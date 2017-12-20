FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz features details on a new study that shows where the most vulnerable people are at risk of flooding, $1.7 million in New York City aid for hurricane victims, and the new chairman of the board at the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce.

* Community-based organizations in New York City could be a huge asset in boosting college graduation rates – but sector leaders must step up and elected officials need to listen, the Center for an Urban Future’s Matt Chabon and Tom Hilliard write in NYN Media.

* In a year of never-ending breaking news, a few themes emerged among the five biggest political storylines of 2017, from corruption scandals to sexual harassment revelations, City & State reflects.

* Women’s March organizer Linda Sarsour denies allegations that she overlooked sexual harassment allegations during her tenure as executive director of the Brooklyn-based Arab American Association of New York, BuzzFeed reports.

* A first-of-its-kind bill awaiting New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s signature would establish a city task force to study whether or not algorithms used by city government discriminate against New Yorkers, ProPublica reports.

* Lawmakers in Tompkins County are speaking out against the ongoing practice of the upstate county’s Department of Social Services that charges homeless people a small fee before offering them shelter, the Ithaca Times reports.

* The Suffolk County Legislature plans to introduce a resolution today that mandates sexual harassment training for county government leadership in response to a surge in rape and sexual assault allegations on Long Island, Newsday writes.

* Video of a New York City man providing homeless people with daily necessities such as socks and toiletries via Amazon Prime delivery went viral and could inspire others to do the same, the Huffington Post reports.

* New York City Councilman Mark Levine plans to release new legislation today that would force city Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña to lead an anti-bullying task force to fight bullying in city schools, the Daily News reports.

* The Chronicle of Philanthropy features 15 nonprofit leaders from across the country who are changing the nonprofit sector through innovative solutions to longtime problems such as poverty, hunger and social inequality.

* NonProfit Pro examines the benefits that nonprofits can catalyze when they sponsor youth sports, whether or not it leads to later philanthropy or simply instills social consciousness at a young age.

* Artificial intelligence hires people, decides what prisoners get parole and performs a growing number of other tasks that affect people’s lives, all just a few years after a landmark academic study made these changes possible, Quartz reports.

* A profession consultant offers tips in Nonprofit Pro on maximizing fundraisers, including building your brand, leveraging relationships with donors and maintaining focus on adding to your organization’s bottom line.

* Nonprofit hospitals across the country are merging in order to survive changes to health care, including more patient access to alternatives such as walk-in clinics and online resources, The New York Times reports.

* The Republican tax bill includes a repeal of the individual insurance mandate, but the medical expense deduction will remain, Vox reports in a rundown of the health care implications of the legislation.

* The office that processes sexual misconduct allegations on Capitol Hill has denied a request from Sen. Tim Kaine to release data on legal claims that he wanted to make public, Politico reports.

KICKER: “Anti-Semitic, terrorist sympathizer, supporter of female genital mutilation – every week they come up with some new stuff about me.” – activist Linda Sarsour, via BuzzFeed