU seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder: From Early Signs to Diagnosis and Treatment. On Friday, April 21st, presenter Sarah Kern, LCSW, Program Coordinator of NYU Langone's ASD Clinical and Research Program, will explore the characteristic symptoms of and treatments for ASD as it manifests in the areas of social, emotional, cognitive, and behavioral functioning across the lifespan.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Using federal funding loss estimates from the New York City mayor’s office, city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s office and the New York City Independent Budget Office, we crunched the numbers to find out exactly how much proposed federal budget cuts could cost New York.

* Donald Trump Jr., rumored to be eyeing a move to follow his father's footsteps into politics, will not be a candidate for New York governor next year, but is not ruling out a possible run for office in the future, The Associated Press reports.

* The biggest U.S. news story of 2016 — the tumultuous presidential campaign — yielded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for the Washington Post reporter who not only raised doubts about Donald Trump's charitable giving but also revealed that the candidate had been recorded crudely bragging about grabbing women, NBC New York reports.





IN DEPTH:

* A movement by health care providers to use federal housing and tax programs to prescribe housing along with medications to treat ailments has a new worry: deep but unspecified cuts that President Trump has proposed for housing programs, including rental assistance; and a sweeping simplification of the tax code that could reduce targeted tax breaks like those aimed at developers of low-income housing, in order to lower tax rates broadly, The New York Times reports.

* Nonprofit Quarterly asks, now that the court is once again at its full strength of nine justices, how will Gorsuch’s addition affect the Supreme Court, and especially nonprofits and nonprofit causes, in the short term?

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 "On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness" with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC's Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez. Thurs. 4/20, 9 am.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Stretching 1.5 miles down the West Side of Manhattan, the High Line is a historic freight line transformed into a public park which spans the neighborhoods of Chelsea and Midtown and was built after Friends of the High Line, a nonprofit dedicated to repurposing the train tracks for public use, advocated to transform the abandoned rail line into a public space, ABC 7 reports.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* In an NYN Media Insights podcast Outcomes segment exploring the evaluation of youth programming, we talk with Joe Luesse co-founder and president of the New York Consortium of Evaluators and the director of evaluation for the youth development organization Harlem RBI (now DREAM). Then we talk with Paul Muratore who founded Connections, a youth-mentoring program of the Children’s Village, about training mentors and measuring their impact on the lives of youth.

NYN BUZZ:

S:US Services for the Underserved is holding a Social Services Career Fair on Friday, April 28, 2017, from 10:00AM-3:00PM at 444 Thomas S. Boyland Street in Brooklyn, NY 11212 at the Brownsville Multi Service Center. S:US is looking for motivated and empathetic professionals to provide support services to underserved individuals. Currently recruiting for the following roles: • Social Workers (MSW, LMSW, LCSW) • Mental Health Counselors (LMHC, LMFT) • Substance Abuse Counselors (CASAC) • Case Managers (BA + internship/volunteer experience) • Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) • Registered Nurse (RN) • Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner (PMHNP) Services for the UnderServed (SUS) is a New York-based nonprofit organization that provides housing and support services to 25,000 individuals and their families living in New York City and Long Island.

* At its fourth annual Eight Over Eighty benefit gala, The New Jewish Home honored eight New Yorkers who, in their ninth and tenth decades, continue to live lives of remarkable achievement, vitality and civic engagement. The event, at the Mandarin Oriental New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, drew 430 guests and raised more than $1.1 million for the nonprofit’s rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and home-health programs, which together serve 13,000 older adults of all faiths and ethnicities each year.

* The Long Island Community Foundation’s board of advisors recently approved $252,500 in grants to help 14 nonprofits encourage the arts and make it accessible for special needs youth, help vulnerable Long Islanders with food stamp benefits, restore our Island’s natural habitats, and create innovative college-prep programs. Funded projects also will help advocate for transit-oriented development in Hicksville and Baldwin; provide free legal services for veterans; and provide care for young victims of sexual abuse. This is the Foundation’s first round of grants for 2017.





CAREER MOVES:

* Health and Welfare Council of Long Island (HWCLI) has announced the appointment of Rebecca Sanin as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 1, 2017. As President/CEO of HWCLI, Sanin will lead the 70-year old not-for-profit umbrella organization that addresses the interests of at-risk and vulnerable people on Long Island through advocacy, research and policy analysis, direct services, organizing community and regional responses, and support to non-profit agencies. Sanin joins HWCLI from Suffolk County Government where she has served as Assistant Deputy County Executive since 2012.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* With a focus on the five boroughs, Stonewall Community Foundation strengthens the LGBTQ community in New York City by raising and directing funds toward the incredible efforts being made to uplift our lives and cultural contributions; advance our rights; and promote our safety, freedom, and wellness. With this Request for Proposals, Stonewall is focused on supporting organizations that are working to address the rising demand for advocacy, support, and services in the swirl of shifting political realities. View the Stonewall Community Foundation RFP here.

NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)





Bilingual Social Worker, VISIONS / Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired

This position encompasses three distinct components: social casework with consumers and their families, assistance with benefits and outreach to recruit potential consumers. The Social Worker offers time-limited adjustment to blindness counseling and case assistance with blind or visually impaired people of all ages. The Social Worker serves as a bridge between consumers with vision loss, other service providers and VISIONS. Visually impaired or blind people often need advocates to assist in accessing community based mental health or health services.





Licensed Social Worker, Services for the UnderServed

Under the supervision of the Director of Social Services, the Social Worker is responsible for managing all mental health and social service needs of the residents to include providing individual and group services. Essential functions include: Serve as clinician in the development of resident treatment plan and the coordination of service delivery, monitor the implementation of treatment services for caseload; Conduct needs assessment and interviews; Provide individual and group sessions for residents as directed; and more.





Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives For Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The left’s turn toward states’ rights in the age of President Donald Trump is ironic, considering the fraught legacy of localities fighting the federal government, Ross Barkan writes. Southern states justified a bloody Civil War with the same logic now employed by the likes of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

* It took nearly two years, but Cuomo reached an agreement in the budget to put back together the affordable housing program, known as 421-a, that gives developers a tax break in return for building lower-price rental units, the Times reports.

* New York’s highest-paid union workers will be the chief beneficiaries of a tax break slipped into the state budget that makes their dues fully tax deductible, the first law of its kind in the nation that will cost the state $35 million, the Post reports.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 17-- The Fortune Society, a nonprofit offering services to formerly incarcerated men and women, will host its 2017 Spring Benefit at City Winery in Soho, New York.

NYN EVENTS:

Front Line Heroes display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Every year, NYN Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication.

On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

5 p.m. – Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams prays for peace with Coptic Christians as they hold a vigil in the wake of deadly bombings on two Coptic Christian churches in Egypt, Coptic Orthodox Church of St. George, 1105 67th St., Brooklyn.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan, NY1.

8 p.m. – Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer speaks at the Lab/Shul “Freedom’s Feast” multifaith Seder for justice, Union Theological Seminary, The Refectory, second floor, 3041 Broadway, Manhattan.