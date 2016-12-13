Editor’s Note: Win free registration to one of our upcoming conferences or a $50 Amazon gift card by completing this survey about NYN Media’s news coverage, career listings and events. Thank you in advance for helping us set priorities moving forward.

NYN Media Reports - Carrión will be a “tough act to follow,” nonprofit providers say: After the ACS Commissioner announced her retirement yesterday, the heads of some nonprofit providers which work closely with the agency said Carrión performed well, considering the high pressure and difficulty of the job.

NYN Media Front-Line Hero - Noelene Smith, The Baby Institute: Active in the Albany community since the 1980s, Smith established the Baby Institute in 2010 after studying models such as the Harlem Children’s Zone. With literacy ever more important in today’s digital age, Smith determined to ‘move the dial’ by demonstrating to parents how to turn their children into ‘lifelong learners.’

The kids are waiting for forceful ACS leadership: The Daily News writes in an editorial that no individual commissioner will succeed or fail New York City’s vulnerable children, but rather the buck will stop with de Blasio and his belief that it’s possible to keep kids safe while living with families known to have neglected or abused them if family members are steered to services such as drug treatment.

Handful of bad landlords account for alarming number of violations in NYC's homeless cluster sites: City Comptroller Scott Stringer found that a small group of 11 landlords account for more than half of the most dangerous health and safety code violations at cluster sites housing homeless families, the Daily News reports.

With DOL’s overtime rule in limbo - now what?: With all of the moving parts that followed the Department of Labor’s Overtime rule and a court’s injunction afterward, what’s a law-abiding, values-based nonprofit employer to do, the National Council of Nonprofits asks.

The nonprofit overhead baby and the bathwater, A need-to-know for boards: A successful nonprofit must be financially viable, deliver an effective program, and be mission-driven, but unfortunately, overhead is all too often seen as little more than a necessary evil to be minimized as much as possible, Nonprofit Quarterly writes.

City awards contracts to provide 550 supportive housing units: As part of Mayor de Blasio’s Supportive Housing Initiative, the city has awarded contracts to 11 organizations to provide 550 supportive housing units, according to a press release. The scattered site units are part of the plan to create 15,000 units of supportive housing during the next 15 years.

In-school health clinics face uncertain future: Getting kids to the doctor's office for all the necessary check-ups and vaccinations is a burden on many parents - especially for those without flexible employment, and now health centers meant to alleviate the stress may be in danger of closing, NY1 reports. There are 244 schools in the state with these clinics - 148 of them are in the city, run by nonprofit organizations like the Children's Aid Society.

TRUMP TRANSITION - Trump's Urban Agenda: After Donald Trump nominated Dr. Ben Carson to lead the department of Housing and Urban Development, NY1 analyzed the impact on New York with Bronx Councilman Ritchie Torres, Rachel Fee of the New York Housing Conference and NYU Professor Jacob Faber.

TRUMP TRANSITION - Young DREAMer immigrants warned not to be abroad when Trump's sworn in: Immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, but were protected from deportation by President Barack Obama, are being warned by some advocates to make sure they are not traveling abroad when Donald Trump is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, CBS News reports.

Pen Parentis Literary Salon Presents holiday author mingle: Today, the New York based nonprofit hosts a mingling soirée with live music by award-winning jazz guitarist Wilson Montuori, wine and appetizers compliments of the Andaz Wall Street, and stories from three top-shelf authors: Elizabeth Isadora Gold, Eleni Gage, and Christine Rice, Broadway World writes.

Science class to become a hands-on experience: Next fall, new science standards will endeavor to include more hands-on learning and to focus on better preparing students for higher education and careers in science, technology, engineering and math fields, the Times Union reports.

Education officials present multimillion-dollar wish list, including funding for English learners and new assessments: The New York State Education Department submitted a budgetary wish list for the 2017 legislative session on Monday, including a sizable investment in English learners and support for new graduation options, Chalkbeat reports.

Rebuilding Together NYC gets grant to repair low-income homes:

Rebuilding Together NYC was awarded 750,000 dollars from the Federal Home Loan Bank to repair 32 units of housing for low-income New Yorkers in the five boroughs who earn 50 percent or less of Area Median Income. This will go a long way in helping some of the 250 homeowners on RT NYC's wait list. The 32.6 million dollar are funds drawn from the Bank’s earnings. As mandated by Congress, the Bank forgoes 10 percent of its earnings each year to support these neighborhood housing and economic development initiatives. You can find more info about the grant here.

IRI’s Sixth Annual Monte Carlo & Wine Tasting Event a success:

More than 150 people attended IRI: Innovative Resources for Independence’s Sixth Annual Monte Carlo & Wine Tasting event last month held at Westbury Manor. The fundraiser featured hors d’Oeuvres, wine tasting, great food, an auction and casino gambling style games, such as Texas Hold 'Em Poker, Roulette, Blackjack and Craps. Casino winnings converted into auction chances. The four-hour event is an IRI employee and supporter favorite, as it is held before the holidays and allows them to give back while participating. IRI is Innovative Resources for Independence, an award-winning nonprofit that supports people with developmental disabilities to live meaningful lives, integrated in society, empowered by their abilities.

The New Jewish Home Partners with ReServe to Offer Dementia Care Navigation Services:

The New Jewish Home (formerly, Jewish Home Lifecare), a leading New York-area geriatric care system, is partnering with ReServe, a nonprofit that matches professionals 55 and older with organizations that can benefit from their expertise, to provide dementia care navigation services to rehabilitation patients as they prepare for discharge from Jewish Home and for three months afterwards. Navigators will be trained by ReServe and then assigned to Jewish Home rehabilitation (post-acute) patients living with dementia. Once home, each patient or designated family member will get a check-in call from the patient’s navigator at least once a week as well as two home visits during the three months. To date, three navigators have completed training and begun working with Jewish Home patients.

* Police said sex crimes on the New York City subways have increased 28 percent so far this year when compared to 2015, but NYPD Transit Division Assistant Chief Vincent Coogan suggested this is because people are reporting incidents more, the Post reports.

* State education officials endorsed a 4.3-billion dollar, three-year phase-in of aid focused on the needs of poorer school districts, which is expected to pass the full state Board of Regents and be submitted to the governor and state Legislature, Newsday reports.

* Sources said at least 12 New York City EMS workers are expected to surrender to authorities Tuesday in an alleged insurance scam focused on double-dipping, but this is just the first wave in a fraud bust by city and state law enforcement, the Daily News reports.

New tech helps tenants make their case in court: Small sensors provided by the New York City-based nonprofit Heat Seek, now installed in some city apartments, measure temperatures and transmit the data to a server, the Wall Street Journal reports. Tenant advocates say the data buttress their contention that some landlords withhold heat as a way to oust rent-regulated tenants.

Pharrell Williams surprises students singing his ‘Hidden Figures’ songs at NYC school concert: With help from nonprofit Amp Up, he embraced the shocked students from The Equity Project Charter School’s modern band program, and encouraged them to continue crooning their way through two of his new songs, the Daily News reports.

