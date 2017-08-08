TOP NEWS:

* According to the attorney in a lawsuit charging that a housing policy called “community preference” reinforces segregation, Mayor Bill de Blasio is trying to keep a report on the racial breakdown of affordable housing lotteries secret and bar questioning of his top housing aide, the Daily News reports.

* If de Blasio really means to make peace with the charter school movement and keep his promises, then the city Department of Education should grant charters’ 27 open requests for space for the 2018-19 school year, which would be a win for the city’s children, the Post writes in an opinion piece.

* In a videotaped interview, Food Bank For New York City C.E.O. Margarette Purvis explained at The New York Times’s Cities for Tomorrow conference why not-for-profits can’t take the place of well-funded federal programs to help those in need.

* With fundraisers juggling sustainer programs, major gifts asks, peer-to-peer events, and the like, planned giving can also be strategy that is difficult to get off the ground, The NonProfit Times offers some tips.

* Charter schools were just one piece of a broader dream for education advocates, who sought to make New York City into the central urban laboratory for reform, but in the last three years, they’ve made little progress in transforming the city’s public schools, Politico New York writes.

* The economic power of Western New York's arts community is detailed in a new study from Americans for the Arts, which estimates a 352 million dollar regional impact, WBFO reports.

* CNN Money reports on why Republican proposals to reduce or eliminate key tax breaks for giving have charity experts a little concerned.

* Over 15 months after the public hearing, in early July 2017, The New York City Commission on Human Rights published the final regulations on one of the nation's most comprehensive "ban the box" laws on Aug. 5, labor law practice Littler reports.

* Teach for America is slated to increase its presence in New York City classrooms this fall which may be attributable to the current political climate, Chalkbeat reports.

FOCUS ON HEALTH CARE:

* The U.S. News & World Report released annual hospital rankings including several high-ranking hospitals such as New York-Presbyterian, Mount Sinai and NYU Langone Medical Center, the Daily News writes.

* The Trump administration won't give any specifics about how it will handle the looming enrollment season in the Obamacare marketplaces, where 10 million-plus Americans are expected to seek health coverage for 2018, The Washington Post reports.

* New York state stands to lose nearly 1 billion dollars if President Donald Trump follows through with his threat to "let Obamacare fail" and cut key health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, North Country Public Radio reports.

************





Does Your Nonprofit Have the Right Tools?

The last few years show a changing technology landscape. Cloud computing, real-time system integration, and access to dashboards are the tools modern nonprofits use to tell the story of their mission. Download JMT’s free guide now to learn how to:

* Plan a budget to move forward

* Accept accountability from your fiduciary board

* Get the right tools for fund accounting success

* Make changes to better your organization

For over 25 years, JMT has helped nonprofits achieve sustainability and mission effectiveness. Learn more about JMT Consulting.

************





TRUMP ADMINISTRATION:

* Programs put forward by the Department of Homeland Security continue to perpetuate this rhetoric about migrants, which academics and advocates say has the effect of “othering” them - treating immigrants as intrinsically different and alien to U.S. citizens - thus making them easier to criminalize and deport, Rewire writes.





IN DEPTH:

* The Vera Institute of Justice releases a report entitled, “Just Kids: When Misbehaving is a Crime” that offers a primer on status offenses—misbehaviors that are only illegal because of a person’s age and unfairly land many kids in the justice system.

* Chalkbeat takes a deep dive into the various reasons why New York City's progressive mayor has been criticized for his slow movement on school integration.

************





At the Center of Social Impact

Explore non-degree programs in social enterprise at Columbia Business School Executive Education and find yourself at the center of social impact.

************





NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* Old Westbury Gardens was recently awarded a prestigious grant for $131,545 by the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation to support its efforts to preserve and protect New York State and Long Island’s cultural and architectural history, Long Island Weekly reports.

* The New York Post profiles P.S. Kitchen a plant-based restaurant in Manhattan with a mission to donate all of its profits, after operating costs, to charity.

* Business Insider reports on a partnership between Kiwi Energy, a retail energy provider of electricity and gas supply services for New York State and The City Parks Foundation, the only independent non-profit organization that offers programs in parks throughout the five boroughs of New York City.





