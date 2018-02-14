Know someone under the age of 40 who has already made great strides in their career in the nonprofit sector? We’re still accepting nominations for NYN Media’s 40 Under 40 awards. Click here to submit your nomination.

* Bob Maher, the recently-retired CEO of St. Christopher’s, Inc., writes in NYN Media about what he learned during more than three decades working in the child welfare system.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the skinny on who’s getting awards from Volunteer New York!, what organization mobilized hundreds in Albany yesterday and how New York Community Trust distributed $8.3 million.

* The 2017 election ushered in 11 new members of the New York City Council.Here is a rundown of who they are, how they won their races and the top priorities and issues they want to address.

* The former leader of the now-bankrupt Pathways to Housing is still trying to settle $25.7 million in outstanding debt more than three years after mismanagement of the organization that served disabled people first came to light, the Daily News reports.

* In a “60 Minutes” profile, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand tried to explain the significant leftward shifts she has made on gun control and immigration, saying she was “embarrassed” for only having the “lens of upstate New York,” the Times Union reports.

* As part of the 30-day amendment to his executive budget proposal, Cuomo announced that he will advance legislation that would give the head of the state prison system more power to crack down on ill-behaved correctional officers, the Daily News reports.

* A new legal agreement requiring the NYPD to change how it handles property seized during arrests likely will hasten the return of cellphones, cash and other items, the Wall Street Journal reports.

* Despite promises from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, people of color continue to get arrested for marijuana possession at roughly ten times the rate of white people – a number nearly unchanged since 2016, Politico New York reports.

* A former inmate at an upstate prison alleges that he was waterboarded and denied medical treatment in a new lawsuit against the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, reports the Auburn Citizen.

* President Trump once again proposed a budget at odds with his populist campaign where he promised to not cut Medicare and other programs for the working poor, writes the Times Editorial Board.

* NonProfit Hub offers five tips for writing fundraising appeal letters including how to properly frame past achievements, and other best practices.

* Black and Latino children spend up to 13 hours each day looking at screens – just one example of where the real digital divide exists, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation report, the Times reports.

* A key House Republican, Jason Lewis of Minnesota, says that Congress will pass long-awaited juvenile justice reforms in the upcoming year, but only if Senate Republicans agree to compromises on key issues, Juvenile Justice Information Exchange reports.

* President Donald Trump sent Congress a $4.4 trillion budget with steep cuts in domestic programs and entitlements including Medicare, and large increases for the military, with deficits totaling at least $7.1 trillion over the next decade, the Times reports.

* The U.S. Education Department confirmed it no longer is investigating civil rights complaints from transgender students who have been barred from school bathrooms that match their gender identity, The Washington Post writes.

* The Trump administration is proposing to save billions in the coming years by giving low-income families a box of government-picked, nonperishable foods every month instead of food stamps, Politico reports.

* Opioid manufacturers spent millions promoting their drugs to patient groups, another example of the pharmaceutical industry’s leading role in creating the largest drug epidemic in U.S. history, a U.S. Senate report concludes, WNYC reports.

KICKER: “Holy mackerel … I don’t know where this came from, but i suspect the folks when they were drawing it up were also watching silent movies.” - Kevin Concannon, who oversaw the SNAP program during the Obama Administration, via Politico.