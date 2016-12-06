Today! New York Nonprofit Media is proud to present our 2nd annual Nonprofit TechCon – How Technology Has Changed Everything for Nonprofits, taking place today until 5 pm. Explore the innovation and challenges of new tools, apps, and gadgets. This event will cover everything from entry-level learning about the current state of technology to more advanced discussions. Nonprofit TechCon is the place to go to stay informed of new technology tools and developments that are shaping the future of nonprofits. Click here to watch the livestream.

NYN Media Perspectives - New York City settlement houses experience Berlin’s refugee crisis: Christopher Hanway, executive director of the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement House, and Nancy Wackstein, director of community engagement and partnerships at the Fordham University Graduate School of Social Service write, following a visit to Berlin, that social work and local social service agencies are a key part of the solution if the refugee crisis is to be addressed in a humane and successful way.

De Blasio defends ACS after death of Jaden Jordan: Mayor Bill de Blasio remains confident in the leadership of the Administration of Children’s Services in the wake of the death of Jaden Jordan, a 3-year-old boy who was brutally beaten and died over the weekend, DNAinfo reports. The boy's death is the latest to rock ACS, and comes just weeks after 6-year-old Zymere Perkins was killed in Harlem.

At some Renewal schools, the city’s new ‘challenge’ targets require only tiny improvements: When education officials settled on the goals each school in its high-profile Renewal program would have to meet, they allowed them to take three years to meet what are typically one-year goals, Chalkbeat reports. But according to new data released last week, dozens of challenge targets require the lowest possible amount of improvement: one hundredth of one point.

Inside a self-defense class for Muslim women in NYC: Gothamist writesthat a second-degree black belt from Staten Island teaches self-defense classes through the Women's Initiative for Self-Empowerment, a self-defense nonprofit for Muslim women. Last weekend, the Muslim Community Network invited her to lead two sold-out workshops for Muslim women and their allies.

Gov. Cuomo says vetoed charity raffle bill was 'unconstitutional': It's been a one-two punch for a lot of local nonprofits and charities including the volunteer fire department in Stafford, Genesee County. Last spring, the state said their main fundraiser - a raffle of a vintage Corvette - was illegal, WHEC reports. Last week, the governor vetoed a new law that would have allowed it, and all this is costing the small fire department thousands of dollars that the taxpayer will have to cover.

Seven cautions for using unpaid interns: Attorneys Nicholas M. Reiter and Jeffrey S. Tenenbaum of Venable LLC note that there are seven factors that come into play when deciding whether an individual is an unpaid intern or a paid employee, the NonProfit Times writes.

Eliminating implicit bias in grantmaking practice: Some of philanthropy’s core practices may unwittingly be leading funders to perpetuate the inequities they’re trying to eliminate, according to the Stanford Social Innovation Review.

NY must keep its promise to house the homeless: John Carter, Senior Pastor at Abundant Life Christian Center in East Syracuse, writes in Syracuse.com that for New York to make real gains in ending homelessness, we need our visionary governor to follow through on his historic promise to provide 20,000 units of supportive housing. That means that he and the legislative leaders must sign the five-year Memorandum of Understanding to provide funding for the first 6,000 units.

NY Women’s Foundation Projects precarious situation for Young Girls Dependent on Struggling Caregivers: According to the Blueprint for Investing in Girls Age 0-8 a new report from The New York Women’s Foundation, during these critical years, tens of thousands of low-income girls in New York City lack strong, consistent nurturance from well-supported and well-prepared people, according to a press release. The first eight years of a girl’s life comprise a period of both unique vulnerability and unparalleled cognitive, physical and social-emotional development.

The stain of racism in New York’s prisons: The New York Times writes that if Cuomo and the state don’t move quickly to address the widespread racial bias in the state prison system, as outlined in their extensive analysis, the federal government should step in and initiate an investigation.

