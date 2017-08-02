Editor’s Note: We want to know how you engage with NYN Media or City & State. Please take our survey and tell us what you enjoy, what you know about us, and what you’d like to see more of.

* NYN MEDIA EXCLUSIVE: In its annual scorecard of foster care and preventive services providers, the New York City Administration for Children’s Services replaced letter grades with rankings in an effort to increase competition among nonprofits and to reflect new Commissioner David Hansell’s emphasis on greater accountability.

* If New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were the political operative he thinks he is, he might recognize that funding Fair Fares is a terrific opportunity to go beyond the “cheap symbolism” of riding the subway and help 800,000 of his constituents, Nick Powell writes.

* The New Yorker explores issues that arise when child protective workers consider removing a child from their home and in family court, where judges must decide whether the risks at home outweigh the risks of separating a family.

* The New York City Council and the mayor’s office compromised over how to pay for immigration-related legal services for undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes and facing deportation, with private donors contributing $250,000 instead of using city funds, The New York Times reports.

* The Rockefeller Foundation is helping to finance a startup hoping to build exchange-traded funds for nonprofit organizations and direct the profits back to their causes, with a plan to announce the initiative later today, the New York Times writes.

* The CEO of the Jewish National Fund will return a $525,000 loan he received from the organization by the end of August, The Forward writes.

* A new study found that not only do charter schools often deliver a better education to kids inside their classrooms, but the power of their example helps kids in their proximity learn more as well, the Daily News writes.

* A year after the Department of Justice banned putting juvenile inmates in federal prisons into solitary confinement, a small network of inmate advocates has undertaken an effort to end the practice in some of upstate New York’s county jails, the Times writes.

* Protesters in the Bronx were fired up, saying an affordable housing building is ruining the neighborhood with noise and drugs but some residents claim the issues in the neighborhood existed before the unit was built, CBS New York writes.

* Fabián Arias, who leads the Church of Sión, a Lutheran congregation of Saint Peter’s Church, has become the legal guardian for dozens of undocumented immigrants in New York City, CityLab writes.

* The latest attempt to resuscitate the GOP's repeal bid would reshape the nation’s health care system by sharply curtailing the federal government’s role and placing the future of Obamacare in the hands of governors, Politico writes.

* The number of American churches declaring themselves sanctuaries for illegal immigrants has more than doubled since President Donald Trump was elected, but only a dozen people are known to be taking refuge there to avoid deportation, Reuters writes.

* With the Trump budget, left-of-center education reformers must reconcile that it would give hundreds of millions of dollars to charter schools, but would slash education spending across the board, including money meant for poor students, Chalkbeat writes.

* The White House panel examining the nation’s opioid epidemic has told Trump to declare a national public health emergency to combat the ongoing crisis, CNN Wire writes.

* Insights gleaned from focus groups exploring the public’s views of cross-sector collaboration can help practitioners better communicate their work, the Stanford Social Innovation Review writes.

* New York State Sen. Rob Ortt recently delivered a total of $40,000 in state funding to two nonprofit organizations in Niagara County that assist unemployed and underemployed individuals, Niagara Frontier Publications writes.

* The Parks Department’s GreenThumb program has grown to 553 gardens, up from 501 in 2009, most of which sit on city-owned or other public property, and are maintained by community groups and a dedicated corps of 20,000 volunteer gardeners, the Times writes.

* ArtBuilt, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit, has begun massive construction work on 50,000 square feet of new workspaces for New York-based artists, designers and artisans at Brooklyn Army Terminal, BK Reader writes.

* More than $1.4 million in federal funding has been earmarked for Rockland County Head Start, an early childhood education center that serves low-income families, Lohud.com writes.

* Meridith Maskara has been named CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York, the city’s premier leadership development organization. GSGNY currently serves 28,000 girls ages 5-17 in every zip code in New York City and has a century-long proven track record of preparing girls to be leaders in business, their communities and the world. Maskara previously served as chief operating officer at GSGNY and as vice president, product and retail sales. She succeeds Barbara Murphy-Warrington, who during her six-year tenure oversaw the organization’s growth in numbers of girls served and new programs launched. Maskara is a third generation Girl Scout and a mother of five daughters. As a Girl Scout, she earned the Gold Award – the Girl Scouts’ highest honor – for piloting a Daisy Troop in her Abnaki Maine council that opened the door for five-year-olds to join Girl Scouting across the state; at the age of 16 she started her council’s Girl Advisory Board and then joined the Board of Directors as a girl representative.

* HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services is one of 8 foster care agencies receiving a portion of a nearly $1 million grant from The Pinkerton Foundation for the support of older youth in foster care. At HeartShare St. Vincent’s Services, the grant will support approximately 25 older youth in care ranging from 16 to 21. In particular, the grant will help young men and women experience a smooth transition to the world of work through supported internships at the agency. The Pinkerton Foundation, alongside the New York City Administration for Children’s Services, Workforce Professionals Institute, the Youth Development Institute, New Ways to Work, and Youth Communication, will equip youth with the tools and skills to thrive in these internship opportunities. The Pinkerton Foundation is a prestigious independent grant-making organization aiming to help young people reach their full potential, including programs for academic development, career readiness and cultural enrichment.

* Northside Center for Child Development is celebrating the signing of a 40-year lease with a partnership consisting of L+M Development Partners and Tahl Propp Equities for its new headquarters at Lexington Gardens II in East Harlem. This new lease will build on Northside’s history of providing early childhood education, behavioral health, and enrichment services to low-income New York City children and their families, as it has from its Harlem headquarters for over 70 years. The new three-story headquarters is 28,000 square feet and will host the organization’s administrative offices, main mental health clinic, and special education school. The move enables Northside to expand and more effectively serve its growing population of over 4,000 children and families across New York City.

* New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz will visit New York City subway stations for 24 hours over two days later this week in a tour organized by transit advocates, the Daily News reports.

* Rep. Chris Collins’ announcement of a bill to undermine the SAFE Act, and his remarks at an event in Rochester on Monday, show how he is taking on a new role in the state Republican Party by escalating his feud with Cuomo, State of Politics writes.

* The state’s 200-year-old canal system may need more expensive repairs than anticipated, according to the New York Power Authority, which took over the system from the Thruway Authority in January, Politico New York reports.

Aug. 3 -- Hosted by Foundation Center, fundraising expert Darian Rodriguez Heyman offers the tips, tools, and how-to steps for creating a successful online fundraising campaign

* On Aug. 3, NYN Media is hosting Nonprofit HRCon. This event will present roundtable discussions and feature industry experts who will discuss how to align talent management strategies necessary for an evolving workforce. It will also talk to the workforce out there about how to enhance their career through education, becoming part of a multigenerational team and exploring board involvement. Featured speakers and panel presenters will share insights to help you leverage culture and human capital management practices to drive organizational growth. Learn more here.

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

11 a.m. – Rep. Carolyn Maloney hosts a roundtable discussion with health care professionals and patient advocates focused on the future of our nation’s health care, Bellevue Hospital Atrium, First Avenue and 27th Street, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer releases a new policy report and holds a roundtable discussion, The Door, 555 Broome St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – New York City mayoral candidate Nicole Malliotakis holds a press conference to discuss de Blasio and the city Department of Education, City Hall steps, Manhattan.

2:30 p.m. – Community and local spiritual leaders host a press conference to discuss the attempt by developers to breach an agreement with Charity Neighborhood Baptist Church to replace the demolished church with a new church, 1515 Bedford Ave., Brooklyn.

