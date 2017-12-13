FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Avi Dishi, once listed as one of New York City’s worst landlords, is poised to have more than $250,000 in property taxes forgiven after he and a Queens synagogue he controls donated $4,500 to Assemblyman David Weprin, City & State reports.

* A new report from the New York State Health Foundation details how the opioid prescription rates different across the state, with the highest concentrations in central and western New York, NYN Media reports.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz tells who is the new executive director of AHRC New York City, what the Preservation League of New York is looking for in nominees for upcoming awards, and a breakdown of a new report comparing the welfare of children in New York City.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce today a plan to convert about 800 units of “cluster site” housing for the homeless into affordable housing, dramatically cutting the use of private apartments as homeless shelters, The New York Times reports.

* Homeless students in Buffalo, Syracuse and Rochester performed significantly worse on standardized tests than their counterparts in New York City, according to a new report from a coalition of statewide groups, The Buffalo News reports.

* New York City has begun a program in the Bronx that gives free food to parents struggling to feed their families, a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at lowering the rate at which children are placed in foster care and that could expand citywide, the Daily News reports.

* The number of New York City children in foster care has fallen nearly by half in the past 10 years to just under 9,000, the Daily News reports, even as more and more children are entering foster care nationwide.

* Anti-poverty activists want Gov. Andrew Cuomo to veto a bill allowing students at for-profit colleges to get the same tuition help as nonprofits, arguing it doesn’t weed out schools on a federal watch list for graduates who struggle to repay loans, the Times Union writes.

* State Sen. Jesse Hamilton plans to introduce legislation Tuesday that would require New York City elementary school children to be tested for lead, weeks after investigators revealed NYCHA failed to do required lead paint inspections, the New York Post writes.

* The state Board of Regents made it easier for disabled students to graduate from high school by eliminating the requirement that they pass any Regents exams, going beyond prior changes that loosened graduation requirements for these students, the Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Residents of three-quarter housing in Brooklyn and Queens face eviction after an operator of at least seven facilities was indicted for Medicare fraud, a common predicament for recovering drug users relying on such housing, activist Jasmine Monk writes in City Limits.

* A new study shows that more than 60 percent of donors prefer to give online. Social media or fundraising events inspired half of donors to act, while less than 5 percent did the same after seeing TV ads, The Nonprofit Times reports.

* A Brooklyn man fell on hard times after a career as an accountant in the nonprofit sector, but a bit of luck in a city housing lottery and financial assistance from Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens helped him get back on his feet, the Times reports.

* A formerly homeless drug dealer from Atlanta rallies more than 100 people in Syracuse each Saturday to pack lunches and distribute food to the needy in impoverished neighborhoods, The Post-Standard reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A new report on the work status of people on Medicaid suggest that if the Trump administration approves a Medicaid work requirement, people with real physical and mental barriers to work will be the ones at risk of losing health coverage, Vox reports.

* Parents continue to worry whether Congress will make good on promises to renew the Children’s Health Insurance Program in a end-of-year spending bill, or else about 9 million children could lose health care nationwide, NPR reports.

KICKER: “I think he manipulated this whole thing in order to get the bigger charity write-off and to get the lower amount of taxes for all the years he owned it … But I’m wondering how he did it and who may have helped him.” - forensic accountant Alan Blass, via City & State.