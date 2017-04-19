Editor’s Note: Today was our Front-Line Heroes event. Our awardees display excellence in their commitment to serving those in need. Every year, NYN Media recognizes people from the nonprofit industry who work in the field directly helping clients and making their organizations' goals a reality through hard work and dedication. Click here to see this year’s honorees.

TOP NEWS:

* New York Magazine looks at what’s gone wrong with the Metropolitan Museum of Art after its director was ousted.

* A 2-month-old boy was found badly beaten in his Bronx home where ACS workers visited four times over the past two years, the Daily News writes.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 6.5 million dollars for pediatric and family medical practices across New York, which will allow 17 health centers to implement the HealthySteps program.

* Fundraising consultant Kim Klein writes in Nonprofit Quarterly that nonprofits that are not government funded need to recognize that they have just as big a stake in tax policy as those who are entirely government funded.

* As nonprofits, NGOs, and funders increasingly seek innovative ways to address the total need around critical issues, new challenges, questions, and opportunities arise, two executives from The Bridgespan Group write in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

* New research by the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy & Practice - and funded with 250,000 dollars from the New York Community Trust - documents the positive effects of New York’s lively networks of cultural organizations, creative enterprises, and resident artists, according to the NYCT.

* In March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a 1.4 billion dollar plan to improve long-suffering areas of central Brooklyn and Jennifer March, and executive director of Citizens’ Committee for Children, writes in NY Slant that Brownsville would be a good place to start.

*Area officials waging war on the heroin and opioid epidemic lauded the state Legislature for including 200 million dollars in the 2017-18 budget to set up more treatment programs around the state, including some in Western New York, the Olean Times Herald writes.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* The Family and Youth Institute, which studies the mental health needs of American Muslims, has seen more reports of anxiety and depression since the presidential campaign began, as well as more people seeking therapy and asking questions about mental health, the New York Times writes.

IN DEPTH:

* Maybe it's been a bad year for American journalism writ large but it's been a great past few months for nonprofit journalism, and things keep getting better, Inside Philanthropy writes.

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Many seniors throughout the borough and city have difficulty obtaining enough food for themselves and others, according to panelists at a forum sponsored by the city’s Department for the Aging held at York College, the Queens Times Ledger writes.

* Trash For Teaching is a nonprofit aimed at encouraging STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, mathematics) education through providing children with upcycled materials to create and build, WABC reports.

* An upcoming art exhibit in Long Island City will showcase memorabilia from the 150-year-old Floating Hospital that has not been displayed publicly, QNS.com writes.





THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* What happens when a city agency goes directly to community leaders to find out what their priorities are? That was the thinking behind the neighborhood health initiative that helped to inform the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene’s Take Care New York 2020 program which Dr. Oxiris Barbot, First Deputy Health Commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and Reverend Dr. Terry Troia of Project Hospitality joined NYN Media to discuss.

NYN BUZZ:

* Governance Matters presented this year’s Brooke W. Mahoney Award for Outstanding Board Leadership to The HOPE Program, based in NYC. The “Brooke Award” recognizes a nonprofit board of directors each year for their unmatched dedication of time and resources to achieving the organization’s mission. The HOPE Program empowers New Yorkers to lift themselves out of poverty through training, jobs and career advancement. The Hope Program describes its board leadership as being focused on strategy, innovation, and active participation that has enabled the organization to expand its impact and organizational sustainability. The award winner and two finalists, BCA Global and America Needs You, were recognized at a networking reception in New York City on April 6. Governance Matters will present “A Conversation with Outstanding Board Leaders” in the fall.



* Food Bank For New York City is hosting its Can Do Awards Dinner, presented by Bank of America, April 19 at Cipriani Wall Street. This star-studded Awards gala is instrumental in helping to provide support for the 1.5 million New Yorkers who rely on Food Bank’s programs and services. Since its inception, the Can Do Awards have raised more than 16 million dollars, helping to provide 80 million free meals for New Yorkers in need.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

The New York State Office of Mental Health Operating Funding for the Community Residents/Single Room Occupancy Housing for Adults with Serious Mental Illness will be funded annually at a gross program level of 20,578 dollars per bed. Of this amount, approximately $14,166 per bed can be budgeted towards on-site services and supports, and $6,412 per bed may be budgeted towards property expenses. OMH provides additional funding to pay debt service costs related to the site. Applicants are reminded that funding to support the operation of this program is contingent upon the continued availability of state appropriations. Applications are due May 22. Download the RFP here.

What drives family homelessness in NYC? Join the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness for an in-depth look at the data as we launch the 2017 “On the Map: The Dynamics of Family Homelessness” with a panel discussion featuring leaders in the field. The moderator is WNYC’s Mirela Iverac. Introduction by Dr. Ralph da Costa Nunez. Thurs. 4/20, 9 am. Free. Details and registration at http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/mu9ygan/s7qcb/64352179. To obtain the report, email media@icphusa.org.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said there’s a possibility his plans for a self-funded Brooklyn-Queens Connector streetcar may not pan out, which comes after a memo gave a brutal assessment of the financial challenges facing the project, the Daily News reports.

* Students at P.S. 289 George V. Brower School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, drank from a water fountain that was more contaminated than sources in Flint, Michigan, and contained 1,000 times the amount of lead permitted by federal safety regulations, the New York Post reports.

* De Blasio and an entourage of city officials arrived at Brooklyn Bridge Park’s Pier 1 aboard the first 20 citywide ferry, and was greeted with fanfare and some jeers,the Times Union reports.





