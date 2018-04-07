FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* This year’s annual meeting of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York focused on what it takes to keep good staff members and improve retention, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s Buzz has the details on grants for small nonprofits, what’s in the Human Services Council’s latest newsletter, which nonprofit is making noise at NASDAQ today – and a potential million-dollar grant to prevent juvenile delinquency.

TOP NEWS:

* The #MeToo movement has brought down many powerful men and exposed the human pain they caused. Now the collateral damage is becoming clear, as nonprofits that relied on these figures’ celebrity have been derailed or forced to retool, The New York Times reports.

* The Buffalo News reports that in Erie County 6.5 percent of the 259,502 food stamp, Medicaid and welfare cases last year involved fraud or other benefit overpayments.

* This weekend’s spending deal punted on fixing longstanding problems, thanks to the governor cutting a deal with Republicans. The Village Voice listswhat didn’t make the $168 billion budget including LGBTQ rights, bail reform, and the Child Victims Act.

New York’s new paid family leave law gives workers the right to paid, job-protected time off to bond with a new child, care for a seriously ill loved one, or address the impacts of military deployment. Find out what you and your organization need to know about the new law, including employers and employees’ rights and responsibilities and interactions with existing laws, with a training session by A Better Balance, hosted by Amalgamated Bank.

* People convicted of domestic abuse in New York state will lose their right to own a gun for the rest of their lives under a measure included in the new state budget, WNYC reports.

* Kids from New York City’s poorest neighborhoods in the Bronx and central Brooklyn have the poorest chances of getting into the city’s specialized high schools, making up a tiny fraction of the students going to elite schools, the Daily News reports.

* New York City’s plan to build a jail in the once-blighted South Bronx is a key step to closing Rikers Island, but its future neighbors are concerned a new jail in the neighborhood is a step backwards, The New York Times reports.

Announcing NYN Media’s OpCon! This event focuses on streamlining processes and operations for nonprofits in New York. Discussions will include Challenges in Leadership Transition, Nonprofit Efficiency, Tips for Supporting Good Governance and more. Nonprofit OpCon will be held on June 13, 2018 at the Hebrew Union College. For more information on speakers and topics click here.

IN DEPTH:

* New York rabbis and UNICEF USA have created a public awareness toolkit to urge action on human trafficking and modern-day slavery, The New York Jewish Week reports.

* Henry was a high school student on Long Island looking for a way out of MS-13. He served as a government informant. Then I.C.E. put him in detention, WNYC reports.

* A successful organization is led by a high-quality nonprofit leadership team who understands how to build donor retention and showcase its impact., but to help a nonprofit leadership team develop and grow, it needs a diligent board of directors, NonProfit Pro writes.

* David Solomon is a member of the board at The Robin Hood Foundation and the expected next chairman of Goldman Sachs, reports Investing.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* Americans are dying in different ways than in the past but even as the trends differ, they have something in common: huge disparities by region and sometimes even within states when it comes to suicides, drug use and diarrhea, FiveThirtyEight reports.

* It isn’t just happening in New York. Victims of domestic abuse are losing their rights to the custody of the children they love if they suffer at the hands of their domestic partner or spouse, NewsBlaze writes.

* Congressional Democrats in Congress are expressing deep concern over proposed changes at the Department of Housing and Urban Development they say would “erase decades worth of progress” in housing anti-discrimination efforts, ABC News reports.