Real Estate industry veteran Jack Rudin dies: Chairman of Rudin Management Co. and real estate industry icon Jack Rudin died on Dec. 4 at the age of 92, according to Commercial Property Executive. He was involved with numerous non-profit organizations, including the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the American Museum of Natural History, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Greater New York Councils Boy Scouts of America, Calvary Hospital, the Wildlife Conservation Society, Women in Need, Central Park Conservancy, Metropolitan Museum of Art and many others.

Homeless high school students can and do graduate in numbers similar to their peers, if they are supported during specific transition points. The key is to keep them from becoming chronically absent from school. Read newly-analyzed data from the Institute for Children, Poverty and Homelessness.

NYC students see ‘Hamilton,’ perform onstage for history class: Thanks to a 1.5 million dollar grant from the Rockefeller Foundation and a curriculum from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, 20,000 city public school students from Title 1 schools have a chance to see "Hamilton" and learn about the history that inspired the hip-hop musical, amNewYork reports.

Why for-profit colleges are undaunted by the Trump University case:Even those that have faced federal probes, like DeVry and the University of Phoenix, saw their stock values rise, The Atlantic writes.

Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program grants awarded:

New York State announced the 237 applicants who have been awarded Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program grants totaling approximately 100 million dollars. Award recipients were chosen through a competitive RFP process, and applications were evaluated based on the scope of the proposed project; the number of clients who will benefit; how critical the project is for helping the nonprofit serve its target population; how the project is necessary for allowing the nonprofit to serve a new population; as well as other factors. Awardees include MercyFirst, Abbott House, Graham Windham, Henry Street Settlement and more.

Leake & Watts Welcomes aboard three new board members from Google, BlackRock, and Reed Smith

Christopher M. Ackerman of Google, Erik Moss of BlackRock, and Obediah Ben Samuel of Reed Smith have been elected to the Board of Directors at Leake & Watts, an award-winning New York City nonprofit human services agency. The new members reflect the board’s commitment to recruit younger and more diverse members who can use their professional skills and insight to continue moving the agency forward. Leake & Watts recruited the new board members through organizations that train younger professionals for board membership and introduce them to a select group of nonprofits.

New York City's Civic Hall to grow civic tech ecosystem with 4 million dollars in New Funding:

Omidyar Network announced it is renewing and expanding its investment in Civic Hall and Civic Hall Labs, the New York City-based collaborative community center dedicated to strengthening civic tech and its new research and development arm, with 4 million dollars in new funding. A part of Omidyar Network's Governance and Citizen Engagement Initiative, the firm's latest investment includes a 2 million dollar investment in Civic Hall and a three-year 2 million grant to Civic Hall Labs, which builds on the firm's initial 500,000 dollar grant to Civic Hall in 2014. These investments will help Civic Hall and Civic Hall Labs to grow their diverse network of multidisciplinary problem solvers within New York City and beyond, and better define the value and impact of the whole civic tech field.

* With hate crimes in New York City doubling over the same period last year since the election of Donald Trump, elected officials have been making public displays of support for victims, with some linking the rise directly to the president-elect, the Times reports.

* One year after the movement to close Rikers Island went mainstream, efforts to shut down the infamous jail have not produced real change – and by some measures the situation has gotten even worse, City & State reports.

* New York City will use millions of dollars from its capital budget to fully fund dozens of storm-protection projects that were expected to be paid for by federal Sandy money after the money instead went to cost overruns on the build back program, the Journal writes.

Eliminating waste can feed the hungry: Judith Rodin, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, writes in Time Magazine that the foundation has invested hundreds of millions of dollars and enlisted partners around the globe to halve food waste globally, through an initiative called YieldWise.

Workshop aimed at empowering girls kicks off new session: A workshop aimed at empowering girls will be offered again this winter in East Hampton, according to Patch. The Young Cowgirls Workshops are "based in dance theater for girls to dive deep, explore, and bravely emerge with authenticity, compassion and a voice connected to herself," according to the group's Facebook page.

