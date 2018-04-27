FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Change was not rushed for the 187-year-old nonprofit Leake and Watts, but there is a new mission statement, a new vision statement, a new logo – and a new name, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz says who landed Wes Moore as a keynote speaker, which nonprofit leader is winning an award from the National Council for Behavioral Health, who ACS wants to give more than $1.25 million – and what insurance bigwig joined the board at Junior Achievement of New York.



* More than any other borough, Staten Island is a community unto itself, and that’s why City and State is ranking the 100 Staten Islanders who play the most influential roles in the borough’s political and public life.

* In today’s special elections for 11 vacant state legislative seats, one race in Westchester County could tip the balance of power in the state Senate. Here are five things to watch – from turnout to a potential “blue wave” – as election results are announced.



TOP NEWS:

* Children’s Aid Society and New York Foundling will pilot a new program for the Administration for Children’s Services called YVLifeSet, which helps children transition out of the foster care system by inspiring them to create and implement their own life plans, the Daily News reports.

* New York City will partner with fraternities and service organizations to offer more mental health help to black men, first lady Chirlane McCray said as she rolled out a new program called Brothers Thrive, the Daily News reports.

* The New York Times reports the history behind how Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have allowed their one-time friendship to become pure detestation despite similar policy goals.

* More news below …

* The NYPD is reaching out to activists and young people to attend the Build the Block meetings meant to inform the Neighborhood Policing program. But that’s not the crowd who’s showing up, City Limits reports.

* McCray apologized Monday for the failures of a citywide sex trafficking hotline that led callers to cops who said the number belonged to an entirely different unit, the New York Post reports.

* A large number of New Yorkers believe doctors are to blame for the opioid epidemic gripping their communities and nation – but there’s room for pharmaceutical companies to share responsibility, and government too, Times Union reports.

Announcing NYN Media's OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018at the Hebrew Union College.

IN DEPTH:

* There’s a new 12-step group: Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous and unlike many NA or AA chapters, this group accepts that many people benefit from medications like methadone and buprenorphine, Slate reports.

* Fifty years after the U.S. enacted sweeping legislation to prohibit racial discrimination in accessing housing, New York remains a diverse but segregated city – a composition perpetuated by de Blasio's housing plan, despite his goal of making the city more equitable, Politico New York writes.

* The Black Church Food Security Network aims to connect churches and farmers to provide alternatives to the less nutritious and more expensive foods often sold at convenience stores in neighborhoods that don’t have groceries nearby, Religious News Service reports.

CSR Gender Parity Summit rescheduled to May 2, 2018. This event will focus on the latest research and strategies on how to grow the next generation of leaders and change agents - women and men - on gender parity. Speakers include Kathy Hochul, Lieutenant Governor of New York, Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, NYC Commission on Gender Equity, Assembly Member Nily Rozic, Chair, Task Force on Women Issues. The conference will be on May 2nd at the Manny Cantor Center.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* U.S. Senate lawmakers have postponed the confirmation hearing for Ronny Jackson, Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, after top Republicans and Democrats raised concerns about his qualifications, The Washington Post reports.

* Even as private employers have rebounded from the recession, the public sector’s ranks have withered, and pay and benefits have lagged, The New York Times reports.

* Chinese and American philanthropists have more in common than one might think, writes Stanford Social Innovation Review – especially when it comes to leveraging wealth to promote social change.

KICKER: "Why should I feel ashamed for doing something that's saved my life? ... I was putting a needle in my arm every 10 minutes. Methadone saved my life." – recovering addict Megan McAllister, via Slate.

