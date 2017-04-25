FROM NYN MEDIA:

* As New York City explores ways to eventually close Rikers Island, the Federation of Organizations, a 45-year-old nonprofit social wellness agency, has a new program aimed at curbing recidivism and reducing the prison population.

TOP NEWS:

* The Robin Hood foundation, a poverty-fighting nonprofit organization that finances more than 200 programs across New York City, is set to announce that Wes Moore, an author, combat veteran and entrepreneur, will become its chief executive, the New York Times writes.

* The New York Times looks at yesterday’s Independent Budget Office report stating the number of New York City public school students living in homeless shelters has increased in each of the last five years, reaching nearly 33,000 in the 2015-16 school year,

* Nonprofits are likely to receive as much as 700 million dollars from the estate of David Rockefeller, Sr., the former chair and CEO of Chase Manhattan Bank and renowned philanthropist, once his assets have been liquidated, according to Philanthropy News Digest.

* Since January 20, charitable giving to the American Civil Liberties Union has increased 8,000 percent, the Southern Poverty Law Center has seen a 1,400 percent increase and Planned Parenthood received a 1,000 percent increase, according to Charity Navigator.

* Mayor Bill de Blasio got it wrong when he chided a caller on his weekly radio show for complaining that a new shelter in Crown Heights would largely serve homeless from outside the community, the Post reports.

* An employee at a Lower Manhattan-based housing nonprofit was injured in a shootout yesterday near Battery Park, CBS News reports.

Kristina Johnson was named chancellor of the state’s public college system, SUNY announced, a job that will include shepherding New York’s brand new college affordability plan, Chalkbeat writes.

* For the second time in two months, the city’s education department has ruled that a Harlem charter school, which serves an outsized share of students with disabilities, should be forced to shutter its middle school, Chalkbeat reports.

************



The Fordham Center for Nonprofit Leaders offers both a Master’s of Science and an Executive Education Certificate program in Nonprofit Leadership. To learn more about how these programs train students to become leaders in the nonprofit sector in collaboration with its unique mentoring component, visit: www.fordham.edu/nonprofits

************



TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Hundreds of volunteers, including preachers, law students and retirees, have stepped up to accompany people in the U.S. illegally to court hearings and meetings with immigration officials, guiding them through an often intimidating process, the New York Times reports.

* Small nonprofits that serve the global poor worry that they will be forgotten entirely because of the attention and dollars sucked up by big groups opposing Trump, Vox writes. Also, see our coverage of the distribution of the post-election “Trump bump” in New York.

* The former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg has urged world leaders not to follow Donald Trump’s lead on climate change, and declared his own intention to stave off the “tragedy” that would be the collapse of the Paris climate deal, according to The Guardian.

IN DEPTH:

* A new survey by Exponent Philanthropy shows the vast majority of its members expect the institution of philanthropy to play a more important role in society as a result of recent changes in Washington, DC.

* Thanks to a 2003 state law, owners of rent-stabilized apartments can arbitrarily boost rents to a legal maximum that they set themselves, a tactic that fosters gentrification, eviction and homelessness, ProPublica reports.

* Philanthropy New York links to a conversation hosted by the Carnegie Corporation on April 6, on immigration with Ali Noorani, Executive Director, the National Immigration Forum and author of There Goes the Neighborhood, and Sayu Bhojwani, President of The New American Leaders Project, and Julia Preston, former New York Times’ immigration reporter.

************



Professionals who work with nonprofits have to know more than standards and regulations. They have to understand the context surrounding the organization, the motivation of leadership, and the perspective of the people served. Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), has the broad experience needed to help strengthen and guide your organization. Engage CLA for: Part-time and interim resources, Special projects and consulting, Professional search.

CLA provides finance and accounting resources organizations need during transitions, transactions and transformations. Learn more about us.

************



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Center for the Women of New York is celebrating its 30th anniversary by honoring two women who were in the forefront of the Women’s Movement at its annual awards luncheon Saturday, the Times Ledger writes.

