*Though a federal regulation to increase the number of workers who qualify for overtime has stalled, some New York-based nonprofits are responding to a proposed state rule that when fully phased in would ultimately push New York City workers’ threshold to earn overtime about $11,000 above the Obama administration’s proposed cutoff of $47,476.

* On Friday we asked: “On a scale of one to five how confident are you that your organization's end-of-year donation totals will meet with your definition of success?” But not too many of you were ready to prognosticate on the success of this year’s annual giving season. Those of you who did, weren’t feeling all that confident. About two thirds of voters were either “not too confident” or hoping to “get close” to fundraising goals. Certainly 2016 has been a tumultuous year for many of us, so New York Nonprofit Media wishes you all the best over this giving season and lots of hope, handwritten thank you notes and new prospects in the New Year.

TOP NEWS:

* New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer of teaming up with the New York Post to create “fake news,” in the form of a story accusing the city’s child welfare agency of failing to follow its own protocols, Politico New York reports.

* Recommendations for the NYPD to create an annual report on the use of Tasers and prohibit their use on handcuffed suspects were removed from the final version of a report issued by the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, The New York Times reports.

* A Brooklyn woman raised in the foster care system is pushing for state legislation that would create a trust fund to help prevent discharged foster kids from becoming homeless as adults, the Daily News reports.

* The Post editorial board writes that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s claim that reports from the New York City Comptroller’s office, reported by the Post, are “fake news” is part of his effort to mask the basic failings of management at the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

* Between 1999 and 2014, drug overdose deaths in the United States nearly tripled with opioids implicated in 60.9 percent of the total, The New York Times reports.

* NY1’s Errol Louis writes in an editorial for the Daily News that just in time for the 2017 municipal election season, ambitious politicians are promoting the false idea that the city’s child protection system is in a shambles.

* Hiring the right frontline fundraiser(s) for your nonprofit can literally make or break your development program yet, so many organizations have no idea how to find a great fundraiser for their team, the Fundraising Authority reports.

* Sources said Gov. Andrew Cuomo is going to skip the traditional January gubernatorial State of the State address and instead give regional speeches aimed directly at the public, the Daily News reports.

* Presidents of five New York City Housing Authority resident associations announced their support for de Blasio’s proposed $2.5 billion Brooklyn Queens Connector streetcar, which would run along the East River connecting both boroughs, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports.



TRUMP TRANSITION:

* State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said New York could lose more than $5.7 billion a year if the federal government kills Obamacare and doesn’t replace it, which would likely cost New York more than any other state, the Daily News’ Kenneth Lovett reports.

* Former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly said he backs Trump’s plans to give more scrutiny to Muslim immigrants and refugees, and that he believes most Americans agree with Trump’s stance, the Post reports.

* New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s office said it is still investigating the Donald J. Trump Foundation and that Trump cannot legally dissolve the charitable foundation until the investigation is complete, Newsday reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Eight plaintiffs represented by the Legal Aid Society filed a class-action civil rights lawsuit in September challenging the constitutionality of New York’s law on loitering for the purposes of prostitution, claiming enforcement is based on an officer’s subjective determinations, the Village Voice reports.

* In a battle related to Buffalo’s history of segregation, the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority seeks to tear down the vacant A.D. Price Courts buildings and construct smaller, low-income developments, but historic preservationists want to save the buildings, The Buffalo News reports.



NONPROFITS IN THE NEWS:

* In November, Brooklyn Community Services used 600 dollars from the Neediest Cases Fund to buy groceries, winter clothes and Christmas gifts for her three children who were deeply affected when their mother, Maria Bruno, lost her job and dropped out of school after the death of her mother, The New York Times reports.

* Dunkirk, New York’s nonprofit community bicycle project Spoke Folk is refurbishing more than 50 bikes that will be distributed to children in need—just in time for Christmas, People.com reports.

* Capital Region nonprofits are poised to receive nearly $14 million in federal funds in an effort to end homelessness; roughly $60.2 million has been dedicated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for 39 organizations across Upstate New York, according to a news release from U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, the Times Union reports.



NYN BUZZ:

* The de Blasio Administration today announced that it is supporting more than 1,300 children and youth with crucial necessities and toys this holiday season through the Secret Snowflake initiative. Spearheaded by NYC Service in partnership with four City agencies, Secret Snowflake will provide gifts for children and youth served by NYC Family Justice Centers, foster care or the shelter system.

* Legal Services of the Hudson Valley, the only provider of comprehensive civil legal services to those that cannot afford it in the seven counties of the lower and mid-Hudson Valley, was recently awarded a 10,000 dollar grant from The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation in support of the organization’s Children’s Advocacy Program in Westchester. In 2016, LSHV handled 258 Children's Advocacy cases in Westchester, impacting almost 900 household members.



NYN CAREERS:

Associate Executive Director for Adult Services, InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies

The InterAgency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies Inc. is seeking a highly qualified person for the Associate Executive Director of Adult Services. The position is responsible for assisting our member agencies on matters related to services to individuals with developmental disabilities that are funded by OPWDD and DOH. Regularly interacts with government officials at all levels; advocates for these issues and provides high level technical expertise to member agencies. In addition, this position is responsible for overseeing and managing IAC’s training program and all its components, as well as the annual conference.

Director of NAC’s Regional Permanency Center, New Alternatives for Children

New Alternatives for Children, Inc. (NAC) is seeking a Director with strong programmatic and administrative skills to design and implement its new Regional Permanency Center. This Center will deliver a range of interventions that are designed to prevent post adoptive/post guardianship dissolutions/disruptions; provide assistance to families so that children can be cared for in their own homes with their adoptive parents or legal guardians; and strengthen post adoptive/post guardianship families with the goal of avoiding foster care or other out-of-home placements.

Executive Assistant to Executive Director, SCAN New York

We are seeking dynamic, qualified Executive Assistant for SCAN’s Executive Director. This candidate produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text and data; conserves executive's time by reading, researching, and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; initiating telecommunications; helps maintains executive's appointment schedule by planning and scheduling meetings, conferences, teleconferences, and travel.

POLITICAL BULLETIN by CITY & STATE:

* Though Republicans won the White House and scored victories across the country in November, strategists in both parties say the tide is unlikely to translate into winning the New York City mayor’s race, the Journal reports.

* Rachel Freier, attorney and community activist, became the country’s first Hasidic Jewish woman to serve in public office after being voted in as a New York City Civil Court judge, the Daily News reports.

* Western New Yorkers are used to hearing about Carl Paladino’s inflammatory comments, but the turmoil surrounding his latest remarks took on a life of its own, fueled by the power of social media and a tense national political climate, The Buffalo News reports.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

* Jan. 5 -- Queens residents are invited to attend a special educational meeting, “Understanding Dementia for Caregivers” hosted by CaringKind, NYC’s leading experts in Alzheimer’s and dementia care for more than three decades.

NYN EVENTS:

On Wednesday, January 18, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit BoardCon which will bring together board members, executive directors and other senior leaders from nonprofits across New York to discuss methods and strategies to collaborate and work together. Click here to learn more.

On Friday, March 24, New York Nonprofit Media will host Nonprofit FundCon which bring together fundraising and development executives from nonprofits across New York to discuss how to create a campaign and raise money. Click here to learn more.



TODAY’S GOVERNMENT SKED:

5:15 p.m. - Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer co-hosts Hanukkah candlelighting ceremony with New York Board of Rabbis, Bowling Green, Broadway and Morris Street, Manhattan.

7 p.m. – State Sen. Bill Perkins hosts Hanukkah in Harlem, Old Broadway Synagogue, 15 Old Broadway, Manhattan.



