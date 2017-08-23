FROM NYN MEDIA:

* The recently released AccessibleNYC report – the city’s second annual snapshot of city agencies’ efforts to help residents who are disabled – misses an opportunity to be more effective and relevant by not fully addressing persistent intractable problems that exist within the disability community, Nancy D. Miller writes for New York Nonprofit Media.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City’s Independent Budget Office last week released a report examining how much income support aid low-income New Yorkers could lose under President Trump’s budget proposal.

* Chalkbeat reports that the Guttman Center is focusing its attention on working with providers on the ground in low-income neighborhoods to help them solve problems and improve their care as the city works toward transferring responsibility for publicly funded childcare programs from the Administration for Children’s Services to the education department.

* Marsha’s House, the city's first and so far only homeless shelter for LGBTQ young adults recently unveiled a new mural highlighting its diverse community, News 12 in the Bronx reports.



* A $10 million community-based program that’s trying to reduce teen pregnancy in some of Buffalo’s poorest neighborhoods will have its federal funding cut two years early, despite Buffalo’s teen pregnancy rate being twice as high as the statewide rate, The Buffalo News writes.

* New York state English and math test scores – criticized as providing only a snapshot of what students have learned yet still one of the main tools used to judge the progress of schools, students, and major education initiatives – are being released today, according to state officials, Chalkbeat reports.



* The federal government, which funds Head Start, has allowed Children's Services to convert 350 Head Start pre-k seats into 160 Early Head Start seats. The first six classrooms opened in July in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Six more begin in September, New York 1 reports.

* The problem is not that child services fails to remove enough children, it’s that the agency has not been equipped to address the daily manifestations of economic and racial inequality and is designed to treat structural failings as the personal flaws of low-income parents, a Bronx Defenders staffer writes in an editorial for The New York Times.

* The city’s homeless crisis has stretched into some of Manhattan’s most affluent neighborhoods, the New York Post reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The number of mental health admissions at public city hospitals increased sharply over the five years ending in 2014, even as private hospitals shed psychiatric inpatients over the same period, according to the report, released last month by the city’s Independent Budget Office, The New York Times Reports.

* Local elected officials joined with the nonprofit Comunilife and NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull officials today to break ground on the construction of a new six-story, 53,200-square-foot community residence building with 54 of 89 units set aside for patients of NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull who have behavioral health issues, are eligible for medical discharge, but do not have permanent housing to which to be released, Kings County politics reports.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

*The Trump administration is working with like-minded sheriffs from around the country on a plan to channel undocumented immigrants from local jails into federal detention, according to several sheriffs involved in the discussions, The New York Times reports.



* President Donald Trump allowed the academic-studded Advisory Committee for the Sustained National Climate Assessment, whose members are supposed to meet every four years to flesh-out the National Climate Assessment, to expire over the weekend, The Daily Caller reports.

IN DEPTH:

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy shares the results of a survey asking how nonprofit employees spend time outside of work, including accomplishments and side gigs.



* Chalkbeat asks, who is Success Academy’s board chairman and major charter school donor Daniel Loeb?

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

*Girls who code is releasing its first two books — an illustrated nonfiction coding manual and a novel, “The Friendship Code,” which features a group of girls who become friends in an after-school coding club, The New York Times reports.

* On Sept. 8-9, The New York Folklore Society, a statewide nonprofit arts organization supporting folklife and traditional arts, and the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University, will host a roundtable discussion and symposium to explore challenges in the intersection of immigration, resettlement and cultural traditions in Western New York, Niagara Frontier Publications reports.

* A room in Lower Manhattan is filled colorful pianos that used to be on the streets and in parks of New York City and will soon be donated by the nonprofit organization Sing for Hope to public schools, health care facilities, dementia centers, and elsewhere, Fox 5 News reports.

NYN BUZZ:

* The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the New York City Administration for Children’s Services announced a major partnership to significantly expand the Foundation's Wendy's Wonderful Kids adoption program in New York City. The foundation and ACS have invested $11.3 million to fund a three-year agreement that will increase the number of WWK adoption recruiters in New York City from two to 43. Skilled child welfare professionals will be charged with finding permanent, loving families for older youth and children with special needs. The program aims to find life-long homes for more than 1,300 New York City children in foster care most of whom are older, part of a sibling group, or have special needs. Many have been in foster care for more than five years.

* Governor Andrew M. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers that Farmers' Market Nutrition Program benefits are now available for eligible families and seniors across the state. The program provides checks to be redeemed at participating farmers' markets and farm stands now through the end of November for the purchase of fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. The number of farm stands participating in the program has nearly doubled in two years, from 40 in 2015 to 77 so far this year. Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Checks are available to eligible families at nearly 400 sites across New York State and at WIC clinic locations found. A pocket folder with instructions on how and where to use the checks to purchase fresh, local fruits and vegetables from farmers at the market will be included with each booklet. Checks can be used at participating farmers' markets and farm stands through November 30 of this year. For more information on the FMNP, please click here.

GRANTS AND FUNDING:



* Grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded by the Rubin Foundation to arts and cultural organizations for projects that embody ethical artistic practice designed to broaden access, with a focus on the five boroughs of New York City. The deadline is September 15, 2017, for more information click here.

* Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded by the Marcie Mazzola Foundation to nonprofit organizations whose programs benefit abused and at-risk children; priority will be given to Long Island and New York organizations. The deadline is September 30th, for more information click here.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* Court administrators held a statewide conference call with top-level managers Monday to demand no more unauthorized absences in the wake of an exposé in the New York Post about an official who admitted he barely showed up to work and then was fired, the Post writes.

* Opponents of this year’s referendum on whether the state should hold a constitutional convention insist that wealthy interests are supporting the vote, hoping to take protected rights away from New Yorkers, but actually convention opponents outspent convention supporters $24.2 million to $389,000, Politico New York reports.

* Special facial recognition technology used by the state has helped lead to the arrest of more than 4,000 people involved in identity theft or fraud since 2010, the Cuomo administration announced Monday, the Daily News writes.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 25 -- 5pm- 7pm, East Harlem’s longest-running cultural arts organization, Manna House Workshops, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary with a concert at 1199 plaza on East 108th Street and 1st avenue featuring student and faculty talent.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/237676i/89620673 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.

TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

12 p.m. – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña make an education announcement, Tweed Courthouse, Room 118, 52 Chambers St., Manhattan.

12 p.m. – State Sen. Tony Avella and Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi join child advocacy groups from across New York to celebrate the passage of their legislation that helps children leave foster care and permanently live with relatives, 38-50 Bell Blvd., Bayside.

6:30 p.m. – The Food Bank for New York City and Gotham Gazette present a Candidate Forum for City Council District 8, 333 E. 115th St., Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features former New York City mayoral candidates Ruth Messinger, Bill Thompson and Gifford Miller, NY1.

************