* Southside United HDFC-Los Sures, a Williamsburg-based nonprofit organization that champions affordable housing, tenants' rights and provides tax and immigration services, is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, according to the Daily News.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Children’s Aid Society responds to yesterday’s New York Post article about Deputy Mayor Richard Buery’s 2014 arrival at City Hall coinciding with a windfall for the Children’s Aid Society, where he served the previous five years as president and CEO: "Throughout multiple administrations, when the city launches new anti-poverty initiatives, Children’s Aid responds. We join other nonprofits in applying for funding, which the city rigorously reviews. And oftentimes we are awarded funding – because our programs work. That is exactly what happened as Mayor Bill de Blasio launched several new initiatives in the wake of his election designed to improve the well-being of the children and families living in communities struggling with persistent poverty. Perhaps the most successful initiative thus far is the massive universal pre-K expansion." To see the full statement, click here.

* More than 500 New Yorkers gathered at Crocheron Park in Bayside on Sunday to support New York’s most critically ill and injured children at the 12th Annual Walk for St. Mary’s Kids & Family Fun Day.The walk raised 75,000 dollars to support vital programs and services at St. Mary's Healthcare System for Children, the only provider of pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region. Members of the community walked either a half-mile or a two mile route alongside St. Mary’s kids and their family members. The walk was followed by a Family Fun Day featuring arts & crafts, face painting and costumed characters.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The New York State Office of Mental Health announced the availability of up to 75,000 dollars in grant funding for projects that help reduce the stigma often associated with mental illness. The funding represents the revenues received through a voluntary tax check-off program launched in 2016. This program allows taxpayers to contribute easily to the ‘Mental Illness Anti-Stigma Fund’ when filing their NYS taxes. The Office of Mental Health will provide 15 grants of up to 5,000 dollars each to support year-long stigma-reduction projects. Agencies must have at least one year of experience serving individuals with mental illness in order to qualify. Projects must address focus areas including housing, employment, education, parenting, media, media and health care. Read more here.

************



This year we saw the potential “Year of the Woman” shift to the women of the country aligning in Washington and all over the country for the Women’s March. Setting aside political lines, hear from inspiring women of NY regarding the current state of NY affairs. Listen to how our prestigious women rose through the ranks, how they established a work-life-balance, and the impact of solutions and innovation in government to the work-in-progress. Panels will also cover where we see NY women’s roles evolving whether it be in politics, tech, health, construction, etc. City & State’s 2017 State of NY Women forum scheduled May 25 will bring together over 250 professionals from across the state, including elected officials, public sector leaders, nonprofit and business innovators and trailblazers among NY women.

************



NYN CAREERS

(Visit www.nyncareers.com to view all jobs.)

Senior Program Development Specialist, Child Care Council of Suffolk

Responsible for the coordination of technical assistance activities with registered family day care programs and school age child care programs to maintain NYS regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include providing one-to-one technical assistance to programs that have demonstrated problematic compliance issues, and conducting trainings to staff to regulatory staff and registered programs

Case Work Practice Supervisor, Good Shepherd Services

In the context of youth-centered, family-focused practice to promote safety, permanency and well-being, the case work practice supervisor provides comprehensive leadership and oversight of casework practice in the residential rapid intervention center and group residence. The case work practice supervisor is responsible for the direct oversight of program case planners and monitoring all aspects of their job duties and tasks. The case work practice supervisor is also responsible for assessing training needs, professional development and high quality case work practice integration.

Director of Development and Public Relations, Astor Services for Children & Families

This candidate plans, organizes and implements comprehensive fund-raising and public relations programs for The Astor Home for Children and The Children’s Fund of the Astor Home, Inc. He/she works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees to ensure that goals and plans for the agency and the Fund are carried out. Works closely with the Executive Director and all management staff so that activities are appropriately carried out.

Bilingual Case Planner, SCO Family of Services

SCO Family of Services is seeking a Bilingual Case Planner for multiple locations of our Preventative Care program. The ideal candidate will be fluent in English and Spanish with excellent verbal and written skills in each language. They will provide individual, family counseling and case management to families to prevent foster care placement and to promote wellbeing as well as maintain a regular caseload in accordance with program's policies and procedures.

NYN MEDIA CAREERS: To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************



THIS WEEK’S PODCAST:

* We examine the Fair Fares coalition as a case study of an effective partnership. Nancy Rankin, Vice President for Policy Research and Advocacy with the Community Service Society of New York; Rebecca Bailin, Campaign Manager, for Riders Alliance; and Jaqi Cohen of the Straphangers Campaign talk about how they attracted media coverage, harnessed grassroots activism and helped more than 40 partners stay on the same page as their campaign gained momentum.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* The leader of the Hotel Trades Council, Peter Ward, says he wants an “unprecedented focus” in 2018 on flipping state Legislatures to Democrats, but the influential union spent heavily in 2016 to help Senate Republicans, the Times Union writes.

