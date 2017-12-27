FROM NYN MEDIA AND CITY & STATE:

* The Republican tax reform plan will affect New York nonprofits in a variety of ways that have not made the headlines in recent weeks, Sharon Stapel, president of the Nonprofit Coordinating Committee of New York, writes in NYN Media.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details on how the Police Athletic League raised more than $330,000, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s effort to ally with Republicans on protecting medical marijuana states and the death of the man who helped state employees unionize.

* Unaccompanied Central American minors on Long Island have to reckon with competing forces – the violence of MS-13 and federal immigration authorities who deport people for alleged links to the gang, The New Yorker reports.

* A recent move to uphold net neutrality marked the 100th legal or administrative action taken by state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman against the Trump administration and congressional Republicans, The New York Times reports.

* Retired elected officials are still wielding influence through charitable donations made from sizeable former campaign accounts, which do not have to be refunded to donors, the New York Post reports.

* A bill introduced by state Sen. Brian Benjamin would make the state pension fund disinvest from companies tied to privately run prisons, but a fiscal watchdog group said the bill improperly politicizes pensioners’ retirement funds, the Daily News reports.

* Immigrant delivery workers are among those likely to be hit hardest by a New York City crackdown on electric bicycles, which are legal to own but illegal to ride in the city, The Guardian reports.

* New York Cares brought warmth to some of the 1.7 million New Yorkers who live in poverty by giving them warm jackets, part of an ongoing effort to collect and distribute 125,000 coats by Dec. 31, WNYC reports.

* Half of high-worth donors are between the ages of 52 and 70, according to a new survey that found the top three issues of wealthy donors overall were education, health and economic opportunity, NonProfit Pro reports.

* Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore told CNN Money about a twofold plan to conquer poverty: funding programs with a social impact and directing public discussion toward reducing hunger, boosting education and reforming the criminal justice system.

* Natural disasters pose a challenge to philanthropists who commit to difficult projects that can go on for years because they need to find a way to maintain the momentum created by so much attention around a natural disaster to sustain long-term redevelopment, the Times writes.

* A juvenile detention facility in Syracuse is just one place where teenagers in solitary confinement can go weeks without any substantial educational programming, adding to the education gap they experience after being released, The Atlantic reports.

* As part of its wider goal of deregulating industries nationwide, the Trump administration is easing the enforcement of regulations and fines against nursing homes that harm residents or otherwise place them in danger, the Times reports.

* The Guardian reports on how hurricane survivors in Puerto Rico, Houston and the Florida Keys celebrated Christmas as they confront homelessness, electrical outages and other daily struggles.

* More than 100 pregnant women throughout the U.S. suffer dangerous and life-threatening complications every day, a dramatic contrast with most of the industrialized world, ProPublica and NPR report.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: To Katie Leonberger, president and CEO at the Community Resource Exchange.

KICKER: “Technologically, we’ve gone over 15 years back in time after the hurricane ... Still, we must celebrate the holidays; it’s a tradition we must not lose.” – Hurricane Maria survivor Juan Negrón on life in Puerto Rico, via The Guardian