NYN BUZZ:

* The Jewish Communal Fund, the largest Jewish donor advised fund in the country, distributed a record $397 million in grants to charities in all sectors during the 2017 fiscal year ending June 30 a 4 percent increase from 2016. JCF fund holders recommended a record-number of grants – 52,402 – to charities in all sectors, a 13 percent increase from 2016. The average grant amount was 7,573 dollars. A leader in the world of Jewish philanthropy, JCF continues to be the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country with over $1.5 billion in charitable assets under management. In FY 2017, JCF distributed 26 percent of assets, well above the industry average.

* Federation of Organizations honored volunteers from its Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion programs in June at Stonebridge Country Club in Smithtown, New York. More than 250 guests attended The Senior Volunteer Recognition Luncheon, held annually to recognize dedicated seniors making a difference in the lives of children with special needs as well as homebound seniors. During the event Chief Executive Officer Barbara Faron presented chief operating officer Philip Matcovsky as the organization’s “Man of the Year,” for 30 years of outstanding service. Matcovsky joined Federation in 1987 as a counselor in the homeless outreach program before moving up the ranks to become a supervisor, director and Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Matcovsky has been instrumental in helping Federation and its 500 employees navigate major changes to managed care, while managing day-to-day operations of an agency with a $48 million budget.





GRANTS AND FUNDING:

* The Lower Manhattan Cultural Council is accepting applications from organizations that bring high-quality art projects to places and people in Manhattan. Through its Creative Engagement program, LMCC supports effective and innovative approaches to engaging audiences through projects and programming featuring strong artistry. Funding will be provided in support of projects in the performing, literary, media, and visual arts. Each year, the program (which strongly supports the payment of artist fees) awards close to $500,000 in support of projects in the borough, including concerts, performances, public art, exhibitions, screenings, festivals, workshops, readings, and more. In 2017, grants of up to 8,000 dollars will be awarded to small and midsize Manhattan-based nonprofits that provide high-quality local arts programs.

LATEST NONPROFIT JOBS:

(Visit NYN Careers to view all jobs.)

To advertise your employment opportunities with NYN Media email lblake@cityandstateny.com.

************





Energize Your Nonprofit Organization

Get more done with the experienced professionals and fresh perspectives of Accounting Management Solutions, now CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA). We understand nonprofits and will work with you to strengthen your organization and move you closer to your goals. Connect with CLA for part-time and interim resources, special projects, consulting, professional search, and other finance and accounting resources. Learn how we can help you.

************





POLITICAL BULLETIN BY CITY & STATE:

* De Blasio’s plan to tax wealthy New Yorkers to raise additional funds for the city’s subway system may be dead on arrival, as state leaders, fiscal policy experts, the chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and governor have all panned the proposal, Politico New York writes.

* New York Democrats have been attacking Reps. John Faso and Chris Collins ever since the two proposed shifting county Medicaid costs to the state. But while just one person has emerged to run against Collins so far, eight Democratic challengers are lined up to take on Faso in 2018.

* A spokesman for several candidates seeking Brooklyn civil court judgeships sent a letter Monday to the state and city elections boards saying borough Democratic Party leader Frank Seddio is hosting an “illegal” fundraiser this month, the Daily News writes.





UPCOMING EVENTS:

Aug. 19 -- Pickles, Bagels & Babka Brunch on the Lower East Side: Open House for Midtown Workmen's Circle Jewish Cultural Sunday School

Visit http://go.cityandstatemedia.com/e/168882/events/22fxvv/86982355 to submit an event or view all community events.





NYN EVENTS:

NYN Media is proud to present our third annual Nonprofit MarkCon. Learn about marketing, brand building, and increasing awareness online and offline for your nonprofit. This full day conference will bring together marketing and communications executives from nonprofits across New York. Join us on Sept. 14 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. Discounted early bird tickets are now available. Learn more here.





TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

5 p.m. – New York City Council candidate Carlina Rivera, state Sen. Brad Hoylman, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick and City Councilwoman Rosie Mendez host a fundraiser for Carlina’s campaign and benefit for the Bea Arthur Residence for Homeless LGBT Youth, Coup, 64 Cooper Square, Manhattan.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. – “Road to City Hall” features New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez and Kassandra Frederique of the Drug Policy Alliance, NY1.

* POINT OF INTEREST: “The double whammy of doubling the standard deduction while lowering the top rate to 35% from 39.6% could reduce giving by between $5 billion and $13 billion a year, or up to 4.6%, according to a recent study by the Lilly Family School of Philanthropy at Indiana University,”via CNN Money.