* De Blasio criticized a lawsuit backed by coalition of civil justice and real estate interests demanding that he fix the city’s unbalanced property tax system as wrong-headed, but wouldn’t say how the problem should be fixed, the Daily News writes.

* Eric Ulrich, one of three Republicans on the New York City Council, on Monday endorsed mayoral candidate Bo Dietl, lending the weight of an elected officeholder to a political novice, the Wall Street Journal writes.

************



Want to read New York Nonprofit Media in print? Find it every week in City & State magazine, which is FREE if you work for a nonprofit, a school, or New York City and New York state government. Subscribe here to get the weekly magazine delivered right to your home or office. (99 dollars per year for all other subscribers.) City & State is the premier publication covering New York politics and the nonprofit sector, featuring profiles and Q&As, in-depth policy analysis, commentary, political gossip and more. Sign up today.

************



UPCOMING EVENTS:

April 26 -- Leake & Watts hosts its Spring Benefit: A Taste of Craftbar

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/sccks/65985131 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

* On June 15, NYN Media will host its third annual Nonprofit OpCon. This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. How do we make things easier and more pleasant for executive leadership, operations, IT, risk, finance, HR and more? There are new industry standards to consider, and new guidelines around applying for public funds to learn. Bring your organization into the 21st century and abandon old practices that are depleting your valuable resources. It’s a new day in the nonprofit industry; join us as we explore these insights and strategies. Click here to learn more.

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of multi-generational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

************



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City HPD Commissioner Maria Torres-Springer, former Rep. Floyd Flake, state Sen. James Sanders, Queens Borough President Melinda Katz and others attend the groundbreaking for The Crossing at Jamaica Station, 148-10 Archer Ave., Queens.

11 a.m. – City Council Members Antonio Reynoso and Ritchie Torres with Communities United for Police Reform and others call for end to broken windows policing and passage of Right to Know Act, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

11 a.m. – “The Capitol Pressroom” features Sen. Michael Gianaris, NYPIRG’s Executive Director Blair Horner and more, WCNY.

11:15 a.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer hosts a press conference, Chinese-American Planning Council, 165 Eldridge St., Manhattan.

11:30 a.m. – Sen. Daniel Squadron, JustLeadershipUSA, Advocates and Community Members for Speedy Trial Reform host a press conference to demand that the Senate Codes Committee vote in support of “Kalief’s Law,” New York State Capitol Building, Outside Senate Chambers, third floor, Albany.

12 p.m. – The state Senate Committee on Health holds a public meeting and votes on the “Rivington Act” requiring a more public and transparent process when nursing homes are threatened, state Capitol, room 124, Albany.

12 p.m. – State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin call for passage of the Child-Parent Security Act and immediate release of the Task Force on Life and the Law report on surrogacy, Legislative Office Building, LCA Press Room 130, Albany.

1 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Public Advocate Letitia James, City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, and other members of the Fair Fares coalition call on de Blasio to include funding for half-priced MetroCards in the city budget, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

1 p.m. – New York City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer present a proclamation to Girl Scout Troop 6000 to honor their unique status as the first troop exclusively for homeless girls, Council Chambers, City Hall, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – Tax Equity Now New York (TENNY) with former Chief Judge Jonathan Lippman, NAACP New York President Hazel Dukes, Black Institute President Bertha Lewis, and others launch a campaign to fix New York City’s property tax system, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2 p.m. – NYSNA nurses as they March and Rally to advocate for Safe Staffing, Single Payer Healthcare and a better working environment, West Capitol Park, South Swan Street and State Street, Albany.

7 p.m. – First Lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, Deputy Mayor Richard Buery, Deputy Mayor Dr. Herminia Palacio and City Councilwoman Vanessa Gibson will host the first of five Community Conversations to discuss the impact of ThriveNYC, Latino Pastoral Action Center, 14 W. 170th St. Bronx.

7 p.m. – Public Advocate Letitia James delivers remarks at Councilwoman’s Helen Rosenthal's Annual Town Hall, The Center at West Park, 165 W. 86th St., Manhattan.

POINT OF INTEREST: At 45 schools, in each of the last five years, more than 10 percent of the students have been homeless, via the Times.