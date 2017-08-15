FROM CITY & STATE:

* Christina Greer, associate professor of political science at Fordham University, joined the New York Slant podcast to discuss President Donald Trump’s delay in condemning white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, and if New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has fulfilled his own progressive promises.



* New York has been front and center in the national discussion on health care. The man leading the state department of health, Howard Zucker, spoke with City & State to discuss his career in public health, the deepening opioid crisis and the state’s medical marijuana program.



* New York City’s taxi industry has been trying for years to comply with an accessibility program that is fundamentally broken, but it can be strengthened if de Blasio and his Taxi and Limousine Commission make sensible reforms, writes David Pollack, president of the Taxicab Service Association.

TOP NEWS:

* After a weekend of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that adds community centers to the list of public places where committing certain crimes, including making a false bomb threat, can result in stiffer penalties, the Times Union reports.



* A group of New York City tenants has sued the Kushner Companies, the family real estate firm of Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser, accusing the company of systematically violating the state’s rent regulations and the nonprofit group Housing Rights Initiative, said it found similar irregularities in more than 50 other Kushner Companies buildings, The New York Times reports



* Democrats for Education Reform President Shavar Jeffries, one of the charter school sector’s most prominent black leaders, resigned from the Success Academy Charter Schools’ board of directors earlier this summer after criticizing U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Politico New York reports.



* 475 Kent’s charmingly ramshackle conditions fostered a close-knit community of artists in Williamsburg, until the building was sold, Hyperallergic writes.

* At Fundraising Day in New York 2017, in their session, “Major Gifts Pop-Up Coaching: The Art of the Ask” fundraising professionals walked attendees through how best to respond to various responses to your ask, The NonProfit Times reports.



* In almost 17 percent of cases when a black man was killed by a non-Hispanic white civilian over the last three decades, the killing was categorized as justifiable; over all, the police classify fewer than 2 percent of homicides committed by civilians as justifiable. The New York Times reports.



* News 12 reports that parents of children at a Tremont Avenue early life facility day care center say their children have been coming home with tales of physical abuse at the hands of a teacher, and the expanding investigation now involves the Department of Health and the Administration for Children's Services.



* The A.C.L.U. filed suit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several federal immigration agencies on behalf of three Long Island teenagers who, according to their lawyers, were being unlawfully detained on suspicion of being gang members without substantiation,The New York Times reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Just about six weeks from now Congress and the nation could engage in a bipartisan effort to continue and extend health insurance coverage for low-income children by reauthorizing the State Children’s Health Insurance program (SCHIP), a contributor writes for the Huffington Post.



* The New York State Department Health recently launched a series titled "Value Based Payment (VBP) University” to raise awareness, knowledge and expertise in the move to Value Based Payment (VBP).



* A report filed by federal officials condemning an upstate retirement facility for mistreatment proves that regulators, including the state and federal governments, need to do a better job in flagging deficiencies in nursing homes,The Buffalo News writes.





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Despite an expansive climate report that dozens of government scientists drafted, Trump administration officials have continued to push a narrative that claims scientists are unsure whether human activity has significantly increased the rate of global warming in recent years, Mother Jones reports.

* President Donald Trump denounced the white supremacist groups whose rally in Virginia on Saturday turned deadly, criticizing “racist violence” in remarks that were much more direct in their condemnation than his initial, widely panned response, Politico reports.

IN DEPTH:

* New York City’s cultural plan, CreateNYC, is meant to be a powerful tool to make sure “culture is for everyone.” but the authors of a Huffington Post article express regret because they had hoped it would not just propose strategies to follow this pledge but also commit to carrying them out.



* In a piece for Inside Philanthropy, David Callahan points out several problems with publicly calling out wealthy people who don’t seem to give enough – including the fact that with so little transparency in the upper reaches of philanthropy, it’s difficult to say for sure what the wealthy are up to these days. Also see our podcast with Callahan on the role of philanthropy as wealth becomes more concentrated and the middle class is endangered





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* A new Norwalk nonprofit, East Norwalk Blue, is visiting boats docked at marinas or anchored offshore and providing a free pump-out service so recreational boaters can focus on enjoying their time on the water, The Hour reports.



* Theater Mania announces that Signature Theatre will host the second annual TheatreFest NYC for students who are interested in learning more about New York's nonprofit theaters.

* Long Island Weekly reports that Charles A. Riley II, Ph.D. has been named director of the Nassau Art museum. Dr. Riley’s long association with Nassau County Museum of Art includes having served as curator-at-large and popular presenter of many lectures offered for many exhibitions.

NYN BUZZ:

* As part of a project of NYC Service’s NYC Nonprofit Board Development Coalition in partnership with the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York and the Council of Urban Professionals. NPCC is asking nonprofit leaders and decision-makers to take this 20 minute survey to help us understand how nonprofits think of diversity, equity, and inclusion on their board.

* More than 300 educational leaders from Long Island came together forSCOPE Education Service’s 33rd Annual Dinner Meeting for Superintendents and School Board Members, which was held at the Bourne Mansion in Oakdale on Aug. 10. SCOPE provides a vast array of services to school districts, including before and after-school child care programs, school enrichment programs and staff professional development.

* Jennifer Spencer recently received the third annual St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation Education Mission Award in Honor of Sr. Marie Morris, S.C., during a ceremony held at the White Plains campus of the John A. Coleman School. The St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation established this award to be given annually to a full-time teacher, teacher assistant, teacher aide or related service therapist at the Coleman School who provides direct care to students guided by the legacy of St. Elizabeth Seton.

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Thousands of protesters lined the streets around Trump Tower late Monday, providing a resounding chorus of dissent as President Donald Trump returned to his high-rise penthouse on Fifth Avenue for the first time as president, The New York Times reports.

* Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s support for congestion pricing will be a heavy lift for state legislators, but it will be impossible to fully assess its prospects until more is known about the governor’s actual plan and the extent to which he’ll embrace his own trial balloon, Politico New York writes.

* Top New York Democratic officials rallied in Harlem on Monday to show their support for state Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and to criticize a hedge fund manager who had attacked her using racially inflammatory language over the weekend, the Times writes.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 22 -- Live webinar with veteran grant writer Cheryl Kester who shares tips for establishing successful nonprofit partnerships, 2-3pm.

NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:



4:15 p.m. – Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul highlights the state regional economic development council investment during a tour of Ghetto Film School Summer Program, 79 Alexander Ave., Bronx.

5 p.m. – MinKwon Center for Community Action, New York Immigration Coalition and Columbia County Sanctuary Movement mark the five-year anniversary since the start of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, Trump Tower, 52nd Street and Fifth Avenue, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – Assemblyman David Weprin honors several people and organizations at the Queens Jewish Community Council’s Testimonial Dinner, Young Israel of Jamaica Estates, 8310 188th St., Queens.

7 p.m. – State Sen. Brad Hoylman and Rep. Jerrold Nadler host an evening for constituents to learn how to take action to keep the Hudson River clean, Patagonia Meatpacking, 414 W. 14th St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features the NY1 Wise Guys, NY1.

8 p.m. – New York City Councilman Jumaane Williams appears on “News with Ed Schultz” to discuss protests and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, RT America.

* POINT OF INTEREST: There are two fundamental problems that are driving the accessible taxi program into the ground. One involves an absurd decision to grant a monopoly to one car manufacturer, and the other is a result of the city’s failure to level the playing field between yellow taxi drivers and Uber and other ridesharing companies.Via City & State.