FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA:

* Groundswell, a Brooklyn-based community arts nonprofit, regularly proves its value to supporters and detractors as it partners with local youth and community stakeholders to turn public walls – in NYCHA developments and elsewhere – into public works of art.

FROM CITY & STATE:

* Despite New York City’s density, thousands of vacant lots and unused buildings exist across the city – transformative resources that can be converted into affordable housing units for the homeless, New York City Public Advocate Letitia James and City Councilmen Ydanis Rodriguez and Jumaane Williams write in NY Slant.





TOP NEWS:

* The Post writes in an editorial that The Legal Aid Society’s lawsuit designed to help the homeless who live in regular apartments provided by New York City have full protection under the rent laws, even though they pay no rent, is a “nutty” and “fratricidal” example of “Blue York City liberalism.”

* More than a year-and-a-half after the Fund for Public Housing officially began soliciting donors, the nonprofit has raised approximately 1.5 million dollars, according to New York City Housing Authority Chair and CEO Shola Olatoye, Gotham Gazette writes. Also, listen to our podcast with Rasmia Kirmani-Frye, founding president of the fund.

* Charter schools in New York City receive almost 5,000 dollars less per student each year than traditional schools, according to a study to be released today by researchers at the University of Arkansas, the Daily News writes. Also see NYN Media’s article on recent charter school funding debates.

* Two years ago, the de Blasio administration embarked on an investigation into the city’s yeshivas, the Jewish religious schools that too often fail to teach their students basic subjects required under state law, but results of the investigation have not been released, the Daily News writes.

* New York’s right-to-counsel legislation is the first of its kind in the country, but it won’t be the last – from Philadelphia and San Francisco, to Washington, DC, a diffuse but savvy movement is taking shape to ensure that tenants get the legal assistance they need when landlords try to kick them to the curb, The Nation writes.

* New research challenges a piece of common wisdom about special education: that black students are too often told they have a disability, Chalkbeat writes.

* Over the years, the original Fair Share Criteria have been found to be non-transparent and filled with loopholes that city officials and agencies continue to exploit to this day, particularly when it comes to homeless shelter siting, Carlina Rivera, a candidate for New York City Council’s District 2, writes in Gotham Gazette.





FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* Boss Magazine profiles Public Health Solutions, the largest public health nonprofit in New York City.

* The CMS' plan to cut billions in federal funds meant to help hospitals with uncompensated-care costs could cause hospitals to scale back the number of Medicaid enrollees they see and scrap initiatives aimed at improving care for those patients, Modern Healthcare writes.

************

At the Center of Social Impact

Explore non-degree programs in social enterprise at Columbia Business School Executive Education and find yourself at the center of social impact.

************

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Two legal nonprofits slapped President Donald Trump with lawsuits over his directive to ban transgender recruits from enlisting in the military, Huffington Post writes.





IN DEPTH:

* Many Americans would also be shocked to learn that a number of white supremacist groups including the New Century Foundation - which hosts an annual conference that has included neo-Nazis, white supremacists, Ku Klux Klan members, Holocaust deniers and eugenicists — are exempt from taxation, two professors write in the New York Times.

* Nonprofit Quarterly writes that foundations need to be more engaged in the Diversity, equity, and inclusion effort since foundations make it possible to reach more communities and provide comprehensive resources to attack the root causes of poverty and injustice but also add a layer of bureaucracy that keeps community stakeholders closest to the real issues far from the actual decision making.

* Nonprofits court trustees from the business sector, believing their experience will add a lot of value to the organization, but many of the recruits don’t appreciate the complexity of the sector or the need to learn how to be a good trustee, nonprofit experts Daniela Barone Soares and Jon Huggett write in the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

************

We get it. Finding right-fit board members is tough.

Every nonprofit needs a diverse, committed board. But finding right-fit board members is tough. Apply for Chicago Booth’s Alumni Board Connect, and we do the work (for free). Tell us what you need in a new board member, and we’ll look for a Booth MBA who is ready to hit the ground running. Apply by September 8 to get started. Apply: www.chicagobooth.edu/abc-nyc

************

NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* The Northern New York Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from six towns in Southern Jefferson County for local projects to enhance the quality of life, the Watertown Daily Times writes.

* A team of students from the Upper East Side’s Brearley School are looking for funding to create a smartphone app allowing people to anonymously pay for students’ lunches through donations into students’ accounts, CBS New York reports.

* Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams invited New Yorkers to attend a public conversation he is hosting with influential physician Michael Greger, the New York Times best-selling author of “How Not to Die,” the Brooklyn Daily Eagle writes.





