* NYN Media hosts the 2017 Nonprofit TechCon today. Follow the livestream of panel discussions with experts on cyber security, data analysis and adapting the latest technology to serve your mission.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz includes details of a New York City Council hearing on closing Riker’s Island, Hunger Free America’s new report the GOP Senate tax bill’s impact, and Amida Care’s take on how nonprofits can promote the employment of HIV positive people.

* The de Blasio’s administration has once again pushed back its timeline for allowing arrested New Yorkers to make bail payments online, saying there are still “a whole bunch” of steps that need to happen before the system is functional, City & State reports.

* The tax reform bill making its way through Congress targets high-tax, high-cost and generally Democratic-leaning areas like New York, and could send home prices tumbling 10 percent or more in parts of the New York City area, The New York Times reports.

* A “Weinstein Effect” that is powering a double-digit spike in reported rapes in New York City in the past two months has empowered more women to come forward against past attackers, the New York Post reports.

* The New York City Food Assistance Collaborative has created a new smartphone app called Plentiful, which allows users to register and check in at food pantries, reducing waiting times and streamlining nonprofit operations, the Daily News reports.

* Oneida County has hired legal representation to consider possible litigation against pharmaceutical companies related to the opioid epidemic that has killed dozens in recent years and cost the county millions of dollars, NBC affiliate WSTM reports.

* Erie County unveiled the results of a $1.4 million renovation of the building that hosts social services, a ten-year effort that made the building handicapped-accessible and free of grime and graffiti, The Buffalo News reports.

* The Better Buffalo Fund is accepting applications for $40 million in funding earmarked for projects that redevelop neighborhood commercial districts and encourage population growth along transportation corridors, ABC affiliate WKBW reports.

* A building certification program developed by the Center for Active Design, a New York City-based nonprofit, has gotten the notice of commercial landlords who want to help their bottom line through an emphasis on quality-of-life amenities, Crain’s New York reports.

* An elderly immigrant from Grenada is taking up social work after Catholic Charities helped him when he fell behind on rent during a successful battle against bladder cancer, The New York Times reports.

IN DEPTH:

* Recognizing the power of three core values – respect, responsibility and resilience – can ensure a successful relationship with donors, sponsors and stakeholders, Aaron Alejandro, executive director of Texas FFA Foundation, writes in Forbes.

* A coalition of community nonprofits known as Open Buffalo is working to strike a balance between preventing the displacement of minority and low-income groups while attracting modern and green industries to the city, Next City reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* The tax reform package that passed the U.S. Senate did not include a repeal of the Johnson Amendment, which limits the ability of nonprofits to participate in partisan advocacy, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* Andrea Ramsey, the president of the Kansas-based nonprofit Turner House Children’s Clinic, is running for Congress, one of thousands of female political novices who have decided to run for office after Donald Trump’s election, The New York Times reports.

* The ACLU honored Colin Kaepernick in recognition of his advocacy against police brutality and racial inequities in the criminal justice system, which inspired other NFL players to take a knee during the national anthem, Slate reports.

KICKER: “There must be many ‘lost Einsteins’ in those groups – children who appear to have been similarly able at a young age to their white and Asian peers but who never got a chance to deploy their skills.” – Stanford economist Raj Chetty, via Vox.