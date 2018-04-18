FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:



* By convening conversations that position your organization as a leader in addressing the issues behind your client’s challenges, your organization can up its profile and engage potential funders, Barbara Birch, vice president of development at the Shalom Hartman Institute of North America, writes for NYN Media.



* The New York City Council is calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to fund Fair Fares, a proposal for half-price MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers – and the Citizens Budget Commission’s Maria Doulis breaks down how the city could afford it without raising taxes.

*Today’s Buzz tells who’s the new chair of the New York State Council on the Arts, who’s being inducted into the NYS Disability Rights Hall of Fame and which art and education philanthropist Alec Baldwin toasted.

TOP NEWS:

* BuzzFeed News makes public the New York Police Department’s database of disciplinary findings for about 1,800 NYPD employees who faced departmental misconduct charges between 2011 and 2015.

* The New York Post speaks with a young woman at the Covenant House youth homeless shelter in day 2 of its series on New York’s sex-trafficking epidemic, offering a glimpse into what it’s like for those bought, sold and abused across the five boroughs.



* The New York City Public Design Commission voted unanimously to remove the statue of Dr. James Marion Sims, a 19th century surgeon who conducted experimental operations on female slaves, from its place of honor in Central Park, The New York Times reports

* More news below …

* A lawsuit filed by advocates with Class Size Matters, the Alliance for Quality Education and nine parents asks state Education Department officials and city schools Chancellor Richard Carranza to reduce class sizes in the public schools, the Daily News reports.



* Here before me was one of the 17 out of 73 young people who made it all the way through the alleged Success Academy meat grinder, writes William Doyle in an opinion piece for the Daily News, so he asked the soon-to-be high school graduate about the experience.

* The city and LinkNYC are collaborating with nonprofits The Alliance for Positive Change and the Teachers & Writers Collaborative to celebrate National Poetry Month, Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports.

IN DEPTH:

* New York’s Attica prison has long been considered one of the worst places to serve time with detailed accounts of harrassment, racism and violent retaliation against prisoners – but that was before the arrival of security cameras, The Marshall Project reports.



* A former Panel for Educational Policy member, Elzora Cleveland, writes for Gotham Gazette that she hopes the new New York City Public Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza will do more to address issues of systemic racism in schools.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The Trump administration is re-evaluating whether claims of domestic or sexual violence can ever be used to justify asylum, and raised new procedural hurdles for women with cases moving through immigration courts, The Marshall Project reports.



* Recently passed legislation intended to make it easier to cut down on illegal sex trafficking online also makes it a lot easier to censor free speech on small websites, Vox reports.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

KICKER: "Donors seek to identify a problem’s underlying causes, and they want to know which organizations understand those causes at the deepest level. Those are the organizations they will want to partner with.” –Barbara Birch for NYN Media.



