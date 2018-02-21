FROM NEW YORK NONPROFIT MEDIA AND CITY AND STATE:

* An NYN Media video shows how the New York City nonprofit Day One leverages examples from popular culture to spread awareness about dating violence, a problem that has affected roughly one in four women nationwide.

* Today’s NYN Media Buzz has the details on who will be honored at the FPWA’s upcoming Rising Together Breakfast, what organization is looking for input on senior issues, and who Eric Schneiderman nabbed for stealing $300,00 from a Bronx nonprofit.

* Policymakers must recognize and address New York City’s transit crisis as an economic crisis and a critical threat to New York’s long-term workforce development, Tech:NYC Executive Director Julie Samuels, writes in City & State.

* State Sen. Kevin Parker’s mother got a $32,150 taxpayer-funded fix to her Brooklyn home through a grant from the nonprofit Ridgewood Bushwick Senior Citizens Council, now known as RiseBoro Community Partnership, the Daily News reports.

* Gift certificates to Dunkin’ Donuts are the latest NYPD strategy to coax homeless people out of the subways and into the city shelter system, but the strategy had mixed results on recent night, the New York Post reports.

* A hands-on approach exemplified by 800 school visits over 52 years has been key to the leadership style of outgoing New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña, Politico New York reports.

* BDO’s Nonprofit Standard writes about how nonprofits can break the “stigma” that surrounds the issue of indirect costs, and how organizations can proactively confront changing markets and regulatory environments.

* A New York City Housing Preservation and Development Department loan and tax credits totaling $11.5 million helped construct new affordable housing for homeless families who will also receive job training and education counseling, the Daily News reports.

* New York City officials are optimistic that increased treatment programs and more police detectives will curb a spike in fatal overdoses from heroin and opioids, a problem receiving increased attention in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s second term, The New York Times reports.

* Nonprofit legal organizations are the New York City-funded muscle for a new city program that guarantees legal representation in housing court for low-income tenants, Cityland reports.

* Carrie Rebora Barratt, deputy director for collections and administration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, has been named as the first female president of the New York Botanical Garden, the Times reports.

In Depth:

* Risk is a fact of life Stephen Heintz, leader of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, tells Inside Philanthropy in a conversation examining the foundation’s approach to philanthropy and the grants it gives to nonprofits.

* Capital campaigns can be risky for nonprofits, but NonProfit Pro has four tips to getting off to the right start, including how to recruit the right type of volunteers, getting board members involved and breaking up the effort into smaller projects.

* Guns, infant mortality and traffic crashes are three ways that America shows it’s behind other industrialized countries that have identified successful ways to curb these problems, columnist David Leonhardt writes in the Times.

* Countries like Italy and Australia are making moves to fine parents who refuse to get their children vaccinated for diseases like Measles, part of a global backlash against the anti-vaxxer movement, Vox reports.

NATIONAL FOCUS:

* A new poll shows most Americans think mental health issues rather than inadequate gun laws are more to blame for mass shootings and 6 in 10 Americans fault Congress and President Trump for not doing enough to prevent incidents, The Washington Post reports.

* Community foundations like the Puerto Rico Community Foundation and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation are taking a leading role in meeting sustainable development goals to end poverty and hunger worldwide, Nonprofit Quarterly reports.

* A collaboration among Amazon, J.P. Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway is designed to provide more cost/effective healthcare for their more than one million employees – causing some to wonder whether it could change the U.S. healthcare system, Forbes writes.

KICKER: “Drawing the line or explaining that line or the boundary that can be crossed when it comes to something that looks like or is portrayed as love and then can actually be abused is really difficult from our legal perspective because the law is so slow. It’s slow to change. It’s slow to adapt and it’s slow to keep up.” - Lorena Jiron, a legal fellow at nonprofit Day One, via NYN Media.