NYN BUZZ:

* Community Access will convene the NYC Youth Mental Health Symposium on Wed. Aug 30. from 9:30 am - 4 pm. This exciting day-long symposium will be live-streamed on Wed. August 30 at www.communityaccess.org/youthsymposium. The event features representatives from: The Ali Forney Center, Community Access, The Door, The JED Foundation, MHA-NYC, NYC Well, Youth Mental Health Project and more. Special Guest Presentations: Micheal Pietrus, Director of the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Opening Minds, an international award-winning anti-stigma initiative, Bob Heeney National Coordinator Mental Health Commission of Canada, Headstrong.

*About 300,000 dollars was raised at the recent UNCF “A Mind Is . . .” Hamptons Summer Benefit benefiting deserving New York area students. More than 400 guests attended the Aug. 5-6 benefit weekend events, which were held at the private residences of Nancy Silberkleit, co-CEO of Archie Comics, and Lyn and E.T. Williams Jr., Frank Baker, co-founder and managing partner of Siris Capital Group, LLC and Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, president of Clark Atlanta University, were honored with the Keepers of the Flame award for being champions of diversity and education.

* New York Life announced that it will donate 500,000 dollars to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, allocating 150,000 dollars to the American Red Cross, 100,000 dollars to Save the Children and 100,000 dollars to Feeding Texas to aid immediate relief efforts in southeastern Texas, spread among these organizations that are already deployed on the ground. In addition, New York Life will match contributions by its employees and agents up to 150,000 dollars to these organizations. New York Life has also facilitated the donation of hotel rooms and food to Red Cross workers and volunteers in the Austin area. The company is continuing to work with local staff, federal officials and its charity partners in the area to determine how it can best support long-term relief efforts going forward.

************

The Great Leaders Program (Executive Certificate)

Very few leaders are fully equipped to become the CEO of a nonprofit organization, regardless of their previous experience. The Great Leaders Program, offered by the Austin W. Marxe School of Public and International Affairs at Baruch College, is designed for career nonprofit professionals who aspire to be CEOs. This executive certificate program – the first of its kind in the nation – was also developed for senior managers in government and business who seek to move to the nonprofit sector and lead charitable organizations.

Learn more.

************

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill overturned a guilty verdict against an officer in a department misconduct trial, and anonymous sources are saying the officer was charged with using a banned chokehold, the Daily News writes.

* Facing mounting criticism of his plan to remove some of New York City’s monuments – possibly including the Christopher Columbus statue in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle – Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested that contested statues might get explanatory plaques, the New York Post writes.

* De Blasio also said that despite personal misgivings about Columbus, he will march in the Columbus Day Parade this year because it is a time to express pride for Italian heritage and acknowledge the contributions of Italian-American New Yorkers, the Daily News reports.

************

Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************

UPCOMING EVENTS:

Sept. 6 -- As DIFFA National's annual summer celebration and fundraiser,Picnic by Design highlights design, food and fun for a worthy cause.

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/23f5zn/91192323 to submit an event or view all community events.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Lydia Phipps, Case Manager at Postgraduate Center for Mental Health.

To see your birthday mentioned, click here.





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

11 a.m. – New York City Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks and Assemblyman Francisco Moya announce that the Holiday Inn Express is being completely phased out as a homeless shelter for New Yorkers by 2019, 82-11 37th Ave., Queens.

11 a.m. – The New York City Housing Authority announces it has once again received the highest designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for 2016, Soundview Senior House, 391 Bronx River Ave., Bronx.

12 p.m. – State Sens. Jeff Klein, Diane Savino, Jose Peralta and Marisol Alcantara will release Preying on Pre-Ks, a report examining a dangerous loophole allowing hundreds of sex offenders to live near standalone pre-kindergartens in New York City, 250 Broadway, 20th floor, Manhattan.

12 p.m. – The LeFrak City Tenants’ Association, the Black Leadership Action Coalition and The Black Institute file a complaint with the New York Supreme Court regarding voter suppression efforts by the Board of Elections in New York City, 60 Center St., Manhattan.

1 p.m. – Unions and immigrant communities demand U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement release Eber Garcia Vasquez, a private sanitation worker and longtime member of the Teamsters union, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 26 Federal Plaza, Manhattan.

6:30 p.m. – The New York City Campaign Finance Board and Garifuna Coalition USA Inc. host a Candidate Community Forum, P.S. 106 auditorium, 1514 Olmstead Ave., Bronx.

7 p.m. – The New York City Campaign Finance Board and Faith in New York host a Candidate Community Forum, Throggs Neck Community Church, 2730 Bruckner Blvd., Bronx.

* POINT OF INTEREST: “...City charter schools received $21,281 per pupil in total funding for the 2013-14 school year, compared with $26,169 for district schools. That figure includes federal, state and city funding, plus private money,” via The Daily News.